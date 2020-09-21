17 Best Eyelash Serums That Actually Work (Updated!)

Who doesn’t want luxuriously long lashes? Sadly, most of us weren’t born with them. Too much curling, harsh makeup, and even age can diminish your lashes to a pitiful smattering. But if you want to get longer eyelashes that last, finding the best eyelash serum might be the solution you’re looking for.

You’ve probably heard about Latisse, the prescription eyelash serum. It is seriously spendy and actually has some pretty scary possible side effects, like changing the color of your iris. But you don’t have to resort to that or false lashes to make your eyes look amazing.

Non-prescription or over the counter lash growth serums not only boost lashes, they can also help to fill in your wimpy eyebrows too. Better yet, these lash serums won’t cost half your paycheck to try them out.

Eyelash serum really can amp up your look in a natural way, so our list encompasses some “tried and true” favorites and a few affordable newcomers to the category that are definitely worth testing out. Long lashes in a wink? Sweet.