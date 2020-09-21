25 Best Professional Blow Dryers (Updated!)

A professional blow dryer is an absolute essential if you want your hair to look awesome after every wash. Today’s professional hair dryers feature a range of heat settings, speeds, attachments and additional features from ceramic and tourmaline components, to ionic dryers that enhance your hair’s moisture levels, and deliver faster drying with more shine and static-free results.
Check out our updated recommendations for the Best Professional Blow Dryers, and if you have curly locks, we’ve found the best dryers for your hair too, although many of our featured dryers include diffuser attachments that allow you to embrace your natural waves.
1. Tineco Moda One Smart Ionic Hair Dryer
Cons:
- Anion technology leaves hair soft and shiny
- Diffuser, concentrator, and nozzles attach magnetically
- Smart technology detects moisture and adjusts heat and airflow
- Smartphone app allows you to adjust to different drying modes for pets and kids
- Reduces hair damage from overdrying and high heat
- It's a major investment
- Diffuser is smaller than some
- Most people are unlikely to use the app
When it comes to professional blow dryers, the new Tineco Moda One Smart Hair Dryer has to be one of our favorites based on hands on testing. Given the option to try out this dryer on extremely thick, long, very wavy hair, we took this dryer through the paces and it performed like a champ. What are the features that make it stand out?
Let’s start with its iLoop Smart Sensor Technology which accurately measures hair moisture levels and air temperature over 20 times per second and then automatically adjusts heat and airflow in real-time to prevent damage to your hair. How can you tell it works? Just think about the back of your hair underneath by your neck. Have you ever burned your fingers while trying to dry those last difficult strands? Let’s just say there were no burned pinkies in the drying of this mane of hair.
Anion concentration technology is another asset that releases millions of ions as your hair dries, for increased manageability, protection, and shine. Since wavy hair is so prone to frizz, this is a huge bonus.
And when it comes to seriously smart, this blow dryer even has an app that allows you to connect to your smartphone and select specific drying modes from pets to kids and also allows you to keep a hair care log. You can run this dryer on auto or manual, but there’s another asset about this dryer that I simply couldn’t stop raving about.
The styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle, and diffuser are exceptional! If you’ve ever had a love-hate relationship with these accessories on your current blow dryer, it’s likely because they tend to fall off easily. This dryer comes with two concentrators and one diffuser that have seriously terrific magnetic attachments. That means they NEVER fall off and wonk you on the head, no matter what position the dryer is in or how long you’ve used it, yet they easily come off with hand pressure.
Find more Tineco Moda One Smart Ionic Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
2. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Set
Cons:
- Motor in the handle makes for less wrist and arm fatigue
- High-velocity airflow means fast drying times
- Three speeds and four heat settings
- Reduces heat damage thanks to constant temperature control
- Seriously spendy
- No dual voltage control
- Cord is clunky and gets in the way
This blow dryer has a completely different look and feel, and it’s no wonder since it comes from Dyson – a company that likes to switch things up, from technology to design. This little wonder has all the good stuff with none of (or at least less of) the bad. With four heat settings and three speeds, you can count on a customizable styling experience.
Because it monitors heat every 20 seconds, you’re ensured of consistent performance, with less chance of heat damaging your hair. And it’s super easy to handle, because instead of a top heavy unit, this dryer has the motor in the handle, which means less arm and wrist fatigue if you’re using it in a salon or shop.
It features high-velocity airflow for fast drying, and it comes with three magnetic attachments, a smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, and diffuser. It also comes with a detangling comb and a round brush for perfect blowouts everytime.
Find more Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
3. Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic Hair Dryer
Cons:
- Powerful 2400 watt motor delivers the right combination of airflow, speed and heat
- Protects the integrity of your hair
- Dries 30 percent faster than many
- EMF protection system
- A bite to your wallet
- Not as hot as some dryers
- Dryer noise is irritating to some users
If you’re looking for 30 percent faster drying times, without the frizz and flyaway, the Elchim 3900 delivers the goods in a lightweight, well-balanced professional hair dryer. The combination of air flow, heat and power means you can customize your dry, without compromising on healthy hair.
