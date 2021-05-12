7 LED Light Therapy Masks for Your Best Skin Ever

The CurrentBody Skin Complete LED Kit is so cool because it’s not just a wearable skin-friendly light therapy mask. The kit also features a specially shaped piece that goes over your neck and chest, called the decolletage. Yes, it’s a fully wearable anti-aging LED mask upper body-fitting light therapy device. And this set is super unique. All pieces are made of flexible silicone to fit any body and any shape.

If anti-aging is one of your main concerns, then you know that not just your face shows the signs of aging. Especially as you’re rounding middle age, and tipping over the edge, your neck and chest, often called the decolletage (from the french verb meaning “expose the neck”) begin to show signs as well. There’s certainly nothing wrong with showing signs of aging, but if you’d like to turn back time, CurrentBody can help you do that.

Both pieces combine “Red (633nm) and near Infra-Red Light (830nm)” to rejuvenate the skin and reveal a glowing, younger-looking you over time.