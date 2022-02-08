11 Best Body Wash for Acne Products for Clearer Skin

There’s nothing worse than skin that’s out of control. If you’re fighting breakouts on your face, chest, back, shoulders or butt, finding the best body wash for acne has got to be at the top of your must-have list. Acne treatment kits tend to focus on your face and ignore the dreaded bacne but these acne body washes focus in on all-over breakouts.
If you want to stop struggling with acne, check out these body washes that will leave you ready to bare it all, in no time.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.20 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $21.96 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.87 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best Prebiotic Wash: Aleavia Enzymatic Body CleansePros:
Cons:
- Uses science and nature to fight acne
- Naturally helps to minimize scars
- Botanicals like sea kelp
- Nourishing coconut oil
- Awfully expensive
- Doesn’t lather too well
- Can sting eyes
- May be unscented, but still has an odor
This prebiotic Aleavia Enzymatic Body Cleanse is a spa level skin treatment that mixes smart science with a blend of pure, organic ingredients to deliver clearer, brighter, smoother skin. The prebiotics encourage good bacteria that fights acne, eczema and psoriasis, while stabilizing pH levels.
Do you know the difference between prebiotics and probiotics? Neither did we until we started really researching acne-fighting skin products. Basically, prebiotics signal your body to manufacture probiotics, those good, hard-working, germ-fighting bacteria that live in your gut and on your skin. Turns out those good bacteria have a heck of a lot to do with helping people turn around their difficult skin issues, as well as being outstanding for overall health.
This formula features all natural ingredients, including Acadian sea kelp, ultra-hydrating organic, extra-virgin coconut oil and pure, naturally hydrating and skin soothing aloe vera. Deliver a one-two punch to facial acne with the Aleavia Acne Repair Kit.
While this acne fighting wash is unscented, if you’re looking for some calming aromatherapy, in addition to a deeply satisfying cleanse, try the lavender-scented body wash.
-
2. Most Trusted: Proactiv Deep Cleansing WashPrice: $33.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Effectively clears body breakouts
- 2% salicylic acid
- Fairly gentle formula
- Bigger bottle than most
- Pretty darned spendy
- It doesn’t come with a pump
- Super thick consistency
- Unclear if beads are biodegradable
We can’t have any discussion about body acne fighting skincare products without including Proactiv’s Deep Cleansing Body Wash in our mix. This company has a long-standing reputation for helping people reclaim their beautiful skin, with effective products that keep breakouts at bay.
This deep cleansing body wash is gentle but effective, with salicylic acid acne medication built it. It also features exfoliating beads to help slough away dirt, oil and dead skin cells, a key to keeping acne from recurring. This acne wash helps to unclog and refine pores and diminish blackheads.
This non-drying formula is appropriate for all skin types, but if it does dry your skin a bit, simply reduce the number of times per week that you use it. While it may seem super expensive to you, keep in mind, this bottle is nearly twice the size of all the others, so it’s actually a more moderate investment than it seems at first.
For those with the most serious acne, Proactive has a multi-step treatment program that has been achieving successful results for decades now.
-
3. Amazon’s Choice: Beauty by Earth Peppermint Tea Tree Body WashPros:
Cons:
- Leaves skin feeling refreshed
- Antibacterial and antifungal
- Moisturizing coconut and jojoba oil
- Lots of organic ingredients
- Can make private areas feel minty
- Doesn’t lather well
- Scent is overpowering to some
- Some complaints about pump bottle
Beauty by Earth’s Peppermint Tea Tree Body Wash fights acne on two fronts: killing bacterial and balancing out your skin’s natural oils.
One of the most effective things you can do when you’re fighting acne anywhere on your body is to minimize bacterial and microbial growth. You want to avoid the bad stuff spreading around and causing more pimples. That’s the beauty of tea tree oil in a body wash for acne. Tea tree oil is naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial, plus it feels fresh and smells great too.
This body wash is also anti-fungal, so it fights other issues like athlete’s foot, jock itch, body odors, and toe nail fungus. You can’t argue with those benefits. This detoxifying formula is great for everyday use in your home shower, but it’s also great to pack in your gym bag, because you know the showers there are filled with undesirable bacteria and fungi.
