15 Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes

If you have allergies or sensitivities to certain ingredients, many eye makeup products are a no-go. And when it comes to mascara, some formulas can flake off into your eyes, which can be even more irritating if you wear contact lenses. But, natural cosmetics, organic makeup, and similar formulas are often gentle and non-irritating and will stay put. Here, we’ve rounded up the best mascaras for sensitive eyes so you don’t have to do the work.
1. Fifth & Skin Naturlash Natural MascaraPrice: $23.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautifully defines and lengthens lashes
- Long-lasting, non-smudging
- Amazing for sensitive eyes, including dry-eye syndrome
- Goes on sparsely
- Smears easily if not dry
- Some found it tough to apply
This hypoallergenic, organic, vegan mascara from Fifth & Skin is all-natural and free of fragrance, dye, and petroleum, making it ideal for sensitive eyes, including conditions like dry eyes or blepharitis. It goes on smoothly and helps lashes appear fuller, thicker, and longer, naturally, without looking too made-up. Plus, it’s water-resistant and comes off easily with just a bit of soap and water.
To use, apply on both top and bottom of lashes and let dry between coats for even more length. You can also conveniently use this product as liquid eyeliner by dipping a liner brush into the mascara and applying as an eyeliner.
Find more Fifth & Skin Naturlash Natural Mascara information and reviews here.
-
2. Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash PrimerPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes lashes full, long, and lush
- Non-irritating & drying - ideal for sensitive eyes
- Clean, natural ingredients
- Takes some effort to get off
- Wand is thin and can be hard to coat
- Can smudge easily
This award-winning double-sided mascara plus lash primer from Honest Beauty delivers the ultimate in definition, volume, and length for your lashes. The primer creates an even base that enhances the hydrating formula, which creates lift and length in the lashes. Made with natural ingredients and moisturizing jojoba esters, it’s dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested and non-irritating, cruelty-free, EWG-certified, and free of parabens, paraffins, synthetic fragrances, silicones, and mineral oil.
Find more Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer information and reviews here.
-
3. Perricone MD No Makeup MascaraPrice: $30.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lashes look long and natural
- Lightweight, won't clump
- Conditioning and nourishing
- Won't give a dramatic, voluminous look
- Pricey
- Some found the brush flimsy
Clinically-proven No Makeup Mascara is a 2-in-1 lash treatment that gives thicker, more voluminous lashes. The brush goes from lash root to tip and has dual sides plus a fine-tooth comb to help with precise product application. You’ll see nourished, defined, lifted, fuller, and longer lashes from this makeup-infused skincare line, Perricone MD. The brand offers products that blend natural-looking makeup with quality skincare ingredients.
To apply, build volume and thickness with the wide, flexible short bristles at the lash root.
Find more Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara information and reviews here.
-
4. ILIA Limitless Lash MascaraPrice: $28.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very gentle and non-irritating - ideal for sensitive eyes
- Super lightweight and natural-looking, and won't clump
- Easy to remove
- May take a few coats for desired effect
- Some found it doesn't build well
- Dual-sided brush wasn't useful for some
This clean, non-toxic, cruelty-free mascara from ILIA lengthens, lifts, and curls without leaving flakes or smudges behind. It’s buildable so you can achieve the look you want with fuller, healthier-looking lashes. And, most importantly, it’s ophthalmologist-tested and safe for sensitive eyes.
You’ll love the nourishing, lightweight formula made with organic carnauba and bee waxes for the ultimate in both conditioning and volume.
To use, coat lashes from root to tip with the shorter bristles for volume. Then, separate and define, lift, and lengthen lashes with the longer bristles. Add an extra coat for a more intense look. To remove, simply use warm water or a gentle cleanser.
Find more ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara information and reviews here.
-
5. Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes MascaraPrice: $58.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very lightweight
- Easy to control application amount
- Won't stick or clump
- Takes a bit of effort for a dramatic look
- Not as voluminous as others
- Longer wand may not be for everyone
This award-winning, vegan, weightless mascara from Charlotte Tilbury feels super light – to the point you don’t even notice it’s there – which makes it ideal for anyone with eye sensitivities. While it’s not as dramatic in delivering color, volume, or length as others, it is really nice for everyday wear. I also love the easy-to-use applicator, with its long wand and light, nonstick bristles that help each lash stand out. The five-grooved brush finely separates lashes and ensures you get just the right amount of product.
To use, brush mascara on from the lashes’ inner corner. Zig-zag the brush upward from the root to the tip. At the outer lash corner, pull the brush up and out to lengthen lashes, then turn the wand vertically to coat the bottom lashes using the tapered end. Finally, tuck the wand tip into the roots and brush upward to add volume.
