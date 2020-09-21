17 Best Eyelash Serums That Actually Work (Updated!)

Who doesn’t want luxuriously long lashes? Sadly, most of us weren’t born with them. Too much curling, harsh makeup, and even age can diminish your lashes to a pitiful smattering. But if you want to get longer eyelashes that last, finding the best eyelash serum might be the solution you’re looking for.
You’ve probably heard about Latisse, the prescription eyelash serum. It is seriously spendy and actually has some pretty scary possible side effects, like changing the color of your iris. But you don’t have to resort to that or false lashes to make your eyes look amazing.
Non-prescription or over the counter lash growth serums not only boost lashes, they can also help to fill in your wimpy eyebrows too. Better yet, these lash serums won’t cost half your paycheck to try them out.
Eyelash serum really can amp up your look in a natural way, so our list encompasses some “tried and true” favorites and a few affordable newcomers to the category that are definitely worth testing out. Long lashes in a wink? Sweet.
-
1. Editor’s Choice: LiLash Purified Eyelash SerumPrice: $75.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Significantly increases lash growth
- Makes lashes curlier
- Doesn't make your eyes sting
- Lash nourishing ingredients
- Seriously spendy
- It takes up to 90 days for full results
- Continuous use required to maintain results
To be clear, I’ve tried a lot of eyelash growth serums. Some delivered modest or even good results, but I’m always gung ho to try any new products on the market, so when I was invited to test out LiLash eyelash serum, it was a no brainer. With my usual amount of skepticism, I began the nightly ritual of lining my upper lid with this clear serum right before hitting the hay.
Honestly, within a few weeks, I began to notice a difference, and it was one I didn’t expect. You see, I have stick straight lashes. Not only were they getting longer, but they were actually curly. I don’t want to overstate this, but I went to a photoshoot last week and the makeup artist was actually considering whether or not to skip putting falsies on me. She even called over the hairdresser saying “you’ve got to see this girl’s lashes!” Need I say more? With a scant touch of mascara, they’re nearly touching my eyebrows.
Ophthalmologist tested, this serum is formulated with lash nourishing peptides and amino acids. It helps to thicken and lengthen your lashes to the point where you might be willing to skip the mascara on weekends. (My husband was shocked when I told him I wasn’t wearing any.) I was also fortunate to test out this same company’s brow growth serum, LiBrow. Since none of those have worked well for me in past, you can imagine my excitement that for the first time in decades, there are tiny hairs filling in the scar on my right brow. Sweet.
Find more LiLash Purified Eyelash Serum information and reviews here.
-
2. Revitalash Advanced Eyelash ConditionerPrice: $98.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Generally well-reviewed by shoppers who have used it
- Effectively promotes lash growth
- May help thicken brows
- Does not impact eye color
- A serious bite to your wallet
- May cause redness and eye irritation
- It takes time and patience
- Results may be slower and less dramatic than expected
If you’re game for growing healthy looking, luxurious and longer eyelashes, Revitalash could be the eyelash serum for you. It conditions and protects your precious lashes from brittleness and breakage. Formulated with high-impact botanicals and peptides to keep your eyelashes healthy and growing, 98 percent of users reported healthier, stronger and longer lashes after use.
The BioPeptin Complex, peptides and botanicals help to saturate your lashes with moisture, keeping them soft, luxurious and healthy looking.
If you’ve been a chronic over-plucker, you can also revitalize, reshape and boost your eyebrows with RevitaBrow Eyebrow Conditioner.
If money is no object, and the most expensive is the best in your world, this eyelash growth serum could be for you. If you’re on a budget, it’s definitely not.
Find more Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner information and reviews here.
-
3. Organys Lash & Brow Growth SerumPrice: $25.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well priced compared to many
- Generally well-reviewed by shoppers who have used it
- Visibly thickens and lengthens lashes
- Thin tipped brush makes a little go a long way
- It takes time and patience
- May cause a bit of eye irritation
- Not effective for every user
- Must be used daily to show noticable growth
As a lover of lash serums, I’ve been using Organys Lash & Brow Growth Serum for several years now, and I’ve seen my lashes look thicker and healthier because of it. I’ve now passed it on to my husband, who has pitiful lashes, and I’m trying another brand. For the first time in the past 15 years, I can actually see his lashes now, and even he has noticed a dramatic difference in the thickness and length of his lashes.