The mint and tea tree can help balance out oily skin and the organic coconut oil and jojoba oil help to keep your skin moisturized so it doesn’t feel the need to keep producing more and more oil. Keep in mind, if you’re someone who loves lather, you’ll need to use a loofah or sponge to work one up. Despite that, it gets the nod as a best body wash for acne, and it’s also Amazon’s choice for effectiveness and legions of raving fans.
-
4. Best Benzoyl Peroxide: Dr Song Acne Face & Body WashPrice: $21.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly effective active ingredient
- Can even tackle cystic acne
- Made in America
- Benzoyl peroxide can bleach fabrics
- Can be drying
- Some may find it irritating
- Doesn't' lather
When botanicals and natural oils aren’t cutting it, go for a medicated wash like the Dr. Song Benzoyl Peroxide Body and Face Wash. Benzoyl Peroxide is one of the most effective acne treatments we’ve got and this wash has a 10-percent concentration that’s strong enough to tackle cystic acne and gentle enough to be a body and face wash.
Benzoyl Peroxide is antibacterial, clears oil out of pores, and is anti-inflammatory all in one. This is a treatment that can really start showing results faster than some of the more natural approaches. Because it’s stronger, Benzoyl peroxide treatments can sometimes be drying if you use them too much so the best approach is to start slow (once a week) and increase your use until you’re getting the results you want without overdrying your skin. It’s always good to apply a non-comedogenic moisturizer after your shower.
The other thing to keep in mind with a benzoyl peroxide treatment is that it can bleach fabrics (and potentially hair) so make sure you fully rinse all the product off before getting out of the shower and toweling off.
This wash comes in two difference sizes, four-ounces and the featured eight-ounces, so you can try a smaller bottle before jumping in.
Find more Best Benzoyl Peroxide: Dr Song Acne Face & Body Wash information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Scrub: Alba Botanica ACNEdote Face & Body Scrub (2-Pack)Price: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Keeps fighting pimples even after rinsing
- Salicylic acid and willow bark extract
- Ground walnut shells exfoliates skin
- Very highly rated by users
- Exfoliating granules can be rough
- Stay away if you have nut allergies
- Messy in the sink and shower
- Not the best for sensitive skin
Let’s start by talking about salicylic acid. One of the most effective ingredients in any acne-fighting formula, it helps to clear clogged pores and minimize the formation of future zits. Good, right? This Acne Body Scrub from Alba Botanica features willow bark extract, which naturally contains salicylic acid, acts as a natural exfoliant, and is antiinflammatory.
This scrub is definitely gentle enough for your face as well as your body and leaves skin feeling super clean and soft. While it’s a perfect solution for oily and combination skin, especially skin with a tendency to break out or get blackheads, we think it’s a bit too aggressive for drier and more sensitive complexions.
While it’s priced similarly to some of the others we’ve mentioned, keep in mind you’re getting two eight ounce tubes at that price. It’s made with 100 percent vegetarian ingredients, and this cruelty-free formula keeps fighting acne even after it has been rinsed off, to give you clearer skin throughout the day.
If you’re looking for a more traditional wash, without the scrub as a part of it, the Alba Botanica Natural ACNEdote Deep Pore Wash also has pore-clearing salicylic acid.
-
6. Best Vegan: Tree to Tub Soapberry for Body Peppermint Body WashPrice: $17.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vegan, eco-friendly company
- Soapberries make a creamy lather
- Clears acne without stressing skin
- Smells minty fresh and invigorating
- Expensive for its size
- Takes quite a bit to make lather
- Fragrance too intense for some users
- Not as refreshing as tea tree acne washs
One of the most common problems of body wash for acne is that so often they can be super drying to your skin, which only tends to make breakouts worse. Not so with this organic Soapberry Peppermint Body Wash from Tree to Tub. Overall, it’s one of our favorite shower solutions for the whole family, because the organic formula is so skin-friendly, and the minty fresh scent is invigorating as anything first thing in the morning.
If you have acne though, this body wash comes to the rescue with skin-balancing botanicals that soothe, heal, and fight inflammation. This formula contains sustainably harvested organic soapberries, native to Taiwan, which naturally balances pH, and creates a lovely lather too. Soapberries are powerful at both cleansing and healing skin irritation.
Combined with hydrating aloe vera, skin calming and cooling cucumber, and calming chamomile, this acne wash leaves your skin clean, clear, and soft. We love this company’s ethics and commitment to creating eco-friendly products from sustainable ingredients.
