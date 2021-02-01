8 Best Starter Cameras for Beginners: Buyer’s Guide

The most important thing that differentiates beginning photographers from advanced shutterbugs usually the camera they shoot with. Instead, it’s the belief that the camera matters. Pros know that they can take a compelling photo with whatever camera they happen to have at their disposal, while newbies think that they can’t take great photos without expensive gear. That’s why a lot of pros will quip that the best starter camera is whatever camera you happen to own.

There’s some truth to that, but in all fairness, it’s a lot easier to take great photos — and learn the ABCs of photography — with the right hardware. You can only get so far with a smartphone’s camera app or a point & shoot camera, so when we talk about choosing the best starter camera for beginners, we’re talking about an interchangeable lens camera — either a digital SLR (DSLR) or mirrorless camera.

Whether you choose a DSLR or a mirrorless camera is largely a matter of personal; taste and preference. Both are solid choices, though the future clearly belongs to mirrorless, and it’s entirely possible that DSLRs will be as obsolete as old-fashioned film cameras in another 20 years. Mirrorless cameras already have most of the advantages of DSLRs, but are lighter and more compact. Both kinds of cameras let you saw lenses from wide-angle to normal to macro to telephoto depending on your needs and give you automatic, programmed exposure and full manual control.

Ready to jump into the world of photography with a camera that offers almost unlimited creative control and expandability, yet can also help you learn and grow? I’ve rounded up a comprehensive collection of the best start cameras to help you begin your hobby — or career — in photography. There’s something here for you no matter what your skill and interest.