This ceramic ionic dryer gives hair added gloss, sans static and flyaways. And because it’s built with the electromagnetic wave protection system, the EMF shielding means you can eliminate worries about stray radiation and electrostatic exposure. With two speed and three temperatures, this dryer also gives you a wide range of color choices.
While we’re in love with this yellow daisy edition, you can also get it in Venetian rose gold, and five more traditional combinations of black. With two different concentrator nozzles, a handy carrying bag, and a cord with a convenient hanging loop, you’ll find this dryer an accessory you won’t want to live without.
Want to learn more about the effects of EMF exposure from today’s devices, and how to protect yourself? Read more about it here.
Find more Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
-
4. Elchim Classic 2001hp High Pressure 2000 Watt Hair Dryer
Cons:
- Highly rated by purchasers
- Lightweight and relatively quiet compared to others in the category
- Lifetime warranty
- Works great for straightening frizzy and curly hair
- Quite expensive
- May not get hot enough for some
- Cord is too short
- Small nozzle makes drying in sections more time consuming
Classic Italian engineering has defined this high end professional blow dryer with a perfect balance between heat, airflow, and pressure. With its 2,000 Watt motor, plus incredible durability, this hair dryer is ideal for all types of hair. That means faster blowouts, with less heat damage to your hair.
It has become one of the most sought after dryers in its category. Its lifetime warranty leaves you feeling sure that you’ve got the best blow dryer available. Extremely light and easy to handle, it has a handy hanging loop for super easy storage. With two speeds, and five temperature settings, as well as a cool setting to set your style, it’s one of the most versatile hair tools available.
This blow dryer comes in five color options, so you can kick that old black dryer to the curb, and grab a pink, red or white one instead.
Find more Elchim Classic 2001hp High Pressure 2000 Watt Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
5. Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer
Cons:
- Negative ion generator helps to reduce frizz
- Powerful 1875 watt motor
- Weighs just one pound two ounces
- Wide nozzle means even heat and air distribution
- Pretty expensive
- Doesn't come with additional concentrators
- Handle can heat up with extensive use
If you’re looking for a professional hair dryer that’s lightweight, works fast and allows you to dry plus smooth and shine, the Drybar Buttercup might be your perfect option. First, who wouldn’t be happier using this bright yellow dryer? It’s like a little ray of sunshine, but that’s not really the reason you’ll want it. It is fast, efficient and reasonably lightweight too.
This blow dryer features a powerful 1875 watt motor, with a negative ion generator that blows billions of negative ions into hair to seal the cuticle and reduce frizz while drying. The wave heater delivers uniform drying without overheating hair for less damage, splits and breaks. Three heat settings, two power settings and a cold shot button give you absolute flexibility, depending on your clients’ hair types. The wide nozzle also allows for greater airflow to make for faster drying.
One thing we think is stellar is the super light weight. This dryer weighs in at just 1 pound two ounces, so literally half the weight of several other top dryers. That means less hand and arm fatigue throughout the day. For flexibility with curly styles, consider adding the Drybar The Bounce diffuser to your purchase.
Find more Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer information and reviews here.
6. T3 Micro Cura Professional Hair Dryer
Cons:
- Highly rated by purchasers
- Includes two different sized concentrators
- Digital controls are unique and allow for lots of flexibility
- Two year warranty
- Super spendy
- Cool shot button can be accidentally turned on
- Digital controls take some practice
- May not be volumizing enough for some
The T3 Micro Cura Professional Hair Dryer delivers innovative, digitally-controlled heat combined with a wide, gentle airstream. It expertly dries hair quickly, but helps your hair maintain body and shine. With a powerful built-in ion generator, negative ions smooth the hair cuticle for soft, frizz-free results.
With three heat settings, and two speeds, as well as a lock-in cool shot button, this professional blow dryer can give you easily customizable settings for nearly any hair type and texture. With a lightweight body and ergonomic handle, drying hair becomes more effortless, with less arm fatigue.