Buy the Tree to Tub Soapberry for Body Peppermint Body Wash here.
-
7. Best Fair Trade: The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Body WashPrice: $15.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Visibly improves acne with daily use
- Naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial
- Made with fair trade ingredients
- Cleanses without leaving skin dry
- Hefty price for a tiny bottle
- Smell can be overpowering
- Not equally effective for all users
- Takes a lot to get a good lather
If you love products from The Body Shop as much as we do, you’re going to go crazy for this gel formula Tea Tree Skin Clearing Body Wash. It uses two types of naturally antibacterial tea tree oil, to perform its skin clearing magic, but it also has an ace in the hole, with organic tamanu oil. This ingredient sets this particular body wash apart, because tamanu oil is known to be an effective natural treatment for acne, dermatitis and other skin irritations.
This 100 percent vegan formula gets bonus points for making a really decent lather, which definitely helps make you feel nice and clean. We also give a thumbs up to the fact that it uses fair trade tea tree oil, which means communities in which it sources are making living wages.
With daily use, you’ll see clearer, more beautiful skin on your face, chest and back, because it targets excess oil without leaving your skin dry and irritated. The Body Shop also makes a skin clearing tea tree toner, as well as a mattifying tea tree lotion, that hydrates without leaving your skin feeling greasy.
Buy the The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Body Wash here.
-
8. Detoxifying: Safe House Naturals Charcoal Detox Face & Body WashPros:
Cons:
- Effectively targets acne bodywide
- Organic and natural formula
- Skin soothing and healing
- Not overly skin-drying
- Can irritate eyes
- Kind of spendy
- Not great for those with rosacea
- May tingle or cause a burning sensation
This organic Safe House Naturals Detox Body Wash for acne is packed full of pure and natural ingredients, all of which pack a powerful combined punch against frustrating acne on your face and body. It helps to control sebum, an excess of which is a big cause of acne, with organic clary sage and rosemary oil.
It’s antimicrobial and antibacterial, thanks to the addition of tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil, so acne and other fungal infections are kept at bay. Frankincense and lavender oils stimulate healing and accelerate cellular repair, while activated charcoal and bentonite clay help to draw impurities from your skin.
Aloe vera gel helps to calm inflamed skin, and promote healing. Best yet, all this goodness is in a base of handmade glycerin soap with apricot, rice bran, and castor that pampers your skin, while fighting your toughest skin issues. Did we mention it smells totally delicious?
-
9. Best lack Soap: Sky Organics African Black Soap WashPrice: $11.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Deeply cleans without stripping skin
- Effective for facial and body acne
- Planet friendly organic formula
- Lathers well
- Smells and looks kind of weird
- Thin, more watery formula
- Cap design is poor
- Bottle label dissolves off in the shower
Sky Organics’ African Black Soap Body Wash takes a different approach to acne control. First and foremost, you might be wondering just what the heck African black soap is. The main ingredient most common to African black soap is ash from burned plantain skin – hence the black color. This skin balancing ingredient is key in helping to exfoliate and deliver anti-aging benefits too.
Plantain ash also helps to calm eczema and treat psoriasis, and because it’s naturally antibacterial, it’s great for treating acne and other fungal infections. It helps to eliminate dirt and oil, but it doesn’t strip and dry your skin. It’s rich in vitamins A and E, along with minerals and other essential skin nutrients.
In this particular wash, you’ll also find skin-loving cocoa and shea butter, which might seem counter-intuitive if you’ve got oily skin, but the key here is keeping your complexion hydrated, as well as exfoliated.
-
10. Most Soothing: Phisoderm Anti-Blemish Body WashPrice: $20.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Effectively clears blemishes
- Soap, alcohol and dye free formula
- Soothing aloe and chamomile
- Bigger bottle than many
- Quite expensive
- Better if you have only mild acne
- Takes time and consistent use
- Can be somewhat drying
This skin-soothing Phisoderm Anti-Blemish Body Wash is a gel body wash for acne that treats your skin gently while helping to clear up blemishes, blackheads and acne with two-percent salicylic acid. It’s effective without doesn’t leave your skin dry or tight feeling. It’s designed to leave your skin clean, and more importantly, balanced. That means you don’t have to worry about your skin producing even more sebum, which can be a problem with some other products.
