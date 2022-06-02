20 Best At-Home Chemical Face Peels

I’m sure many of us think that a great exfoliation treatment or best facial peel takes too much time to mess with, but not with this easy-to-use 20 percent salicylic acid gel peel. This super-affordable at-home face peel features soothing tea tree oil and green tea extracts to help calm irritated skin.

This peel helps shed dead skin cells, clear up breakouts, reduce the size of pores, and diminish dark spots due to aging, sun damage, and acne. Part of its restorative magic is that it encourages increased collagen production – the fountain of youth for skin.

Salicylic acid is less irritating to your skin than AHA, so this peel, while super effective, won’t be as harsh as some. And the natural botanicals in this formula are super antioxidants, meaning your skin will look healthier with regular use.

The bottle contains enough peeling product for 15-20 uses. If you have super oily, or more damaged skin, you can also try the Perfect Image Salicylic Acid 30% Gel Peel, or the even more robust 50% Lactic Acid Peel.