The long life motor gives you fairly quiet operation, and this hair dryer comes with a drying concentrator, styling concentrator, and a generous nine foot power cord. We also like the two year warranty that gives you peace of mind on a fairly spendy purchase. The Micro Cura Luxe Professional hair dryer even has an auto pause sensor, to minimize wasted run time.
The T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i ION Generator Professional Salon Blow Dryer is a lighter model that can reduce hand and arm fatigue.
Find more T3 Micro Cura Professional Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
7. Solano Vero 1600W Lightweight Ceramic Hair Dryer
Cons:
- Highly rated by professional stylists
- Leaves hair super shiny
- High heat makes for faster dry times
- Lightweight and quieter than many dryers on the market
- Super spendy
- High heat can dry hair too fast making it frizzy
- Some reports of motor issues
- Button location inconvenient for some
You can achieve a sleek blowout and shave minutes off your drying time with the Solano Vero Professional Hair Dryer. Designed with a super-velocity high-performance 1600 watt motor, airflow is powerful for faster results. The ceramic thermal grill distributes heat more evenly while the far-infrared heat dries hair from the inside out for overall healthier hair.
Tourmaline adds shine and keeps your hair smooths so you can create any style, while minimizing fly-aways. Perfectly balanced with multiple temperatures and speed settings and a quiet running long-life motor, it’s easy to upgrade your morning routine for professional results every day, plus it comes with two different concentrators.
It features a low electromagnetic field for improved environmental conditions, three temperature settings. It has two speeds, three temperatures and a cold shot button for achieving the best style. It also has an extra long nine foot cord with a hanging ring for convenience, plus a removable filter for easy cleaning.
If you feel like you can’t use this lower wattage professional hair dryer in a professional setting, the Solano Forza has a 2000 watt motor and features whisper quiet operation.
Find more Solano Supersolano 3500 Lite Professional Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
8. Sultra Airlight Hair Dryer
Cons:
- Ionic technology helps infuse moisture into the hair shaft
- Dries hair fast
- Leaves hair shiny, while minimizing frizz
- Very lightweight
- Super expensive
- Airflow not as robust as some
- Plug not as durable as it needs to be
- Some customer service issues reported
The Sultra Airlight delivers all the power you want in a lightweight design. This dandy hair dryer provides quick dry time and beautifully finished hair. Ion technology helps you achieve smoother, healthier, shinier hair by creating negative ions that penetrate the cuticle and infuse moisture into your hair shafts.
Infrared rays created from the ceramic heating element help to close the cuticle, locking in the moisture and reducing frizz for a smooth, shiny finish. With 1875 Watts of drying power and ionic technology, this professional blow dryer is perfect for color-treated, dry or damaged hair.
Find more Sultra Airlight Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
9. Kadori Professional Ceramic L.I.A 2500X Salon Blow Dryer
Cons:
- Great for salon and home use
- Lightweight body reduces arm and hand fatigue
- Includes diffuser and concentrator
- Extra long 11 foot cord
- Pretty expensive for most home users
- Not hot enough for some
- Hanging loop appears too weak for long lasting storage
- Some reports of it wearing out faster than anticipated
The Kadori L.I.A (leveled infrared ionic air) delivers breakthrough technology in a professional hair dryer. It combines two of the most important technologies in today’s hair dryers, ionic and far infrared, to lock in moisture for softer, shinier results that last longer.
With drying times reduced up to 70 percent, you’ll have more style and far less frizz. The L.I.A.’s heavy-duty motor offers much more air velocity than many of the competing professional blow dryers, while the ergonomic body and ultra light weight are designed to reduce fatigue, especially if you have long, thick or wavy hair, or if you’re a professional stylist.
To make it even more user friendly, this blow dryer comes with both a concentrator and a diffuser. It’s a great professional blow dryer at a price you can afford at home. Kadori’s Flyweight Professional Blow Dryer is also popular with professional stylists and home users.
Find more Kadori Professional Ceramic L.I.A 2500X Salon Blow Dryer information and reviews here.