It leaves your complexion pH balanced, and includes a number of calming and soothing natural botanicals that add to its effectiveness. Healing vitamin E, hydrating aloe vera, and skin-soothing chamomile leave your skin feeling soft and fresh, while the fragrance is enough to get you going first thing in the morning.
This acne wash comes in a bit larger bottle than many, at ten ounces. If you want to test out Phisoderm’s Anti-Blemish line without spending quite so much, check out their anti-blemish gel cleanser two-pack.
-
11. Best Buy: Neutrogena Body Clear Pink Grapefruit Body Wash (3-Pack)Price: $20.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Effectively fights acne
- Lathers well
- Super affordable
- Anti-aging grapefruit
- Not as effective as some others
- Scent isn't as natural
- Not as exfoliating as some
This Neutrogena Body Clear Pink Grapefruit Body Wash has a cult following for a reason. The body wash features pink grapefruit extract, which is a bit of a wonder when it comes to anti-aging. This superfood delivers super powers when it comes to fighting off free radical damage. This formula is also infused with salicylic acid, and it helps to fight acne, as well as ward off future pimples and blackheads.
Foamy lather leaves you feeling squeaky clean and refreshed, and the bright citrus scent is a real pick-me-up in the morning.
What Causes Body Acne?
Everything that causes facial acne. We're talking overproduction of our skin's natural oils (sebum), build-up of dirt, build-up of dead skin, and bacteria. Other factors like friction, ingrown hairs, and hormones also play a big role.
It's one of those things that's not easy to pin down, which is why so many of us deal with it until we can find the right treatment that works for us.
There's no moral judgment to bacne. A lot of the time, breakouts have more to do with body chemistry than anything you're eating or doing.
Can Your Sheets Be Causing Bacne?
Yeah, they might be part of the problem. In addition to a treatment wash, my big bacne tip would be to change your sheets and pajamas way more often than you think you need to. Fabrics absorb skin oils, dead skin, and dirt to become breeding grounds for bacteria which can cause acne. Sleeping on clean fabrics instead of laying on oily build-up can go a long way to preventing more acne.
When I switched to antibacterial acne pillowcases my facial acne was practically gone within a month. (Honestly, I wouldn't believe that either if it hadn't happened to me.)
What Can I Do to Prevent Body Acne?
Luckily we've got lots of different types of acne treatments from mild to pulling out all the stops. What works best for you is going to depend on your skin type and comfort level.
If you'd like a natural formula, look for those with antibacterial and antimicrobial tea tree oil. This natural ingredient does a number on acne, as well as fungal infections like athlete's foot and jock itch. We've picked several acne washes with tea tree oil, but each combines that power-hitter with different ingredients to tackle tough acne issues.
Some of these washes use detoxifying bentonite clay or charcoal, to literally draw impurities from the skin. We've even featured an African black soap that gets its color from the ashes of burnt plantain skin. Known for its detoxifying and skin-nourishing power, it's also great for fighting chronic breakouts
Removing bacteria is only one aspect and can only do so much if you have naturally oily skin. Clary sage and rosemary oil can help regulate sebum and calm irritated skin.
Need something natural but a little stronger? Salicylic acid is another key acne-fighting ingredient, and per the American Academy of Dermatology, it's recommended for treating acne, as well as enlarged pores. We've tried and recommended a number of formulas that feature it, along with other botanicals in which it naturally occurs, like willow bark extract.
Salicylic acid is even recommended by Mayo Clinic because it's so effective at deeply cleaning and helping to unclog congested pores. It definitely can leave you with a smoother, clearer complexion. There's a reason it's in all the best exfoliating pads. But be careful as it can also cause irritation and dryness, so if you have sensitive skin, that's an ingredient you may want to avoid.
What About for Severe Body Acne?
For severe, chronic, and cystic acne, you may need to step away from natural remedies and check out things like benzoyl peroxide. This chemical is used in some of the best acne treatments around and is a triple threat of killing bacteria, unblocking pores, and reducing inflammation.
Strong acne-fight power does come at a cost. Benzoyl peroxide can be drying or irritating to the skin so you want to start slow and build up the frequency carefully so you don't upset your skin. It can also bleach fabrics like towels and pillowcases. It's strong stuff.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.