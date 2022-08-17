11 Best Curling Brush Irons You’ll LOVE

If you’re sick of damaged hair or just want an easier, low-maintenance routine, consider using a curling brush iron. These hair tools create gorgeous waves, curls, and volume in seconds using heated bristles and a barrel. And some even dry hair at the same time, so you can pull double-duty on your grooming routine. Here are our picks of the best curling brush irons around.
1. CHI Amplitude Ceramic Heated Round BrushPrice: $83.38
- Heats up fast and gets hot enough to hold styles
- Gentle and non-damaging to hair
- Lots of great safety features
- A bit on the heavy side
- Some found their hair gets caught
- May not give the best curls on longer, thicker hair
Check out the 1.25″ CHI Amplitude Ceramic Heated Round Brush. Its far infrared heat tourmaline ceramic barrel goes up to 410°F, evenly distributes heat, reduces static electricity, and makes your hair smooth, shiny, curly, volumized, and just gorgeous. This is all thanks to the tool’s ceramic heat technology that seals hairs’ cuticles which reduces damage and locks in moisture.
The brush heats up in 30 seconds and features a 15-second auto-temperature lock, one-hour auto-shutoff, anti-slip design, thermal sleeve, and cool tip for safety, along with a conveniently long 6.5 ft swivel cord, so you can do your hair just about anywhere you’d like.
Find more CHI Amplitude Ceramic Heated Round Brush information and reviews here.
2. Jinri Hair Dryer Brush & Volumizer Hot Air BrushPrice: $59.96
- High quality and long-lasting
- Easy to use for versatile styling
- Leaves healthy, smooth, hair without frizz
- Bristles are on the harder side
- Brush is larger, which some find tougher to handle
- Takes some practice to get used to styling, but results are worth it
Check out this hair dryer brush and volumizer that will straighten or curl your hair – wet or dry – and conveniently, with a 360-degree power swivel cord.
Jinri makes smooth blowouts happen in much less time than a regular dryer, and the volumizing, tangle-free anti-static brush is easy to use. It gives 1000 watt power and two heat settings and can be safely put near the scalp to get that lift you’re wanting. The ionic and ceramic tourmaline technology release negative ions that saturate airflow and prevent over-drying and damage, which helps to condition, smooth, and add shine while minimizing static and frizz.
Find more Jinri Hair Dryer Brush & Volumizer Hot Air Brush information and reviews here.
3. PHOEBE Curling Iron Brush
- Gives great body and curl to hair
- Lightweight & easy to use
- Great value
- Temperature button is inconveniently close to where you hold the wand
- Some found it hard to hold the optimal amount of hair
- Doesn't grip fine hair well
This curling iron brush from Phoebe is super versatile as a comb for long hair, a straightener, and a curler. Its nylon bristles with cool tips keep your hair and scalp from overheating or burnings, and the ceramic tourmaline barrel sends negative ions which lock in more moisture, reduce heat damage, and help make for overall healthier and smoother hair.
A nice feature of this iron is its adjustable temperature range from 265℉ to 430℉ and convenient LCD digital display. And it heats up pretty quickly in just 30 seconds, then auto-shuts off after 60 minutes for safety and energy saving. You can take this tool with you anywhere in the world, since it comes with automatic dual 100-240V.
Find more PHOEBE Curling Iron Brush information and reviews here.
4. K&K 1.5 Inch Heated Curling CombPrice: $55.99
- Gives lots of body and bounce
- Easy to use & gentle on the hair and scalp
- Great value
- Isn't hot enough for some
- Just one temperature setting (on/off)
- Need to use more as a curling iron to control frizz
This 1.5-inch Heated Curling Comb from K&K cuts the frizz and static with its super ionic generation. Protecting nylon bristles are anti-scald with cool tips and perfect for creating soft, smooth curls. The nice thing about it is you basically get two tools in one: the curling wand and comb combo let you curl, straighten and comb your hair to remove those irritating tangles.