10. Parlux 3800 Eco Friendly Hair Dryer
Cons:
- Ozone friendly so it's better for the environment
- It's recyclable
- Features a silencer which makes it much quieter than most
- Tons of airflow makes for fast drying times
- Heat and speed settings allow for styling flexibility
- On the pricey side
- Some reports of a shorter shelf life than others
- No dual voltage option
If you happen to be a stylist with an Earth minded philosophy, this professional blow dryer from Parlux might be the choice for you. Here’s why. It is recyclable – we’re not even kidding here – and it’s ozone friendly too. Add to that, this dryer was truly built with the professional and their clients in mind. It features a built in silencer to reduce noise during use which can really become oppressive after a day of drying and styling, plus it improves your opportunity to chat with your customers while you’re working.
Of course, it includes a powerful motor with two speeds and four heat settings. It also has ionic and ceramic technology to reduce frizz and increase hair’s softness and shine. Weighing in at less than two pounds, it’s easy to use hour after hour and comes with two different concentrator nozzles for added flexibility.
The powerful airflow means hair dries quickly, and it gets hot (but not too hot) meaning you have increased options for styling without having to use other hot tools. If this dryer is a little too rich for your budget, this Parlux drier comes in at about 25 percent less with many of the same options.
Find more Parlux 3800 Eco Friendly Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
11. FHI HEAT Platform Nano Lite Pro Ceramic Blow Dryer
Cons:
- Super lightweight model reduces hand and arm fatigue
- Chome finish looks super sleek
- Tourmaline ceramic repels humidity and reduces frizz
- Pretty spendy for home use
- Cord could be longer
- Hair can get caught in filter
While this chrome professional hair dryer looks impressive, the good news is that it performs with equally noteworthy results. A powerful 1900 watt motor delivers all the blowing power you’ll need for fast drying results, but the tourmaline ceramic technology does it while at the same time delivering moisture locking negative ions. That means hair retains moisture without frizz, making for a smooth and beautiful blowout.
This dryer stops the static and repels humidity. Because it’s amazingly lightweight, it will reduce hand and arm fatigue for professional stylists who have to use it multiple times throughout the day. Triple heat settings and dual air settings let you customize your dry, plus it comes with all the extras to make it worth the investment – a speed dry nozzle, curl defining diffuser, and straightening comb.
If you’re swayed by that sleek chrome finish, you might also like this FHI dryer in red chrome. Sassy.
Find more FHI HEAT Platform Nano Lite Pro Ceramic Blow Dryer information and reviews here.
12. ghd Air Dryer
Cons:
- Ionic technology locks in moisture to leave hair silky soft
- Super powerful 2100 watt motor
- Wicked fast drying times
- Variable heat and speed settings for customized blowouts
- Among the more expensive in the category
- Button placement isn't intuitive
- Heavier than some others
It features a professional strength 2100 watt motor – one of the most powerful of all those reviewed. That means fast drying and styling – a must in a salon setting.
It uses ionic technology to reduce frizz and leave hair soft and silky with lots of shine. Even though it dries hair in about half the time of many others, it helps to lock in moisture which means styles last longer and look great every time. With variable power and temperature controls, along with two different nozzles, depending on the styles you’re creating, this flexible dryer can tailor blowouts to different hair types. Naturally, it features a cool shot button to lock in waves and curls.
13. Turbo Power Twin Turbo 3200 Hair Dryer
Cons:
- Highly rated by purchasers
- Recommended by professional hair stylists
- Fast and efficient drying
- Great airflow and many temperature options
- No cold shot button
- Heavier than some
- No guard to keep hair from getting sucked into the dryer
- Not hot enough for some
The Turbo Power TwinTurbo 3200 Professional hair dryer delivers 1900 Watts of ultra-powerful hair styling to professionals and home users alike. Perhaps the most versatile of all those reviewed, the TwinTurbo features seven different temperature settings along with two speed settings. (Most have only three heat options.)
It comes equipped with two nozzles for spot drying, shaping and curling and better yet, it has a removable stainless steel filter which makes for easy cleaning. Its super drying power means you’ll get dry hair faster, and with less heat damage. That equals hair that’s shiny with tons of volume. Oh, and it’s pink. Love that.