This best eyelash serum uses a proprietary compound to increase the proliferation of lashes by strengthening and stimulating the cellular foundations from which the lashes grow. Much like watering and nourishing soil in order to grow a plant, this compound is a botanically derived peptide that influences the keratin genes which moderate the length and size of lashes.
By acting on these genes, this eyelash growth serum helps stimulate hair growth at the lash follicle. The serum also contains stem cells from a grape of the purple colored Gamay variety. These grape stem cells contain special epigenetic factors and metabolites which protect human skin stem cells against harmful UV radiation (one of the most aging elements).
By helping your skin’s stem cells protect their main stem cell characteristics, it allows for superior protection of your eye lashes. A note from Organys Beauty about their packaging: “We choose not to put our products in paper boxes because we do not want to contribute to unnecessary deforestation of our planet. Please be prepared to receive the product without a paper box.”
Organys offers a broad range of beauty products for a variety of needs. Organys Skin Brightening Cream corrects dark spots, skin discoloration and uneven skin tone. Try Organys Eye Serum to help correct dark circles, puffiness, eye bags and sagging.
If you’re looking for an eyelash growth serum that offers solid results, and also has a planet friendly philosophy, this eyelash growth serum is a great choice for you. If you’re more convinced that a larger name brand might be better, Rapid Lash is a go to choice for many.
Find more Organys Lash & Brow Growth Serum information and reviews here.
-
4. Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash SerumPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Generally well-reviewed by shoppers who have used it
- Money back guarantee
- Helps to grow both eyelashes and brows
- Organic formula
- Moderately spendy
- Takes time and consistent use to see results
- May irritate eyes
- Not effective for every user
Botanicals are nature’s pharmacy, and they’ve been healing and improving health for centuries. This botanical lash growth serum can boost the length and thickness of your eyelashes and eyebrows. It also imparts a sheen and luster to lashes and brows that helps to make them appear more lush and beautiful.
This lash serum contains proprietary botanically-derived compounds that actually penetrate hair follicles to stimulate growth and fortify your eyelashes. With 60 days of consistent use, you’ll see a noticeable difference in the way your lashes and brows look, even without makeup.
All ingredients in this serum are hypoallergenic, non-irritating, clinically tested, allergy tested and dermatologist tested. Even with all this good testing, the good news is that Lavish Lash has never been tested on animals. Since you’re going with an organic eyelash serum, complement your lashes with luscious lips too. These organic lipsticks will make your pouter perfect.
This organic eyelash growth serum is growing in popularity, and consumer reviews are rising. Currently Lavish Lash is among our top-rated products, and it’s also one of the more affordable choices. That combination of factors makes it a solid choice in this product category, and the money-back guarantee makes it even more worthy of consideration.
While you’re waiting for longer lashes, consider using an eyelash curler to enhance your lash look. Browse for the best with our easy buying guide.
Find more Lavish Lash Eyelash & Brow Growth Serum information and reviews here.
-
5. Babe Lash Eyelash SerumPrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Generally well-reviewed by shoppers who have used it
- You’ll see results in as little as four weeks
- Conditions eyelashes
- Works to thicken and regrow eyebrows
- Can cause skin irritation
- It does take time and patience
- May cause somewhat itchy eyes
Enhance your eyelashes from the inside out with Babe Lash eyelash serum. With naturally longer and fuller lashes, there’s no need to apply layers of heavy cosmetics. This exclusive formula is designed to create beautiful, effortless lashes in as little as four weeks.
To create a seriously dramatic look, Babe Lash Fiber Extend maximizes the look and length of your newly grown lashes with proprietary lash extension fibers combined with mascara. If you want to skip the fibers for an everyday look, go for the Babe Lash Volumizing Mascara, with lash-enhancing peptides and herbal extracts to help nourish eyelashes. Babe Lash Enhancing Liquid Eyeliner creates a bold look, and conditions and helps grow your lashes at the same time. Now that’s a sweet idea.
If you’re a lash lover, the combination of Babe Lash eyelash growth serum, liner and volumizing mascara can create quick results with a three-pronged approach. If you like to stick with your own favorite cosmetics, Babe Lash eyelash serum is still an effective way to lengthen and strengthen your eyelashes.
Find more Babe Lash Eyelash Serum information and reviews here.