You’ll enjoy a comfortable, secure grip thanks to the rubber handle along with a 360° rotatable power cord that stretches up to 8 feet. And, the auto-shutoff after 60 minutes means you’ll never have to worry that the iron’s hot long after you’ve gone out. Plus, you can conveniently take the iron wherever your travels take you since it’s got dual, auto-adjustable 110V-220V voltage.
Find more K&K 1.5 Inch Heated Curling Comb information and reviews here.
5. YEEGOR Ionic Curling Iron Brush
- Curls very well
- Temperature controls are very convenient and suit different hair types
- Durable and easy to use
- Hair can get caught in the bristles at first
- Temperature controls aren't too user-friendly (takes getting used to)
- Some had trouble curling very short, fine hair
This 1-inch, ceramic tourmaline curling brush iron gives off negative anti-frizz ions to minimize damage, spread heat evenly, and lock in moisture for healthy, smooth hair. It features spiral bristles to easily hold your hair in place and prevent tangles. The iron is also versatile for creating all sorts of styles quickly, and its 360° rotated power cord makes it convenient to use in any space.
You’ll enjoy the quick heat-up, three temperature settings ideal for different hair types (ranging from 320-430 ℉), and one-hour auto shutoff for safety. And, the dual voltage from 100v to 240v makes this iron ideal for international travel.
Find more YEEGOR Ionic Curling Iron Brush information and reviews here.
-
6. Lena Curling Iron BrushPrice: $59.99
- Works well and works fast
- Great for straightening hair
- Gentle and non-damaging
- Doesn't get hot enough for some
- Can be glitchy at times
- Lacks enough bristles for maximum curl on some hair
If you’re looking for a non-damaging styling tool that won’t burn your hair, skin, or scalp, this curling iron brush from Lena might be your best bet. It features a cool-touch barrel and anti-scald bristles that help you get gorgeous curls, waves, or straight, voluminous styles that shine.
The iron’s ceramic-coated barrel distributes negative ion heat evenly to promote nourished, silkier, and shinier hair. And, the dual temperature settings (350°F and 400°F) are ideal for different hair types and needs, to achieve the look you want while protecting those locks. With extra features like the 30-minute auto-shutoff, 360° swivel cord, ergonomic handle, tangle-free static bristles, and a handy travel pouch, this one’s a no-brainer.
Find more Lena Curling Iron Brush information and reviews here.
-
7. Revlon Silicone Bristle Heated Hair Styling BrushPrice: $25.49
- Lower heat keeps hair healthy yet still beautifully styled
- Holds and styles hair well
- Works smoothly on short and fine hair
- Bristles may break off after some time
- Grips tightly & can get caught in longer hair
- No air flow
Revlon’s 1-inch silicone bristle heated round styling brush is great if you’re wanting fuller, smoother volume and body, whether in a blowout, straight style, big waves, or tighter curls. Its bristles are flexible, soft, and cool, so you won’t burn your scalp or hair, and its easy grip and ergonomic cool tip make styling very comfortable, controlled, and kink and flyaway-free.
The tool conveniently heats up in just 30 seconds, the “On” Indicator light is easy to see, and the swivel cord means easy no-tangle styling. And, it heats to 430° F with two settings for different hair types, along with auto-shutoff for safety.
Find more Revlon Silicone Bristle Heated Hair Styling Brush information and reviews here.
-
8. SwanMyst Curling Iron BrushPrice: $30.99
- Don't need much heat to hold styles
- Heats up quickly & easy to use
- Durable, high-quality tool
- Feels heavy
- Bristles can weaken and break over time
- Doesn't grip hair too well for some
This 1-inch SwanMyst curling iron brush lets you easily comb, straighten, or curl your hair. The tourmaline ceramic-coated barrel releases negative ions and even heat to reduce frizz, seal in moisture, and give you healthier, shinier hair. It heats up in a quick 30 seconds and can be set to different temperatures (430℉ for thick hair, 380℉ for medium-weight hair, and 320℉ for fine or thin hair).