Find more Turbo Power Twin Turbo 3200 Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
14. Masterpiece Pro Ionic Professional Hair Dryer
Cons:
- Highly rated by purchasers
- Small and lightweight, but delivers professional level power
- On/Off ionic setting lets you choose between volume and smoothness
- Built-in stand
- Among the more expensive choices
- Small size difficult to handle for some
- Not as powerful as some
- Button locations mean settings can be accidentally switched during use
The 6th Sense Masterpiece Professional Hair Dryer is entirely handcrafted in France for Europe’s finest salons, hotels and spas. It features legendary reliability and unheard of quality with a long-life motor that will easily outlast any drugstore blow dryer. At 1600 Watts, the Masterpiece uses less power, but flows plenty of air so, despite its compact size, it’s certainly no slouch.
Its unique Dual Ion Generator features an on/off switch. Turn it on for sleek silky hair. Turn it off to build more volume. At either setting, you’ll say goodbye to frizz. Its salon design includes patented ergonomics that ease the hand, arm and shoulder strain associated with normal hair dryers.
Weighing in at a mere 12 ounces, it features a professional, heavy duty, ten foot cord with a circuit breaker. Its small size makes it perfect for travel, yet powerful enough for hours of daily use. This professional hair dryer also features anti-shock buttons and a built-in dryer stand that allows it to sit upright on your counter. With two heat settings, two speed settings and two different concentrator nozzles, you’ll have the flexibility to create almost any look.
Find more Masterpiece Pro Ionic Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
15. Sam Villa Light Professional Ionic Blow Dryer
Cons:
- Highly rated by purchasers
- Highly recommended by professional stylists
- Lightweight to reduce hand, arm and shoulder fatigue
- Dries hair super fast without frizz
- Pretty darned spendy
- Highest heat settings too hot for some
- Airflow isn’t as high as many
- Button locations are somewhat awkward
This lightweight ionic blow dryer delivers powerful airflow, is whisper quiet, and weighs less than one pound. Perfect for creating brilliant shine, this professional hair dryer also reduces static and frizz, to leave you with smooth, sleek hair.
With the built-in ceramic/tourmaline ion generation, it uses technology to create instantly gorgeous and healthier hair, because moisture literally locks inside each strand. The blow dryer comes with two rotating concentrator nozzles, and a deep bowl diffuser, which is super great for building volume. These nozzles are especially great for drying wavy or curly hair while maintaining curls and eliminating frizz.
As an added plus, this blow dryer has a nine foot, memory resistant cord, that doesn’t tangle or twist. The removable filter unlocks easily, to facilitate effortless cleaning. At 1750 Watts, this hair dryer’s patented Turbo-Compressor technology enables more airflow with less power drain.
Find more Sam Villa Light Professional Ionic Blow Dryer information and reviews here.
16. CHI Touch 2 Touch Screen Professional Hair Dryer
Cons:
- Ergonomic handle and soft-touch rubber cover are hand friendly
- Touch screen technology eliminates buttons and customizes results
- Ceramic heater makes for faster frizz-free drying
- Adds healthy ions to hair
- Allows for hands-free use
- Expensive compared to some
- Not as effective for curly hair styles
- Touch screen doesn't satisfy everyone
If you’re the stylist who loves new technology, the CHI Touch 2 will satisfy your need for touch screen convenience, along with delivering professional results. Skip those annoying buttons that can too easily get switched. The touch screen design on top of this dryer has easily adjustable speedometer dials for speed, temperature, and ion control.
Lighter in weight, this professional hair dryer features a concave handle that makes it ergonomically friendly and it features a soft-touch rubber finish that makes it more comfortable in your hand. If you’re someone who likes the option of finger styling, this dryer is flat on the back to allow you full flexibility to use both hands.
The ceramic heater makes for shinier, more frizz-free hair while adding healthy ions for body and shine. At 2.3 pounds, it’s a bit heavier than some, but the ease of operation makes the weight worth it.