-
6. GrandeLASH-MDPrice: $65.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Generally well-reviewed by shoppers who have used it
- Effectively grows and thickens lashes
- Helps to restore wimpy brows
- Moderately priced compared to some
- Can irritate eyes
- Takes time and patience
- Must remove all eye makeup for full effectiveness
- Requires careful application, as it may increase hair growth on cheeks as well
GrandLASH-MD eyelash and eyebrow growth serum has been clinically tested, with 89% of users seeing definitive improvement. This eyelash growth serum is effective at revitalizing eyelashes and eyebrows. It contains vitamins, peptides, and amino acids that help grow and condition lashes and brows making them fuller, longer and more lustrous.
In just 30 to 40 days you should see a noticeable improvement in the overall look of your lashes and brows. You can also order GrandLASH-MD in the six-month size tube. To plump up your lips in addition to your lashes, try Grande Lips Collagen Booster and Plumper.
If you’re looking for an effective way to get longer lashes, this eyelash serum gets a lot of rave reviews. Most negative reviews revolved around getting what was perceived to be a knock-off product, so be sure to inspect your packaging and make sure that it’s indeed, the product you ordered.
-
7. Talika Lipocils Expert SupplementPrice: $57.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Helps strengthen and protect delicate lashes
- Works to increase lash length and thickness
- Can also increase eyebrow growth
- Leaves lashes glossy and shiny
- It takes time and patience
- Not as effective as some other brands
- Quite expensive compared to some that are more highly rated
- Some product inconsistencies reported
Talika Lipocils Expert Supplement Gel stimulates eyelash growth for longer, healthier and thicker eyelashes. In just 28 days, this lash enhancing treatment can help to rejuvenate your weary eyelashes. Whether your lashes look too short, sparse, brittle or lack shine and curl, this eyelash growth serum naturally lengthens the lashes by up to 2.5mm, and encourages natural shine.
It’s enriched with a blend of nettle extract and horse chestnut to help stimulate natural growth as well as to strengthen your lashes. Allantoin hydrates the lashes while soy lecithin and witch hazel offer anti-inflammatory properties, and help to maintain optimal lash health. It also helps to protect your lashes from the drying effects of mascara. This eyelash serum makes it possible to have naturally longer and thicker eyelashes.
A new and improved formula, filled with natural plant actives, could be the key to shiny, curlier lashes. If you’re looking to also see an improvement in your natural lash color, this eyelash serum may improve that as well.
Find more Talika Lipocils Expert Supplement information and reviews here.
-
8. Rapidlash Eyelash Enhancing SerumPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Effectively grows longer and thicker lashes
- Moderately priced compared to many
- Can be used to promote brow growth as well
- It doesn’t give instant results
- Not effective for every user
- May irritate eyes
- Can cause redness and irritation of eyelid area
Fortify your way to lush, healthy lashes and brows with RapidLash eyelash and eyebrow enhancing serum. This lash elixir works its magic in as little as four weeks. Approved by ophthalmologists, dermatologists and millions of well-lashed women, RapidLash eyelash enhancing serum is formulated with an exclusive HexateinTM 1 Complex.
This lash growth serum is infused with proteins, peptides, vitamins, minerals, amino acids and botanicals that nourish, moisturize and condition lashes and brows to encourage healthy growth. It also enhances existing lashes and brows with new shine and sheen.
The gentle, non-irritating formula is free of parabens and fragrance, and it’s gentle enough for contact lens wearers. You simply apply the serum with the applicator brush once daily, before bedtime, after removing all of your eye makeup.
I’m a fan of Rapidlash, and have been using it off and on for a quite a few years. Your lashes can look long and curled with just a touch of mascara. To specifically target wimpy brows, try Rapidbrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum.
The price of eyelash growth serums can be an issue for some. Rapidlash is a reasonably priced and effective option. One tube of this serum can easily last six months, if you’re careful with application.
Find more Rapidlash Eyelash Enhancing Serum information and reviews here.
-
9. Essy Eyelash Growth SerumPrice: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Generally well-reviewed by shoppers who have used it
- Gentle enough for contact wearers
- Effective with time and regular use
- Pretty fast results compared to many
- Recommended use is twice, rather than once per day
- It takes time and patience
- Non-transparent tube doesn’t allow you to see how much product has been used up
- Not effective for every user
This hardworking product stands out as one of our picks for the best eyelash growth serum because it’s faster than many, showing noticeable results in as little as two weeks. That’s fast. Infused With highly concentrated extracts of Polygonum Multiflorum and Panax Ginseng, this essential eyelash elixir can help to revitalize the look and feel of your eyelashes.
