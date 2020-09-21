25 Best Professional Blow Dryers (Updated!)

When it comes to professional blow dryers, the new Tineco Moda One Smart Hair Dryer has to be one of our favorites based on hands on testing. Given the option to try out this dryer on extremely thick, long, very wavy hair, we took this dryer through the paces and it performed like a champ. What are the features that make it stand out?

Let’s start with its iLoop Smart Sensor Technology which accurately measures hair moisture levels and air temperature over 20 times per second and then automatically adjusts heat and airflow in real-time to prevent damage to your hair. How can you tell it works? Just think about the back of your hair underneath by your neck. Have you ever burned your fingers while trying to dry those last difficult strands? Let’s just say there were no burned pinkies in the drying of this mane of hair.

Anion concentration technology is another asset that releases millions of ions as your hair dries, for increased manageability, protection, and shine. Since wavy hair is so prone to frizz, this is a huge bonus.

And when it comes to seriously smart, this blow dryer even has an app that allows you to connect to your smartphone and select specific drying modes from pets to kids and also allows you to keep a hair care log. You can run this dryer on auto or manual, but there’s another asset about this dryer that I simply couldn’t stop raving about.

The styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle, and diffuser are exceptional! If you’ve ever had a love-hate relationship with these accessories on your current blow dryer, it’s likely because they tend to fall off easily. This dryer comes with two concentrators and one diffuser that have seriously terrific magnetic attachments. That means they NEVER fall off and wonk you on the head, no matter what position the dryer is in or how long you’ve used it, yet they easily come off with hand pressure.