Find more CHI Touch 2 Touch Screen Professional Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
17. RUSK Super Freak Professional 2000 Watt Blow Dryer
Cons:
- Highly rated by purchasers
- Italian motor cranks out air flow and heat
- Reasonably priced compared to many professional blow dryers
- Leaves hair silky with a lot of volume
- Hottest setting can be too hot for some
- Unventilated concentrator may burn hair
- Better for drying than styling
- Barrel can become extremely hot to handle
The Rusk Super Freak has been specially designed with a 2000 Watt Italian A/C motor that yields superior airflow and pressure. This professional hair dryer has been ergonomically designed for easy use, and less hand and arm fatigue.
It’s infused with ceramic tourmaline technology, which emits negative ions to help enhance the look and vitality of your hair. At a mid-range price, it is among the most well-rated of all those professional blow dryers we’ve reviewed.
The high powered Italian motor is built to last, because the Super Freak is designed for heavy-duty use by salon professionals. At this price, it’s a reasonably decent investment for the home user as well. Rusk also makes the super popular Speed Freak Hair Dryer along with their new release, the Rusk W8Less hair dryer.
Find more RUSK Super Freak Professional 2000 Watt Blow Dryer information and reviews here.
18. Velecta Paramount Professional Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer
Cons:
- Far infrared heat is gentler on hair while preserving moisture and shine
- 80MPH airspeed makes for fast dry times
- High heat reduces dry times
- Durable 14 foot cord
- Can be too hot for tender scalps
- Noisier than some
- Some customer service issues reported
- Lengthy cord can be inconvenient for home users
If you’re looking for a compact professional blow dryer that doesn’t scrimp on power despite a somewhat smaller size, the Velecta Paramount Pro is a sure contender. At just a touch over 18 ounces in total weight, this dryer still sports an 1875 watt motor that delivers tons of airspeed, and reliable heat.
High ionic output makes for healthier hair with less damage. This dryer features two speeds and two heat settings, along with a cool shot button. What makes it super salon-worthy is the extra-long 14 foot cord, so you never have to worry about struggling to find a close power source.
Made in Paris, this dryer features far-infrared heat which means less stressed strands, and preserves more natural moisture and shine. And when it comes to airflow, consider 80MPH and why that amount of velocity guarantees fast drying times.
Find more Velecta Paramount Professional Ceramic Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
19. BaBylissPRO Tourmaline Titanium 3000 Dryer
Cons:
- Highly rated by purchasers
- Powerful enough to quickly dry long, thick and wavy hair
- Leaves hair feeling silky and soft
- Lightweight and easy to hold, plus a long reach cord
- Over time, finish can feel sticky
- Concentrator attachment can easily fall off after time
- Hot heat setting can be too hot for some
- May not be best for fine, limp hair
The first thing you’ll notice about this very contemporary 1900-watt dryer is the rubberized finish. It feels good when you hold it, providing a more comfortable grip and reducing stress on the hand and wrist.
The tourmaline titanium technology emits millions of ions for incredible shine, and far-infrared heat for faster drying and styling, which is easier on your hair.
Six heat/speed settings, a cold shot button, and a nine-foot-long cord are other features that make this unique non-slip dryer a favorite of professionals and women who style their hair at home.
Find more BaBylissPRO Tourmaline Titanium 3000 Dryer information and reviews here.
20. CHI Tech 1875 Limited Edition Series Hair Dryer with Rapid Clean Technology
Cons:
- Rated highly, but with limited consumer feedback
- Ceramic technology gives you faster blowouts
- Leaves hair silky, shiny and volumized
- Super lightweight, meaning less arm fatigue
- More expensive than some
- Limited edition might not be available for long
- Has only two speed and two heat settings
This limited edition professional hair dryer from CHI delivers 1875 watts of powerful airflow, to give you faster drying times for fun and fabulous hairstyles. Its ceramic heater produces negative ions, which break down water clusters, promoting moisture and shine, while reducing frizz and static electricity.
With two heat and two different speed settings, you’ll be out the door with a great looking blowout, and a less tired arm. Weighing in at less than a pound, this little powerhouse delivers the goods, without fatigue, making it a great choice for industry professionals who spend hours daily drying their clients’ hair.