It boosts lackluster lashes and brows to healthy new lengths, with an irritation-free formula that delivers results. If you don’t have deep pockets or have sensitive eyes, this natural formula might be a great choice, as many other serums can be quite eye irritating.
Find more Essy Eyelash Growth Serum information and reviews here.
-
10. Simply Dana Peptide Eyelash Growth SerumPrice: $29.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Generally well-reviewed by shoppers who have used it
- Moderately priced compared to some
- Effective for most users at increasing lash growth
- 100 percent natural ingredients
- Stings if you get it in your eyes
- Watery formula easily gets in your eyes
- Not effective for everyone
- It takes time and patience to see results
I started using the Simply Dana Peptide Lash Eyelash Growth Serum just a couple of months ago, and my lashes are indeed looking fuller, and filling in where they were getting a bit spotty. I’m anxious to see how this eyelash growth serum works after three to six months of consistent use.
This formula is a natural lash conditioner that stimulates the growth of your eyelashes. It does this by using a powerful peptide ingredient, and grape stem cell extract, in a nutrient-rich serum. This peptide specifically acts on the skin cells of the lashes to create a sturdier foundation, and positively influence cell proliferation, and hence the healthy growth of lashes.
With daily application, you can expect eyelashes that appear longer, fuller and thicker. Fingers crossed for me. To keep the rest of your face looking as good as your lashes, Simply Dana Anti-Wrinkle Multi Peptide Cream helps build collagen for smoother and younger-looking skin.
Update: After 12 weeks of consistent use, even my husband says my lashes look noticeably longer and thicker. In fact, he says he can’t tell when I’m wearing mascara or not, which is a definite plus for my lazy days.
For users who want an effective eyelash growth serum, Simply Dana Peptide is affordable, and the bottle is at least 30 percent larger than many others, so you actually get more serum for the price. If you’re committed to organic makeup brands, this eyelash growth serum should definitely meet your criteria. If you want something in a fancy metal tube with a shiny box, you’ll be disappointed in the look, but not the result.
Browse for more natural and organic skincare products by Simply Dana right here. And if you’re looking for an organic mascara to complement your newly longer lashes, check out our guide to the best organic mascaras right here.
Find more Simply Dana Peptide Eyelash Growth Serum information and reviews here.
-
11. Vichy LiftActiv Serum 10 Eyes & LashesPrice: $35.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Generally well-reviewed by shoppers who have used it
- Tested to be safe on sensitive skin
- Helps lashes grow stronger and thicker
- Helps to reduce lash loss
- Not effective for every user
- Small quantity for the price
- May cause eye irritation
- Some reported difficulties with pump dispenser
You’ve got to love a product that does double duty, and Vichy’s LiftActiv Serum 10 gives both your eyes and your lashes a well-deserved boost. This powerful eye serum is for the gentle eye contour area. It fortifies lashes, fights wrinkles, and smooths and illuminates your eyes to help give you a more youthful, wide-eyed appearance.
Formulated with hyaluronic acid, it gently plumps and moisturizes to reveal younger looking skin around your eyes. Now who wouldn’t want that? Because the key to creating your thickly lashed look means consistently removing all of your eye makeup, Vichy Pureté Thermale Soothing Eye Makeup Remover is a good precursor to using the serum.
Vichy is the number one cosmetic brand sold in European pharmacies, which could be a compelling reason to try it, along with its solid ratings which have gone up in the past few months, and its pretty reasonable price tag.
Find more Vichy LiftActiv Serum 10 Eyes & Lashes information and reviews here.
-
12. Stimulash Fusion Intensive Night Conditioning Lash EnhancerPrice: $73.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Generally well-reviewed by shoppers who have used it
- A little goes a long way, so it lasts a long time
- Works to increase both lash and eyebrow growth
- Most users report fast, visible results
- Seriously spendy
- Not effective for every user
- It takes diligent and consistent use to maintain lash growth
- May cause some unwanted hair growth on cheeks
This breakthrough overnight lash conditioning treatment will naturally nourish and strengthen your lashes over time, for real, actually achievable, lash enhancement. Even stubby, fragile, barely-visible lashes become longer, stronger and totally flutter-worthy in as little as six weeks of daily use.
Stimulash can also be used to enhance, thicken and grow your eyebrows, which is a double bonus, if you’ve over-plucked or shaved them. Because it’s enriched with peptides and natural plant extracts, this eyelash growth serum is gaining lots of fans for its effective results.
