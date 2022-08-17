11 Best Curling Brush Irons You’ll LOVE

Check out the 1.25″ CHI Amplitude Ceramic Heated Round Brush. Its far infrared heat tourmaline ceramic barrel goes up to 410°F, evenly distributes heat, reduces static electricity, and makes your hair smooth, shiny, curly, volumized, and just gorgeous. This is all thanks to the tool’s ceramic heat technology that seals hairs’ cuticles which reduces damage and locks in moisture.

The brush heats up in 30 seconds and features a 15-second auto-temperature lock, one-hour auto-shutoff, anti-slip design, thermal sleeve, and cool tip for safety, along with a conveniently long 6.5 ft swivel cord, so you can do your hair just about anywhere you’d like.