The direct airflow nozzle adds volume, as well as smoothness. It also features built-in blue LED lights that deliver antimicrobial properties. That means you’ll get cleaner air during styling, by decreasing bacterial buildup inside your hair dryer. Never thought of that.
Find more CHI Tech 1875 Limited Edition Series Hair Dryer with Rapid Clean Technology information and reviews here.
21. LumaBella Pure Power Professional Blow Dryer
Cons:
- Highly rated by users
- Delivers good airflow
- Dries hair faster than some
- Features an extra-long tangle free cord
- Super spendy
- Louder than some others
- Seems too lightweight for professional use
- Vibration might be an issue with frequent usage
In the salon setting, faster drying times are the name of the game – first for your clients’ convenience, and second to avoid muscle strain and fatigue for you. For home use, the same thing applies, but hopefully, yours is the only hair you dry each day.
This ionic hair dryer not only reduces drying time, but the powerful 1875 watt motor delivers lots of airflow, adding volume, along with shine. The infrared heating element is gentler on hair, meaning less frizz and damage. With three heat settings and two speeds, it’s flexible and fast, but it also has a turbo boost option for those days when you’re in a hurry and you just need to get rid of that last bit of dampness.
It comes with a premium, extra-long fabric cord, that doesn’t tangle or twist. It also includes a professional-style diffuser for drying naturally curly, permed or fine hair, allowing for fast drying without blowing curls into a frizz frenzy. This professional hair dryer also includes two sizes of concentrators for more focused drying.
Find more LumaBella Pure Power Professional Blow Dryer information and reviews here.
22. Panasonic EH-NA65-K Nanoe Professional Hair Dryer
Cons:
- Highly rated by purchasers
- More reasonably priced than many
- Nano ionization technology leaves hair silky, soft and lustrous
- Comes with three easy, snap-on attachments for different styling needs
- Hair dryer is top heavy
- Long shape makes it somewhat awkward to handle
- Doesn’t dry hair as fast as some
- Some reports of plastic fumes
The powerful Panasonic professional hair dryer, with advanced nano-ionic hair dryer technology, makes it quick and easy to dry and style your hair. Unlike other ionic hair dryers and blow dryers, the 1875-Watt dryer draws naturally occurring moisture from the air and transforms it into micro-sized particles containing 1,000 times more moisture than regular ionic hair dryers.
As you dry and style, these micro, nano moisture particles are infused into each hair shaft to minimize frizz and strengthen and shield hair from over-drying and damage often caused by everyday brushing after using a typical blow dryer. The result is smooth, shiny, beautiful-looking hair.
This professional blow dryer features two speeds — high and low — and three temperature settings — hot, warm and cool — to accommodate different hair styles and types. The hair dryer also includes three professional quality nano hair dryer attachments for styling and touch-ups.
The quick-dry nozzle delivers both soft and strong air flows, designed for faster, more even drying. A concentrator nozzle focuses airflow for targeted, precision styling and the diffuser creates body and volume and is especially great for soft waves and curls. This hair dryer also features a cool-shot button, a heavy-duty professional nine foot, 360 degree rotating power cord with a hanging loop and a removable, easy-to-clean filter.
Find more Panasonic EH-NA65-K Nanoe Professional Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
23. Chromatique E3 Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Professional Hair Dryer
Cons:
- Popular with professional stylists
- Among the most affordable of those reviewed
- Dries fast with less heat
- Nano-technology means more shine and less frizz
- Not hot enough for some
- Quite heavy compared to many
- Buttons are too easy to get accidentally pushed
- Air flow not as robust as some
The Chromatique Professional E3 salon hair dryer features nano-technology to bring out your hair’s natural shine. It leaves hair feeling soft, healthy and frizz-free utilizing tourmaline, ceramic, and ionic technology. This technology allows for the maximum transfer of negative ions along with infrared heat, to dry your hair up to 50 percent faster with just half the heat.
It protects your hair’s delicate surface structure while sealing in its natural oils and moisture. The long-life, high-quality motor means it’s ultra-powerful and this professional hair dryer features smooth, separate speed and heat settings for terrific style and control. It’s easy to find your ideal setting, because this hair dyer adjusts beautifully for all hair types and styles.
Find more Chromatique Professional E3 5200 Tourmaline Ionic Ceramic Salon Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
24. Wazor 1875 Watt Ceramic Ionic Professional Blow Dryer
Cons:
- Very highly rated by purchasers
- The most affordable, and highly rated of all those reviewed
- Faster dry times with less frizz
- Super easy to clean
- A bit heavier than some lightweight models
- Switch placement makes it harder to hold
- Doesn’t get as hot as some other models
- Seems to have more home than professional users
The blow dryer’s powerful 1875 Watt DC motor dries your hair fast with super quiet efficiency. Featuring negative ionic function, it helps to repair and smooth your hair. This hair dryer claims to generate 100 times more negative ions than many other ionic dryers on the market, resulting in softer, healthier hair with less static.
It features a cool shot button, two speeds and three heating settings for complete flexibility in styling and drying any style you like. With a double safety net and removable lint filter, the air flow is focused, with more intensity, making the included concentrator nozzle even more effective.
The soft and curvy handle design makes it easy to hold while drying, and the salon power cord with a hanging loop makes it super easy to store in your bathroom cupboard or vanity.
Find more Wazor 1875 Watt Ceramic Ionic Blow Dryer information and reviews here.
25. KIPOZI 1875W Professional Hair Dryer
Cons:
- Fast drying thanks to a ceramic heater
- Nano ionic technology makes for shiny and frizz free blowouts
- Comes with both a concentrator and a diffuser
- Odd button placement makes it easy to accidentally turn dryer off
- Nozzles don't stay on as well as some
- Airflow not as robust as some of the more expensive models
Could be that you’re shopping on a budget but you still need a professional hair dryer that delivers performance, lots of features and fast drying capability. In that case, this KIPOZI dryer should be on your list. With 1875 watts of power, it delivers both high heat and abundant airflow, delivering the kind of styling flexibility you’re looking for.
With a concentrator for smoothing and straightening as well as a diffuser for curly styles, it gives you tons of options, depending on your client’s hair and desires. The ceramic heater makes for quick dry times, while the nano ionic technology means smoother, shinier hair with less frizz and static.
It features three heat settings and two speeds, to make customizable drying and styling simple. The super lightweight design is especially easy on stylists who suffer from arm and hand fatigue due to constant salon work, but of the many professional grade dryers, this one is super affordable for home use but still high quality.
For another highly rated professional dryer that’s also in the budget category, the JINRI 1875W Professional Salon Hair Dryer is another affordable option.
Find more KIPOZI 1875W Professional Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
Why Should You Consider a Professional Hair Dryer?
While more expensive, sometimes a lot more expensive than your typical drugstore hair dryers, investing in a high-quality professional hair dryer that you can afford will lead you down the path to silky, shiny and less frizzy locks.
Even better, these pro tools dry faster so they're less damaging to your hair and scalp. The other positive is that they are quieter than ever, because who needs to get blasted with noise before they've had a second cup of morning coffee?
Why Should I Care About Different Hair Dryer Technologies?
If you're confused about all the talk about tourmaline, ceramic and nano ionic technologies, and the benefits of each, this article breaks it down pretty quickly.
Of course, good technique is required to achieve the look you desire, and that involves using the right styling products, including paddle and round brushes, heat protectants, plus finishing products.
How Did We Choose the Best Professional Hair Dryers?
For the purposes of this guide, I looked only at those professional hair dryers that I've tried or were highly rated by home users and professional stylists alike. Surprisingly, there were a few that achieved top ratings, while being among the more affordable choices.
Naturally, if you have a particular product affinity, choose the brands you trust and have found to be most reliable. So get ready to give your clients or yourself really beautiful blowouts, super fast. If you have crazy curls to dry, we've also tested the best dryers for curly hair.
See Also:
- Best Professional Flat Irons
- Best Round Brushes for Blowouts
- Best 2 Inch Curling Irons
- Best Hot Rollers