There aren’t many eyelash growth serums on our list that have such widely differing reviews. This is one of the serums that is reported to deliver results fast, and that matters. That being said, your personal results may vary. Some testers loved the formula, others found it didn’t deliver results.
Find more Fusion Beauty Stimulash Intensive Night Conditioning Lash Enhancer information and reviews here.
-
13. Chavelle Top Lash Pro Eyelash SerumPrice: $49.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You'll see early results in just 2-4 weeks
- Natural formula with panthenol and ginseng
- Peptides help strengthen lash structure
- Larger bottle than many brands
- May irritate your eyes
- Results aren't as fast for everyone
- More expensive than many
An effective combination of natural ingredients makes Top Lash Pro a good choice for boosting your wimpy lashes and eyebrows. This cruelty-free formula combines hyaluronic acid to maintain moisture, collagen, panthenol, and ginseng to make lashes and brows denser, healthier, and longer. Panthenol is well known as an important hair booster, but if you’re wondering why, read this article from RealHealth.
Ginseng has been lauded for enhancing the health and strength of hair follicles, so it makes good sense that it would support your natural lash growth. Top Lash Pro promises early results in just 2-4 weeks time, which is quite a bit faster than many.
This serum helps to reduce the catagen and telogen phase, and prolongs the natural growth phase of your lashes, meaning less lash loss over time. Peptides help to strengthen the lashes themselves. We also appreciate that this is a larger bottle than many.
Find more Chavelle Top Lash Pro Eyelash Serum information and reviews here.
-
14. NutraLuxe Lash MD Eyelash Conditioner & Growth EnhancerPrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Generally well-reviewed by shoppers who have used it
- Effectively increases lash and brow growth
- Visible results in as little as three weeks
- Conditions lashes and helps to repair damage
- Rather expensive
- Takes lots of time and patience
- Not effective for every user
- May irritate eyes and eyelids
NutraLuxe Lash MD helps you to get visibly longer, fuller lashes and fuller eyebrows naturally. This safe, original formula can help to improve your eyelashes and eyebrows in length, fullness, thickness and darkness in just four to eight weeks, with early results in as little as three weeks.
This eyelash growth serum was formulated by a physician, clinically tested by an independent lab, and ophthalmologist safety tested to be considered effective and safe. NutraLuxe Lash MD was one of the first eyelash conditioners in 2007, to use a new and safe cosmetic derivative ingredient. This proprietary formula helps to prevent and repair adverse effects and damage to your eyelashes and eyebrows caused by harsh cosmetics and environmental influences.
If “physician created” and “ophthalmologist approved” happen to be a hot button for you when it comes to any products you use around your eyes, NutraLuxe Lash MD might be the eyelash growth serum for you. If not, splurge on something less spendy, but still highly rated.
Find more NutraLuxe Lash MD Eyelash Conditioner & Growth Enhancer information and reviews here.
-
15. VitaLash Natural Eyelash Enhancing Growth SerumPrice: $19.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Results promised in 30 days
- Also works to thicken brows
- Among the more affordably priced
- Vegan and organic
- Not effective for all users
- Can cause eye itching
- More expensive than some with more favorable reviews
As you know, I’m a fan of eyelash growth serum that uses a vegan formula of organic oils to help increase fullness and length. In the more affordable category, VitaLash promises to help you grow beautiful, healthy, and naturally longer lashes and thicker, fuller eyebrows in as little as 30 days.
This product claims to have been formulated to the specifications of an advanced licensed esthetician, for clients in a medical spa setting. I like its ingredient list, which contains castor oil, raspberry seed oil, kukui seed oil, squalane, tamanu oil, and others to boost the length and thickness of lashes. Tamanu oil is best known for its ability to restore beleaguered hair, according to this article by Molly Beauchemin.
While consumer reviews are still pretty new and limited, the price is comparable to many of the more affordable brands, and, based upon its ingredients, it’s worth consideration.
Find more VitaLash 247 Eyelash Enhancing Growth Serum information and reviews here.
-
16. MAXLASH Luxury Organic Eyelash Growth SerumPrice: $15.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Generally well-reviewed by shoppers who have used it
- Effectively improves lash length and thickness for many
- Organic and natural ingredients
- Cruelty-free formula
- Not effective for everyone
- May irritate eyes and eyelids
- Some packaging problems reported
- As with all eyelash serums, it takes time and diligence
MAXLASH eyelash serum can help to make your eyelashes much longer, thicker, and perhaps, even darker. Completely natural, this organic formula uses plants components to create an eco-friendly eyelash growth solution. MAXLASH is a GMP-approved blend of 100 percent organic ingredients that stimulate natural lash growth.
