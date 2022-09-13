15 Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes

This hypoallergenic, organic, vegan mascara from Fifth & Skin is all-natural and free of fragrance, dye, and petroleum, making it ideal for sensitive eyes, including conditions like dry eyes or blepharitis. It goes on smoothly and helps lashes appear fuller, thicker, and longer, naturally, without looking too made-up. Plus, it’s water-resistant and comes off easily with just a bit of soap and water.

To use, apply on both top and bottom of lashes and let dry between coats for even more length. You can also conveniently use this product as liquid eyeliner by dipping a liner brush into the mascara and applying as an eyeliner.