7 LED Light Therapy Masks for Your Best Skin Ever

There’s been a major renaissance in the at-home beauty and skincare world in the past couple of years and you know what? We’re here for it. Microneedling at home? Yes! Dermaplaning in your bathroom? Sure!
And now, LED light therapy in your kitchen, hall, bedroom, living room, balcony, or just walking around the house? Heck yes! While the jury is still out on some of the more obscure colors of light therapy, like purple, red, near-infared, blue, yellow, and green light therapies all have the science behind them to close the deal on treatment issues from anti-aging, to anti-acne. Read on to find out with light therapy mask is the right for you.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $600.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $525.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $233.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $708.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. CurrentBody Skin Complete LED Kit – Fully Wearable Anti-Aging LED Mask & DevicePrice: $600.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flexible silicone helps customize the fit, and the unique body piece fits neck and chest in addition to mask.
- 50 plus red and near infa-red lights mean full-coverage for your skin
- Improves skin texture, tone, and hyperpigmentation
- Expensive
- Must use frequently over time
- Can cause irritation if used too frequently
The CurrentBody Skin Complete LED Kit is so cool because it’s not just a wearable skin-friendly light therapy mask. The kit also features a specially shaped piece that goes over your neck and chest, called the decolletage. Yes, it’s a fully wearable anti-aging LED mask upper body-fitting light therapy device. And this set is super unique. All pieces are made of flexible silicone to fit any body and any shape.
If anti-aging is one of your main concerns, then you know that not just your face shows the signs of aging. Especially as you’re rounding middle age, and tipping over the edge, your neck and chest, often called the decolletage (from the french verb meaning “expose the neck”) begin to show signs as well. There’s certainly nothing wrong with showing signs of aging, but if you’d like to turn back time, CurrentBody can help you do that.
Both pieces combine “Red (633nm) and near Infra-Red Light (830nm)” to rejuvenate the skin and reveal a glowing, younger-looking you over time.
Find more CurrentBody Skin Complete LED Kit information and reviews here.
-
2. Project E Beauty Photon Skin Rejuvenation Face & Neck MaskPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2-piece machine targets your entire face and neck
- No huddling next to an outlet attached to a cord
- 7 LED colors let you try different therapies
- The neck and face piece are not deattachable
- Tends to fall off if upright (wear lying down)
- Add your own eye protection
The Project E Beauty Photon Skin Rejuvenation Face & Neck Mask has several things going for it. First, it has a face mask piece AND a neck piece. Second, it’s cordless. Cordless! That may not seem like a big deal, but I’ve tested some of these masks, and it is real bummer, but a lot of them need to be plugged in with extra-long USB cords and it’s super inconvenient. Third, this device can be set to produce up to seven different colors of light therapy. That’s major!
Each color can be used to treat a different skin concern. Blue is generally for anti-acne, red is generally for anti-aging, green can help with wound healing, and yellow can potentially help with sun damage. Of course, there’s not a ton of research for all of these color modalities, there’s at least a decent amount of evidence for these four.
-
3. HyperGlo Luxury Skin Rejuvenation & Anti-Aging LED Blue Yellow Red Light Mask For FacePrice: $525.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Light on your face with high quality silicone at under 1 lb.
- 119 medical-grade LEDs mean full, best-quality coverage
- 3 types of light therapy: red, blue, and yellow for aging, acne, and sun damage
- 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
- Expensive (expected as a luxury product)
- Makes you look like the Man in the Iron Mask
- Problem with the charging cord has been reported
The HyperGlo Luxury Skin Rejuvenation Mask may seem like a bit of a splurge at first, but it’s worth it.
It’s comfortable and well-made! It’s lightweight at under one pound and has high-quality silicone padding for extra eye protection, good head support, and nose and mouth ventilation so you can breathe easy while you get your glow on. 119 medical-grade LEDs that can shine red, blue, amber/yellow photons will treat your skin to the very best light show.
It works! Blue helps with fine lines and also with acne by killing bacteria. Red also targets fine lines and boosts collagen production. And amber/yellow balances texture and works to fight damage from the sun. “For maximum results, use consistently for 17-25 minutes every other day,” according to the brand.
Find more HyperGlo Luxury Skin Rejuvenation Light Therapy Mask information and reviews here.
-
4. ECO FACE Near-infrared LED Photon Mask for Home LED Therapy – GOLD –Price: $233.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Uses red and near-infared light for anti-aging benefits
- The gold color looks and feels luxe
- The battery pack means you're not stuck next to an outlet
- Red is the only color
- The red color can appear orange-ish (but this is not a sign of the device not working)
- Strong plastic smell
If you’re looking for a device that offers anti-aging therapy via red and near-infared LED light therapy, this LED photon mask from ECO FACE could be it. This mask uses gentle red and near-infared light only, and comes with a special “brightening, nourishing, moisturizing, anti-wrinkle” mask. The gold color is super cute and makes anyone who uses it look like C3PO but like, a fashion-y version of C3PO if you know what I mean.
This mask has been shown to gently reduce and reverse the signs of aging based on tests conducted in South Korea that looked at Skin Roughness, Skin Elasticity, and Skin Moisture Content. It’s a hard eco-plastic shell mask that fits comfortably around your face and head with soft velcro straps. There’s a cord coming from the bottom that attaches to a combination remote control and battery pack, so you’re not stuck huddling up next to an outlet if you don’t want to be while you use it.