Plus, the dual-voltage tool can be used worldwide and comes with plenty of safety features. Its bristles and cool tip are anti-scald, so you won’t have to worry about burning yourself, the temperature auto-locks during styling, and the tool shuts off automatically after 40 minutes.
Find more SwanMyst Curling Iron Brush information and reviews here.
-
9. Conair Instant Heat Styling BrushPrice: $19.99
- Works great for adding volume and curl, even on short hair
- Heats up quickly
- Teeth don't get too hot which protects your hands and scalp
- Not hot enough for some
- Cord is on the shorter side
- May not be the best for fine hair
If you’re looking for the right tool to smooth out and volumize your ‘do, this salon-grade 1.25″ heat styling brush from Conair is a great option. It features the brand’s Multi Layer Technology barrel that heats up in one minute and distributes heat evenly from 25 settings, ideal for any hair type. You won’t get hot spots, but you will get quick results from the extra 36-degree quick turbo heat burst feature.
Other great perks included with this styling brush include an auto shutoff and counter rest for safety, extra long cool tips, and dual voltage for use worldwide.
Find more Conair Instant Heat Styling Brush information and reviews here.
-
10. AmoVee Mini Curling Iron Travel Hair BrushPrice: $23.99
- Quick, easy styling and great volume for short hair
- Ideal sized, easy to use, compact barrel
- Heats up fast and isn't damaging to hair
- Bristles are soft & don't easily grab hair
- Restrictive - cord doesn't rotate as hair winds
- Some had a hard/awkward time using
Want a compact curling brush iron you can easily grab & go, wherever your travels take you? Look no further than AmoVee’s dual-voltage mini curling iron travel hair brush. It features a 0.75″ anti-scald, ceramic tourmaline hot brush that’s safe, non-damaging, and ideal for shorter hair or bangs. It also comes with an ergonomic handle and cool tip for extra comfort.
Negative ion heat means your hair will be soft, voluminous, healthy, and free of flyaways, frizz, and kinks. The tool heats up to 390F in a quick one minute and comes with a convenient swivel cord for ease of use.
Find more AmoVee Mini Curling Iron Travel Hair Brush information and reviews here.
-
11. Helen of Troy Professional Brush IronPrice: $19.12
- Gives great style and volume
- Gentle and non-damaging
- Long-lasting tool
- Might take some getting used to how it works
- Doesn't get hot enough for some
- Bristles can fall out over time
This brush iron from Helen of Troy is designed to add volume and body to your mane and is ideal for short hair, wisps, and bangs. The 0.5″-barrel iron comes with dual high and low heat settings along with a cool tip, soft ball bristles, an ergonomically contoured handle, and a six-foot, tangle-proof swivel cord for comfortable, controlled styling. Once ready, the on-indicator light is illuminated, and from there you’ll get quick heat and long-lasting style thanks to the strip bristle design.
Find more Helen of Troy 1512 Brush Iron information and reviews here.
What Is A Curling Brush Iron?
Curling brush irons are hair tools that quickly make waves, curls, and volume with heated bristles and a barrel your hair winds around.
Why Use A Curling Brush Iron?
Curling brush irons give a smoother, more blown-out, or subtler spiral style to the hair, rather than tight, defined curls. They can also be less damaging since heat is typically lower and dispersed differently than conventional styling irons.
What Are The Best Curling Brush Irons?
There are many great curling brush irons on the market. Consider brands like CHI, Phoebe, K&K, and Jinri.
How Do I Use A Curling Brush Iron?
Heat up your curling brush iron, then spray dry hair with hair-protecting spray and divide hair into sections. Starting from the back of the head, wind the hair around the iron as far as you can, keeping the hair wide for looser waves or narrow for tighter curls. Hold for a few moments and release the hair, then pin it back to define the style.
Repeat over your whole head, then release the hair and finish off with hair serum