Find more Full Fat Lashes Mascara information and reviews here.
-
6. LANCOME Monsieur Big Volume MascaraPrice: $25.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to apply
- Makes lashes extremely long
- Dries fast and won't smear or smudge
- Formula is on the thicker side
- Some found it gave enough volume but not length
- Some needed multiple coats for desired effect
This buildable, voluminous mascara from Lancome lasts all day and gives you dramatic, high-intensity, bold, black lashes – think false-lash look – with no need for touch-ups. It features a large brush with soft, wavy fibers that helps just the right amount of the creamy-smooth formula glide on nicely and evenly, without clumping. Polymers and waxes latch on to the lash right away, so this mascara won’t smudge or flake off. That means even if you’re out all night and don’t get around to washing it off, no need to worry about waking up with raccoon eyes (or getting product in your sensitive eyes).
To use, hold the wand horizontally near your lashes and apply in an upward motion for top lashes and downward motion for bottom lashes. Build and layer as you please.
Find more LANCOME Monsieur Big Volume Mascara information and reviews here.
-
7. PÜR Fully Charged MascaraPrice: $22.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Glides on and comes off smoothly and easily
- Makes lashes long, lifted, and beautiful
- You don't need much to get great effect
- Some found formula tacky and gooey
- Doesn't curl lashes well
- Some found it heavy
This anti-aging mascara is designed to prevent lashes from falling out prematurely and instead make them appear longer and thicker. The product’s polymer matrix acts like a magnet to wrap positively-charged elasticity that instantly separates, lifts, and defines each and every lash. The carefully crafted formula is made cruelty-free without parabens or BPAs and includes vitamin B to nourish, condition, and strengthen lashes all day long.
To use, start at the lashes’ base and wiggle back and forth to lift, separate, and define. Repeat to build layers as desired.
Find more PÜR Fully Charged Mascara information and reviews here.
-
8. W3LL PEOPLE Expressionist Volumizing MascaraPros:
Cons:
- Buildable without being too thick
- Doesn't clump
- Clean, natural formula great for sensitive eyes
- Large wand isn't for everyone
- Can be tough to remove
- Can smear
Check out the Expressionist Volumizing Mascara from W3LL PEOPLE – perfect for sensitive eyes like yours as it’s hypoallergenic, organic, natural, plant-based, and free of fragrance and harsh ingredients including chemicals and petroleum. Its large, dense hourglass-shaped bristle brush coats the formula on nicely for extreme volume, thick, dramatic-looking lashes, all without smudges or clumps.
To use, start with the wand at the base of your lashes. Wiggle it back and forth while gently twirling the brush up from the lash base to tip. Repeat for a second coat.
Find more W3LL PEOPLE Expressionist Volumizing Mascara information and reviews here.
-
9. Tarte Lights, Camera, Splashes! Waterproof MascaraPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great buildable coverage
- Won't smudge
- Easy application and removal
- Isn't the best at curling lashes
- Need many coats for a dramatic look
- May flake a bit after a while
This gentle, hypoallergenic, vegan mascara from Tarte is free of sulfates, phthalates, synthetic fragrance and dyes, and parabens, making it easy on sensitive eyes while not holding back in delivering thick, natural-looking, long, curly lashes. The formula contains softening and soothing ingredients for even the most sensitive eyes, including olive esters and provitamin B5 that condition, rice bran wax that lengthens, and vitamin C that protects the lashes.
The waterproof mascara conveniently comes with a mini bottle so you can do quick touch-ups or apply it when you’re on the move.
Find more Tarte Lights, Camera, Splashes! Waterproof Mascara information and reviews here.
-
10. Brooklyn & Bailey Lash Next Door Waterproof MascaraPrice: $18.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adds plenty of length and seperation for a natural yet dramatic look
- Smudge, crease, and clump-proof
- Easy to remove
- Some found it waxy
- Not the best for volumizing
- Doesn't hold a curl for too long
This waterproof mascara from famed YouTubers Brooklyn & Bailey is made with a unique, clean and gentle, smudge and smear-proof formula – safe for sensitive eyes – to give you the thicker, longer, fuller lashes you’ve been dreaming of. It’s lightweight and won’t clump or flake off, either. You’ll love how the mascara separates, defines, and lengthens lashes quickly.
To use, wiggle the wand horizontally from the lashes’ root to tip. Then, turn the wand vertically to define your lower lashes.
Find more Brooklyn & Bailey Lash Next Door Waterproof Mascara information and reviews here.