This non-irritating serum promises aggressive lash growth in just four weeks without using any chemicals. Sounds good around your eyes, doesn’t it?
While it’s newer on the market than many eyelash growth serums reviewed, this product is trending up. So this is definitely a great choice.
Find more MAXLASH Luxury Organic Eyelash Growth Serum information and reviews here.
-
17. Best Buy: Pure Body Naturals Organic Castor OilPrice: $6.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Generally well-reviewed by shoppers who have used it
- Great for use on your head hair too
- Most affordable of all those reviewed
- Comes with convenient lash and brow applicator brushes
- Helps to make lashes stronger, longer and fuller
- Can feel sticky
- Not effective for every user
- May irritate eyes
- Scent is off-putting to some
Castor oil has been used for hundreds of years, all over the world, to help grow hair and help moisturize the skin and body. Cold-pressed castor oil contains more omega-6 essential fatty acids, vitamin E, as well as many other beneficial vitamins and minerals. It naturally moisturizes and rehydrates the eye area, to help strengthen and hydrate your eyelashes.
This 100 percent pure, natural cold-pressed castor oil comes with a glass dropper, five eyeliner style applicators, and five eyebrow brushes that make application easy. You can take your castor oil with you wherever you go by simply filling an empty Mascara Tube with Eyelash Wand.
It’s easiest to use this eyelash growth serum right before bed when your face is clean. Since you are likely swayed by the fact that this is an organic product, wash up any residue in the morning with a gentle and organic face wash.
If you’re moved by price, it’s surprising to note that not only is this eyelash growth formula the least expensive of all those reviewed, and also one of the best-rated products on the list. While it’s not glitzy or glam, if you’re game to try one of our picks for best eyelash serum, this is a great place to begin.
Wondering how castor oil works to grow lashes? The experts at STYLECRAZE break it down in this article.
Find more Pure Body Naturals Organic Castor Oil information and reviews here.
What's in Eyelash Growth Serum?
Look for formulas that use key hair growth ingredients like biotin, peptides, and castor oil. While none of these ingredients can perform magic, the best eyelash serums use these formulations that include them. They'll result in increased growth after three to four weeks of nightly use, and deliver full impact six to eight weeks later.
What Does Biotin Do for Eyelashes?
Biotin is commonly used in hair growth products, and your lashes are hairs, right? While there isn't overwhelming scientific evidence to prove it, dermatologists regularly recommend it because it works.
This interesting article from Cleveland Clinic offers some insight into the ways biotin is used for hair loss of all kinds, as well as nail and skin health.
How Do Peptides Work in Eyelash Serum?
According to the experts at Gro.MD, peptides can actually increase follicle size, which means thicker lashes. We all want that. They also stimulate blood flow which leads to healing as helps in cell renewal.
We've featured many eyelash serums that are formulated with peptides and biotin. A good combo to be sure.
Can Eyelash Growth Serum Affect Vision?
It's a scary thing to think about, isn't it? None of the serums we've tried have had any negative impact on our eyesight. But it does make you want to think hard about the companies you buy from.
We'd recommend you stick strictly to those serums that get four and five star reviews. If you're a review reader, look hard at what people are saying about the product. If you notice that they all seem to say the same or similar words, beware. Those people may be being compensated for writing a positive review - something we seriously object to.
Also, look at where your serum is manufactured. Is the product produced in a facility where there are strict safety standards? One of our go to sources is the Environmental Working Group.
This organization regularly reviews ingredients for their safety, and when you're looking at any cosmetic purchase, you can vet ingredients through their Skin Deep website which will give you enough information to make a wise decision.
To Wrap it All Up:
Eyelash and eyebrow growth products don't work the same for everyone, so plan to try a variety, in order to find the one that works best for you.
Keep in mind, they all take time - anywhere from 6-12 weeks in some instances. Patience and diligence with using them nightly will result in the best results.
Take before and after pictures, because when you see yourself in the mirror every day, it's hard to see subtle changes.
If you're concerned about the expense, look for an eyelash serum that offers a money-back guarantee. There are quite a few beauty companies that are committed to your complete satisfaction.
See Also:
