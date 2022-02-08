11 Best Body Wash for Acne Products for Clearer Skin

If you want to stop struggling with acne, check out these body washes that will leave you ready to bare it all, in no time.

There’s nothing worse than skin that’s out of control. If you’re fighting breakouts on your face, chest, back, shoulders or butt, finding the best body wash for acne has got to be at the top of your must-have list. Acne treatment kits tend to focus on your face and ignore the dreaded bacne but these acne body washes focus in on all-over breakouts.

What Causes Body Acne?

Everything that causes facial acne. We're talking overproduction of our skin's natural oils (sebum), build-up of dirt, build-up of dead skin, and bacteria. Other factors like friction, ingrown hairs, and hormones also play a big role.

It's one of those things that's not easy to pin down, which is why so many of us deal with it until we can find the right treatment that works for us.

There's no moral judgment to bacne. A lot of the time, breakouts have more to do with body chemistry than anything you're eating or doing.

Can Your Sheets Be Causing Bacne?

Yeah, they might be part of the problem. In addition to a treatment wash, my big bacne tip would be to change your sheets and pajamas way more often than you think you need to. Fabrics absorb skin oils, dead skin, and dirt to become breeding grounds for bacteria which can cause acne. Sleeping on clean fabrics instead of laying on oily build-up can go a long way to preventing more acne.

When I switched to antibacterial acne pillowcases my facial acne was practically gone within a month. (Honestly, I wouldn't believe that either if it hadn't happened to me.)

What Can I Do to Prevent Body Acne?

Luckily we've got lots of different types of acne treatments from mild to pulling out all the stops. What works best for you is going to depend on your skin type and comfort level.

If you'd like a natural formula, look for those with antibacterial and antimicrobial tea tree oil. This natural ingredient does a number on acne, as well as fungal infections like athlete's foot and jock itch. We've picked several acne washes with tea tree oil, but each combines that power-hitter with different ingredients to tackle tough acne issues.

Some of these washes use detoxifying bentonite clay or charcoal, to literally draw impurities from the skin. We've even featured an African black soap that gets its color from the ashes of burnt plantain skin. Known for its detoxifying and skin-nourishing power, it's also great for fighting chronic breakouts

Removing bacteria is only one aspect and can only do so much if you have naturally oily skin. Clary sage and rosemary oil can help regulate sebum and calm irritated skin.

Need something natural but a little stronger? Salicylic acid is another key acne-fighting ingredient, and per the American Academy of Dermatology, it's recommended for treating acne, as well as enlarged pores. We've tried and recommended a number of formulas that feature it, along with other botanicals in which it naturally occurs, like willow bark extract.

Salicylic acid is even recommended by Mayo Clinic because it's so effective at deeply cleaning and helping to unclog congested pores. It definitely can leave you with a smoother, clearer complexion. There's a reason it's in all the best exfoliating pads. But be careful as it can also cause irritation and dryness, so if you have sensitive skin, that's an ingredient you may want to avoid.

What About for Severe Body Acne?

For severe, chronic, and cystic acne, you may need to step away from natural remedies and check out things like benzoyl peroxide. This chemical is used in some of the best acne treatments around and is a triple threat of killing bacteria, unblocking pores, and reducing inflammation.

Strong acne-fight power does come at a cost. Benzoyl peroxide can be drying or irritating to the skin so you want to start slow and build up the frequency carefully so you don't upset your skin. It can also bleach fabrics like towels and pillowcases. It's strong stuff.