These 9 Straightening Shampoo Picks Will Give You the Sleekest Locks

Metamorfosi Shampoo and Conditioner is a unique combination of Italian, American, and mesoamerican technology rolled into one. The temporary relaxing shampoo is perfect if you’ve got lots of curls and need more control over them or that annoying frizz, or if you’d simply love a break, with simple, straight locks instead. It also works to pre-treat less curly hair before being straightened, as the formula is meant to work well with flat irons or other heated styling tools to safely and effectively straighten hair, and it provides both resistance to moisture and thermal protection.

Sunscreen-enriched with botanical proteins and silicones, the formula uses cystine complex W-S to clean, protect, strengthen, and fortify hair. The essential oil and mineral combination of tricone tricoerba, tricel-R, and tricosil protects the hair against heat, offering beautiful softness, texture, and shine.

To use, wash hair with shampoo to start the relaxing process by massaging small amounts in evenly for 2-3 minutes and rinsing out. Follow with conditioner.