11 Best Spider Gel Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide

Keep in mind that spider gel does need to be cured under a LED or UV lamp . See the end of the article for different ways to use this gel to create a variety of looks.

Spider gel hits all the right notes for a nail art trend: it’s fun, versatile, long-lasting, and easy to use. This thick gel allows you to create perfectly straight lines for your nail art without stencils or specialized brushes.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How to use Spider Silk Gel.

There are several different ways to get the unique looks of this type of gel nail art. The consistency is thick, sticky, and it stretches.

Perfectly straight lines.

Managing lines on your nail art that aren't crooked and sloppy isn't an easy process. You can mess with stencils and striping tape or long-bristled striping brushes, but even those can easily slide off the mark.

With this gel, you can stretch a thread of it over your nail and the tension keeps the line as straight as possible.

To create a straight light dip your dotting tool into the gel to pull up a strand and then drape that over your nail. They'll be some extra gel on your skin so just be sure to remove all of that before curing.

You can keep wrapping as long as that one strand will stretch.

Even quicker: put on gloves and pick up a small bit of gel between your thumb and forefinger. When you stretch your fingers apart, you'll create several threads at once to place on your nails and this can be repeated several times rapidly before you have to go back for more gel.

Constellation effects.

You can make interesting shapes by using your dotting tool to mark off corners. You could draw a square with perfectly straight sides by making four dots on your nail to mark the corners.

Marble effect.

For a softer, marbled effect, apply a clear top coat over your uncured spider silk stripes and let that sit. The lines will between to blur and bloom. Cure when they've hit the look you want but you may need to leave your nails in a little longer than normal to get a full cure.

See Also: