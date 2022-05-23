21 Best Long Lasting Lipsticks You’ll LOVE

Want luscious lips with stay-put color? I get it. My vanity has more balms, glosses, stains, and creams than I can count. No matter which one I choose each morning, from budget brand to luxury line, one thing is consistent – I’m after no muss no fuss makeup I don’t need to consider reapplying for hours.
This is where the best long lasting lipsticks make a huge difference, and I present you our faves right here.
1. Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
Pros:
Cons:
- Very long lasting
- Smooth and creamy consistency
- Great value
- Can be drying
- Goes on a bit uneven
- A bit hard to use
This creamy, high-pigment liquid lipstick from Kat Von D glides over and smoothes lips, then finishes in a beautiful, lightweight matte. It will conveniently last you all day, so you won’t have to stop what you’re doing and sneak away for touch-ups.
You’ll get a thinner but not watery consistency, and may notice some shades might be drying, but this usually doesn’t occur until at least 5-6 hours of wear. The great thing about this formula is it layers so very well – you can always touch up or throw on a second layer for even more coverage.
Find more Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick information and reviews here.
2. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint
Pros:
Cons:
- Stunning, unique colors
- Stays put all day long
- A little goes a long way
- Some shades may dry a bit darker than shown
- May take a while to dry
- Some found it hard to apply
Rihanna’s lip paints come in 8 showstopping shades ideal for all skin tones. They’re specially designed to stay put all day or night, without the smudging, feathering, or vibrancy loss you get from other brands. All you need is one stroke of this weightless liquid on the wand which helps you apply with precision. The vegan and cruelty-free formula finishes matte, lasts for hours, and leaves your lips kissably smooth.
To use, shake it up to activate pigment, define lips using the wand upright, then fill in with the wand facing down. For a softer look, add your favorite gloss on top.
Find more Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint information and reviews here.
3. Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick
Pros:
Cons:
- Highly pigmented
- Easy to use and apply
- Lasts for hours without transfering
- Colors are on the neutral side
- Can be tough to remove
- Not the best for very dry lips
Anastasia Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick is a fab choice for newbies to long-wearing lipstick. Why? It’s super comfortable and only requires a single coat for all-day longevity without transferring to your cup, partner’s cheek, or anything else. Plus, the applicator is straightforward to use, so you won’t need to worry about coloring outside the lines!
This high-pigment formula quickly dries down to a weightless matte finish, giving you color all day long. A nice bonus is the shades are versatile to the point they can be customized and blended for your own spin and unique look. For example, you could use a lighter shade on the lip’s center, and line with a deeper, darker tone.
Find more Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick information and reviews here.
4. MAKEUP BY MARIO Ultra Suede Cozy Lip Creme
Pros:
Cons:
- Diverse colors and shades
- Soft feel & beautiful finish
- Comfortable and lasts for hours
- Pricey
- Some colors apply darker than shown
- May be drying for some
This mousse-like, whipped, full-coverage lip cream finishes matte and softly cushions your lips in sheer comfort with just a single swipe for smooth, blended, beautiful color. It hydrates and lasts for hours, so you don’t have to think about reapplying.
The formula contains cold-pressed passionfruit seed emollient oil for nourishment and softness. Plus, the blend of cushiony esters is like a second skin, and silicon elastomer creates a blurred color for a more toned, smooth appearance. Seriously, the splurge is worth it – you’ll feel like you’re on the runway.
The lip-hugging applicator lets you easily and precisely add a layer to your bottom lip. From there, gently press your lips together.
Find more MAKEUP BY MARIO Ultra Suede Cozy Lip Creme information and reviews here.
5. URBAN DECAY Vice Lipstick
Pros:
Cons:
- Leaves lips soft & moisturized
- Easily glides on smooth
- Beautiful shimmer
- All colors don't apply or feel consistent
- Some colors are glittery
- Some found colors unflattering or too bright
Urban Decay’s Vice lipstick delivers long-lasting moisture and nourishment, thanks to Illipe butter. It contains sheer yet highly-pigmented color that spreads evenly, feels super creamy and smooth on the pucker, and lasts for hours. Created with the brand’s proprietary Pigment Infusion System, with this lipstick you’ll get that extra oomph and color that turns heads and makes you feel awesome.
Your lips will feel comfy, nourished, and conditioned all day long, thanks to aloe vera, jojoba, avocado, and babassu oils, plus they’ll be protected from free radicals with ingredients like antioxidants and vitamins C & E.
Find more URBAN DECAY Vice Lipstick information and reviews here.
6. HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga Sparkly Lipstick
Pros:
Cons:
- Hides imperfections like redness and lines
- Subtle, pretty glitter & shine
- Tons of pigmentation in one swipe
- Nice vanilla scent
- May need a liner to apply straight
- Color eventually lightens and glitter stands out
- Could be too dramatic for daily use (but great for evening or events)
Whether you already love a deep, daring lip or you’re looking for a fresh new way to express yourself, this long-wearing, super creamy red sparkly lipstick from Lady Gaga’s brand HAUS LABORATORIES is universally flattering for any skin tone, with its blended undertones.
In just a single swipe across the lips, you’ll instantly see full coverage, beautiful shiny red pigment, and a reflective finish that will last you all day. For a more dramatic look, layer in a couple more times. Bonus: the minimal packaging is a good weight and conveniently features a magnetic closure.
Find more HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga Sparkly Lipstick information and reviews here.
7. theBalm Meet Matt(e) Hughes Liquid Lipstick
Pros:
Cons:
- Soft, whipped texture
- Easy application, especially for a liquid matte lipstick
- Won't transfer or smudge
- May need multiple coats if lips are cracked
- Color labels are a bit misleading
- Unflattering shades on some
theBalm’s Meet Matt(e) Hughes lightweight liquid lipstick comes in over 10 awesome shades and is made from a comfortable, light, non-cakey, and long-wearing formula that finishes matte. The lipstick is always smooth, not drying or clingy, and has a yummy vanilla-mint flavor. As well, it won’t transfer, smudge, or fade throughout your day.
What’s even better is the formula’s pigment makes your lips pop with gorgeous color to match your style, and once it dries down it stays true to its hue. To use, simply apply to lips with the doe-foot applicator or your favorite lip brush.
Find more theBalm Meet Matt(e) Hughes Liquid Lipstick information and reviews here.
8. Bliss Lock and Key Long Wear Lipstick
Pros:
Cons:
- Intense matte color
- Long wearing
- Goes on smoothly
- Super moisturizing
- Colors tend to turn orangey after time
- Texture feels drier than some
- Moderately expensive
bliss has finally introduced its next step to achieving complexion perfection – tinted skincare. Filled with innovative spa ingredients and advanced technologies, this gorgeous red lipstick is so good for you and your skin. Feel free to get lip-locked, because this delicious lipstick saturates your lips with pure color that locks into place and lasts all day long.
Rich and creamy, this formula provides bold color payoff and nourishing hydration to moisturize and helps soften lips. Made with meadowfoam seed oil, lemon peel extract, and cornflower extract, this lock and key glides on effortlessly for comfortable color that creates the perfect, high-impact pout.
Find more Bliss Lock and Key Long Wear Lipstick information and reviews here.
9. IT Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush 4-in-1 Reviver Lipstick Stain
Pros:
Cons:
- Dual benefit of conditioning balm with long-wear color
- Light, natural-looking color
- Very long-lasting
- Color isn't as pigmented as others
- Not as shiny as others
- Delicate, may break easily
The unique formula of Vitality Lip Flush from beloved IT Cosmetics brings you the vitality you want in a lipstick color, the hydrating, anti-aging, and conditioning properties of a solid balm, and the long-wearing stain that will keep your lips moist instead of dried out. Color stays on your lips instead of your cup!
The sheer stain contains anti-aging ingredients of plum & cherry oil, shea butter, aloe & jojoba which work hard to condition and hydrate your lips all day long. You’ll also benefit from antioxidants in the acai, white and green tea, and vitamin A, C, and E ingredients.
Find more IT Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush Reviver Lipstick information and reviews here.
10. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick
Pros:
Cons:
- SPF 15 protects lips from the sun
- Very moisturizing
- Not as heavy as many lipsticks
- Sheer light wash of color
- Not as long lasting as some
- On the pricey side
- Not as intensely pigmented as many (which can also be good)
Elizabeth Arden’s 8 Hour line has escalated to near cult status because its products really do look great for hours and hours. This vibrant and long-lasting 8 Hour Lip Protectant Stick from the line will add a luxurious splash of color while also moisturizing your lips. With SPF 15, the lipstick also protects them from the sun’s most damaging UV rays.
This creamy lipstick will keep your kisser soft, smooth, and looking young. Though you won’t get as much pigmentation from this stick, this can turn into a nice feature if you’re looking for a lighter, more casual look.
Find more Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick information and reviews here.
11. LORAC Pro Liquid Lipstick
Pros:
Cons:
- Very long lasting
- Intense color
- One layer coverage
- Applicator makes lip definition easy
- Can feel dry and sticky
- Color can change somewhat after hours of wear
- Small amount for the price
Get a strong, sexy pout with LORAC Pro liquid lipstick. This creamy formula goes on smooth like a gloss, but with the intense pigment of a traditional lipstick, and then dries down to a comfortable matte finish. This highly-pigmented pro formula stays put, without bleeding or feathering, so it creates a luxurious matte color that lasts and lasts.
The special applicator tip allows for perfect definition, and once dry it won’t transfer to clothes or other lips. Paraben-free, this long lasting lipstick is infused with anti-aging antioxidants of acai berry, pomegranate, grape seed, and vitamins C and E, to help your luscious lips look healthy and full.
Find more LORAC Pro Liquid Lipstick information and reviews here.
12. Julep It's Balm Plush Pout Full-Coverage Lip Crayon
Pros:
Cons:
- Fun colors
- Long lasting wear
- Treatment core moisturizes lips
- Ultra-pigmentation
- Lipstick can wear down before the moisturizing core is gone
- Calling it a balm is misleading
- Moderately expensive
Totally unlike lip pencils of the past, Julep’s favorite full-coverage lip crayon serves up a rich, creamy formula that glides on and delivers long-lasting color with a semi-gloss finish. This full-coverage lip crayon is ultra-pigmented and features a buttery texture and moisturizing treatment core, boosted by vitamin E in the middle, that helps to protect against dehydration and free radical damage.
We love that this lipstick is made without harmful chemical ingredients and that the buttery texture feels absolutely delightful. Plus, it’s so easy to use and comes in bright, bold colors, all of which are just gorgeous.
Find more Julep It's Balm Plush Pout Full-Coverage Lip Crayon information and reviews here.
13. Jouer Long-Wear Lip Crème Matte Liquid Lipstick
Pros:
Cons:
- Lots of awesome colors
- Super long lasting
- Colors don’t transfer so kiss a lot
- Sheer, yet offers full coverage
- Color can crumble and flake off when dry
- Feels somewhat tacky on application
- Can make lips feel dry
This weightless, long-wear liquid lipstick offers full-coverage color with a soft-touch finish. It is easy to use, glides on smoothly, and, better yet, lasts all day. The lipstick effortlessly slides on your lips with a subtle vanilla scent. If you’re looking for cruelty-free lip products, this is both paraben-free and has never been tested on animals.
This liquid lipstick gives you intensified color by building it in layers, but it’s still ultra-lightweight and has a non-sticky formula for gorgeous lips from dawn to dusk.
Find more Jouer Long-Wear Lip Crème Matte Liquid Lipstick information and reviews here.
14. stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
Pros:
Cons:
- Gorgeous colors
- Very long-lasting
- Great matte finish
- Light, non-sticky formula
- May make lips feel dry
- Liquid consistency can be more difficult to accurately apply
- More difficult to remove than regular lipstick
A creamy-matte, full-coverage lip color, this liquid lipstick delivers intense moisture with bold, long-lasting color. It stays in place for up to six hours of continuous wear. The texture feels nearly weightless on your lips and delivers superb comfort.
This color-rich formula will not bleed or transfer, which means it will stay on your lips and not on your wine glass. It’s enriched with vitamin E and avocado oil, to hydrate and soften your lips so they look and feel beautiful. The doe-foot applicator makes it easy to get this lip color on right.
Find more stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick information and reviews here.
15. butter LONDON LIPPY Liquid Lipstick
Pros:
Cons:
- Very long lasting
- More moisturizing than many liquid lipsticks
- Tastes & smells good, which is a bonus
- More like gloss than lipstick
- Not enough pigmentation
- Applicator less than adequate
butter LONDON’s LIPPY is a long-wearing, lacquer-like liquid lipstick. It features vitamin E and shea butter to hydrate and condition your lips for long-lasting, comfortable wear. Plus, this liquid lipstick comes in colors that match the butter LONDON nail lacquers.
Purple lipstick shades are a hot beauty commodity this year, and the Wild Orchid and Ultra Violet colors are the perfect shades of bright mauve and purply pink. Swipe it on. Let it dry. Look gorgeous all day long.
Find more butter LONDON LIPPY Liquid Lipstick information and reviews here.
16. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Shine Loud Liquid Lipstick
Pros:
Cons:
- Great value
- Highly pigmented
- Doesn't transfer & lasts for hours
- Matte color may crack on some drier lips
- A bit sticky without the gloss
- Tricky to apply around the outer lip
This affordable, cruelty-free, long-lasting liquid lipstick from NYX Professional Makeup delivers high pigment and shine, comfort, and non-transferable, non-smudging color for your whole day. All you need for a gorgeous pucker is 1 swipe, and you’re good to go.
The tube contains both a liquid base color with a doe-foot applicator and a clear gloss and smooth brush. You’ll find the liquid base coat finishes matte quite fast (like 30 seconds) and feels a bit sticky, but once you add the gloss your lips will instantly feel much softer and look super glossy.
Find more NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Shine Loud Liquid Lipstick information and reviews here.
17. Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick
Pros:
Cons:
- Terrific staying power
- Very budget friendly
- Awesome matte finish
- Feels creamy going on
- Can turn sticky after drying
- May dry out lips
- Looks better with gloss on top after a few hours of wear
There’s no one who isn’t familiar with at least a few Revlon products, and there’s good reason. Decent quality at an affordable price. The brand’s ColorStay Ultimate Suede lipstick is a one-step, foolproof way to have gorgeous lips all day long. Just swipe it on for a suede-smooth finish.
