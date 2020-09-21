Best Tea Tree Oil Soap: 11 Bars to Beat Acne & More

While this soap is specifically market to wrestlers and other martial artists, hence the name Submission, it’s really a great option for anyone who wants to fight bacterial infections and also deep cleanse their skin. This soap is naturally antimicrobial, anti-fungal and antibacterial, so it’s great for those suffering from lots of sweating, and bad juju found on gym mats and locker room showers.

This soap is made with 100 percent natural ingredients, including tea tree and cajeput oils, that keep bacteria at bay, along with skin calming peppermint oil. It also contains activated charcoal, which is especially effective at drawing dirt, sweat, oils and toxins from your pores, leaving your skin refreshed and clean.

It contains skin moisturizing organic palm, coconut, olive and sunflower oils to make your skin soft and smooth. You can also get this tea tree oil soap in two other blends that don’t contain activated charcoal – classic tea tree and peppermint tea tree. These are a good buy when purchased in the five packs.