Find more ECO FACE Near-infrared LED Photon Mask information and reviews here.
-
5. Aphrona LED Facial Skin Care Light Treatment MaskPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great cost-effective option at under $200
- Green, red, and blue lights for different therapies
- 60 day money-back guarantee
- Hard plasic, not flexible silicone
- Not as many colors of light as some
- Face only
Aphrona’s LED Facial Skin Care Light Treatment Mask is a great cost-effective option for dipping your toe in the world of LED light therapy without blowing an entire week’s paycheck. “Penetrating deeply to the cellular level, our light-emitting diodes stimulate collagen production, reduce inflammation and promote micro-circulation to minimize dark spots, treat acne and reduce wrinkles,” says the brand’s messaging.
It has a hard plastic exterior with a “pearl powder coating” which is scratch-resistant and wipes clean, in case you’re going to chuck it under your bathroom sink when you’re not using it, or your kids want to play robot aliens with it. It comes with protective goggle eyewear, which is super important for protection. And also in the name of safety, it’s equipped with an auto-off function to shut the lights down when your treatment time is up.
150 “narrow-spectrum chips” disperse three colors of LED light throughout the mask surface. The red light “stimulates the production of collagen and repairs damaged tissue,” the blue light “smooths skin and speeds up the healing process,” and the green light “balances skin and prevents uneven skin tone, according to the brand’s Amazon page.
Find more Aphrona LED Facial Skin Care Light Treatment Mask information and reviews here.
-
6. OPERA LEBODY LED Professional Home Therapy Facial Mask for Face and NeckPrice: $708.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Red and near-infared for anti-aging
- Face and neck targeted with special dome shape
- Cordless, remote with indicator
- Comes with powerful skin serum
- Expensive
- Warranty only covers some parts
- Could include better instructions
If you’re a sucker for Korean beauty, or if you simply want the best in anti-aging red and near-infrared light therapy, go straight for the OPERA LEBODY LED Professional Home Therapy Facial Mask for Face and Neck. Yes, it’s a pricier option for sure, but it has a lot of science-backed power to get your skin looking its best in just ten minutes per day.
This machine is professional-grade, so it could be used in an estheticians office, or it could be used by you in your home. It only offers red light treatment, but it does that extremely well. According to the makers, “Applying a dome-type diffusion PLATE with a light source, the angle of irradiation is wider than that of other LED Mask, so the LED light spreads more evenly and widely on the skin.” The red light also comes out in two wavelengths, 630nm, and 845nm. Normal red light (the lower number wavelength) is absorbed into the skin’s upper dermal tissue, and the near-infrared light (the higher number wavelength) penetrates more deeply into the skin’s layers.
Find more OPERA LEBODY LED Pro Home Therapy Mask information and reviews here.
-
7. Luma LED Skin Therapy Mask- Skin Rejuvenation & Anti-Aging Light TherapyPrice: $89.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable for what it does
- 7 different colors for 7 different kinds of light therapy
- hands-free, ergonomic shape
- Must be plugged-in during use
- Only evidence for some of the therapy colors
- Shape is in hard plastic, not soft silicone
The Luma LED Skin Therapy Mask is a great pick for a light therapy mask budget buy. At under $100, it would blow your entire budget, and you still get a lot of features for your money. It is a hard plastic mask, but it goes on comfortably and attaches with a soft nylon elastic strap. It does plug-in and has a cord with a remote.
It includes 150 medical grade LED diodes that produce 7 different tuned wavelengths of light energy (a fancy way of saying 7 different specifically tuned colors for 7 different kinds of therapy). Again, there’s the most scientific backing behind blue and red light therapy, but there’s some evidence behind yellow, and green, and a bit of the other colors as well.
Well, this Luma LED Skin Therapy mask can do all those color therapies, as well as light blue, or “cyan,” which is meant to “reduce skin tension,” white light, which is meant to “provide relaxation and anti-aging effects,” and “purple” which is meant to help with lymphatic drainage.
Find more Luma LED Skin Therapy Mask (Budget buy) information and reviews here.
What do different color light therapies do?
Red and near-infrared light therapies are known for their anti-aging properties. Red has been shown to boost collagen production, which is basically the best thing ever in treating skin appearance. It can smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and make skin appear plumper.
Blue has anti-bacterial properties and has been shown to help treat acne and balance oil production.
Yellow can help if you use it alongside of laser treatments, and it can also help reduce sun damage.
Green has been shown to help with wound-healing.
At-Home vs. In-Office Light Therapy
The light therapy treatments you get in-office tend to be stronger than the ones you can give yourself at home with an LED mask. That means you need to have more frequent treatments at home to equal one in-office treatment. But hey, you have the mask at home, and a ten-twenty minute treatment every day is easy. Boom!
What's the best LED light therapy mask?
Well, we like to think we gave you some pretty good choices right here! But seriously, the best LED light therapy mask is the one that you'll love and use every day (or nearly every day). So it should fir your budget, feel comfortable, have the features you like (like the color light you want) and be convenient to you. So does that mean cordless with soft silicone and red, blue, and yellow light? Or does that mean something different? The choice is up to you.
See also:
- Best Dermaplaning Tools: Your Ultimate Buying Guide
- Best Vitamin C Powders for Your Face
- Best Skin Soothers: Sensitive Skin Relief
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.