-
11. Gaya Cosmetics Vegan Waterproof Black MascaraPrice: $16.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Really extends lashes
- Goes on smooth and not too thick
- Dries fast and won't smear or smudge
- May require a good oil-based makeup remover
- Some found it not waterproof, just water-resistant
- Flaked off for some users
This vegan, ophthalmologically tested, conditioning, waterproof mascara is ideal for sensitive eyes. It’s hypoallergenic and free of parabens and harmful ingredients. But the best part is it lengthens, builds up, and thickens fine or thin lashes and comes with a curved wand and silicone brush to help control buildable layers for the look you want – whether it’s the voluminous false effect or au naturel look. The formula is also clump and smudge-free and will last you all day, with easy removal.
Find more Gaya Cosmetics Vegan Waterproof Black Mascara information and reviews here.
-
12. Jolie Cosmetics Sensitive Eyes MascaraPrice: $20.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Goes on smoothly and easily
- Won't clump or flake, even with multiple coats
- Wonderful navy color (hard to find elsewhere)
- Takes a bit of time to dry
- Not the best for lengthening
- May require several coats for desired look
This hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, extremely gentle mascara from Jolie Cosmetics is ideal for sensitive eyes. The water-soluble, non-irritating formula is free of fragrance and comes off easily. Your lashes will be lifted and lengthened all day long, with no clumps or flakes left behind. The mascara is also super easy to apply and remove, without irritating sensitive skin. Comes in black, black/brown, and navy.
When using for the first time, pump the handle to evenly distribute product, then wipe the brush gently along the side of the tube to remove excess. Apply as many coats as desired and, to maximize length, brush the upper lashes on the top, then underneath. Finish by brushing and rolling upward.
Find more Jolie Cosmetics Sensitive Eyes Mascara information and reviews here.
-
13. Poppy Austin Argan Oil MascaraPros:
Cons:
- Makes lashes healthier, longer, and fuller
- Amazingly non-irritating for sensitive eyes
- Goes on nicely and lasts for hours
- Doesn't stand out above others in color or ease of removal
- Some users had issues with the brush
- Clumps on application for some
This vegan, cruelty-free all-natural mascara from Poppy Austin is nourishing, flake and smudge-resistant, and made with gentle ingredients suitable for sensitive eyes. The great thing is you won’t need to compromise on lift, length, or volume. Argan oil conditions and nourishes the lashes, while essential nutrients get locked in and make your lashes look fuller, with no clumps.
The gentle bristle applicator help to curl and lift lashes, and the moisturizing formula is long-wear so you won’t need to touch up at all throughout the day.
Find more Poppy Austin Argan Oil Mascara information and reviews here.
-
14. Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Origin Nourishing MascaraPrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Safe and gentle for sensitive eyes
- Gives great volume
- Easy to remove
- May clump if you use too much (ideal for lighter, natural looks)
- Runs a bit in the rain
- Smears easily
This nourishing mascara from Burt’s Bees is all-natural, ophthalmologist-tested, and made without animal testing, parabens, phthalates, SLS, petrolatum, or synthetic fragrances. It contains jojoba oil and glycerin, which are moisturizing and gentle for even the most sensitive eyes. The mascara features a user-friendly applicator that helps to deliver soft, long, healthy, nourished lashes all day long, and the brown-black color suits any skin tone.
Find more Burt's Bees 100% Natural Origin Nourishing Mascara information and reviews here.
-
15. L’Oreal Double Extend Beauty Tubes MascaraPrice: $17.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Won't smudge
- Gives full, long lashes
- Holds lashes up high
- Heavy formula
- Tough to remove tubes
- Goes on a bit thick or goopy
L’Oreal’s Double Extend Beauty Tubes mascara contains a nourishing base coat with infusions of ceramide R and D-panthenol to strengthen and protect lashes. The formula is designed to provide long length with its topcoat as the product sets – tubes form that are just like lash extensions and make them look nearly double in length. You’ll enjoy all-day wear without flakes, smears, or smudges.
To use, apply step 1 immediately followed by step 2 by placing the brush at the lash base and gently sweeping up from root to tip.
Find more L'Oreal Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara information and reviews here.
Can I Wear Mascara With Sensitive Eyes?
Mascaras with hypoallergenic, clean, natural, and/or organic ingredients are ideal for sensitive eyes. They also shouldn't flake off, since product trapped in the eye can cause irritation.
What Are The Best Mascaras For Sensitive Eyes?
Everyone has different sensitivities and allergies, so one ingredient to the next will affect each person differently. Try different brands until you find one that works best for you, like Fifth & Skin, Honest Beauty, and Perricone MD, and ILIA.
Why Do My Eyes Burn Or Itch After Wearing Mascara?
If you get irritated, burning, swollen, watery, or itchy eyes or skin from wearing mascara you could be allergic or sensitive to mascara or, more likely, to one or more ingredients in a mascara. You could also have dry eye syndrome or another eye condition.