It instantly moisturizes and feels ultra-comfortable on your lips. Plus, it manages to stay put, without transferring to your coffee cup or wine glass, or your sweetie’s cheek, so you can smooch and sip with no worries. Better yet, with over 20 color choices, you won’t run out of options or budget.
Find more Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick information and reviews here.
18. Maybelline New York Superstay 24, 2-step Lipcolor
Pros:
Cons:
- Incredibly long lasting
- A thin coat does the trick
- Doesn’t cake or flake off
- Doesn’t transfer to your glass or someone’s cheek
- Can be sticky if not applied correctly
- Can be difficult to remove
- May dry out lips
Maybelline’s 24-hour lip color totally pushes the boundaries of long lasting lipsticks. No other long-wear lipstick lasts like this one. The micro-flex formula glides on and looks gorgeous all day. This formula features a built-in balm, so your lips stay moist with no ugly crumbling, caking, fading, or feathering.
You can count on this lipstick to stay on your lips without transferring to places it’s not welcome. With nearly 40 colors to choose from and a price that’s beyond wallet-friendly, you can keep a few colors in your purse and a dozen more at home, without breaking your budget.
Find more Maybelline New York Superstay 24, 2-step Lipcolor information and reviews here.
19. L'oreal Infallible Never Fail Lipcolour
Pros:
Cons:
- It really stays on
- Comes with moisturizing balm to apply over the lipstick
- Won’t peel or fade
- Not sticky or gooey
- Takes several minutes to dry
- Product colors can vary from photos
- Application can be messy
L’oreal’s Infallible Never Fail lipstick won’t disappoint. Its patented formula offers superior elasticity, for up to 16 hours of beautiful, comfortable color. It won’t flake off or show weird mid-lip wear marks halfway through your workday.
Made with patented lip-gripping polymers that give this long-lasting lipstick some real elasticity, it actually forms a flexible color coating that moves with your lips, making it a lot more comfortable than some. It won’t cake or crack and the marine collagen and vitamin E help to moisturize your lips all day long. Get it in over 20 fab colors for every season and mood.
Find more L'oreal Infallible Never Fail Lipcolour information and reviews here.
20. Rimmel Provocalips Lip Stain
Pros:
Cons:
- It lasts and lasts
- Comes in really great shades
- You can wear it glossy or matte
- Stays on your lips and no one else’s
- Colors are super-intense
- Not the greatest smell
- Can be difficult to remove
Rimmel Provacalips gives you up to 16 hours of lip liberation. With an innovative two-step process, this long lasting lipstick is kiss-proof, transfer-proof, and food-proof. It delivers high impact color but doesn’t leave your lips feeling tight or dry.
Just swipe on the color stick and allow it to dry, then apply the top coat which locks in the color but also adds moisture and shine. Your lips will feel smooth and sexy, which means you’ll feel beautiful. Get it in 10 fun and fearless color choices.
Find more Rimmel Provocalips Lip Stain information and reviews here.
21. COVERGIRL Outlast Lipcolor
Pros:
Cons:
- Lasts a very long time
- Comes with lip conditioning gloss
- The most colors to choose from of any
- Not sticky
- Use a lighter coat of color to avoid feeling painted
- Can leave lips feeling dry
- Gloss can feel greasy
Covergirl’s long-wearing lip color just got better. This new advanced formula delivers resilient, brilliant color and features a better applicator. The long lasting lipstick gives you up to 24 hours of color – if you ever plan to stay up for that many hours.
It also comes with a moisturizing topcoat that keeps your lips moist, soft, and smooth throughout the day. Besides the fact that it’s so affordable and well-liked by users, it comes in more colors than most other brands. So, it’s incredibly easy to pick one or 10 colors that are perfect for you because the price is so right.
Find more COVERGIRL Outlast Lipcolor information and reviews here.
What is the best long lasting lipstick?
There are many quality long lasting lipsticks out there. Some of the best brands include Kat Von D, Fenty Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Makeup by Mario.
How can I make my lipstick last longer?
To maximize your long-lasting lipstick: exfoliate your lips, apply foundation underneath, line the lips, add lipstick in layers, and dust a light layer of powder to set it in place.
How do I remove long lasting lipstick?
Apply Vaseline to your lips and leave it to set for a few minutes. Then, wipe your lips in gentle, circular motions with a warm cloth. Rinse the cloth and repeat until the color is gone. Add more Vaseline or a moisturizing balm on top.
How was long lasting lipstick invented?
Chemist Hazel Bishop created the first "kissproof lipstick" in 1950 with bromo acid pigments that stained lips. She sold it for $1 per tube.