11 Best Car Vacuum Cleaners: Your Buyer’s Guide

Cleaning the car is something most of us wish we did more often. Remembering to stop by the car wash, where you often have to have cash or coins on hand for the machines, to vacuum up the beach sand from a few months ago can often slip from the priority list. Keep your car looking its best and preserve value by investing in a car vacuum cleaner you can easily use at home.

What are the best handheld vacuums?

Handheld vacuums - all of which descended from the original Black + Decker Dustbuster that debuted in 1979 at the National Hardware Show - make great car vacuums because they're portable and easy to maneuver into small spaces.

Our list features multiple handheld options, including the corded ThisWorx TWC-02, battery-interoperable Ryobi P7131, and even the latest and greatest from Black + Decker themselves, which is an upgraded unit of one of the most popular handheld vacuums on the market, the Black + Decker CHV1410L.

There are a multitude of dirt cheap off-brand ripoffs like the Moer Sky Wet/Dry Handheld, and Black + Decker even has an option under $30 at the time of this writing. The ones we've recommended on this list feature something car-specific about them, even if it's just the included tool bundle, but if you just want something cheap and easy, there are plenty of them out there.

Ultimately, we find that handheld vacuums work best for everyday, continual maintenance and you are likely to need to pair them with something a lot more powerful and often corded for deep cleans.

Does a car vacuum drain my car's battery?

If you're using a corded version designed for use with your car's 12v outlet, you'll be draining the battery as long as you're running the vacuum.

The ThisWorx TWC-02 requires constant power, whereas the Dyson V7 can use the car's power port to recharge and doesn't need constant power after. Of course, any normal household corded vacuum can also be run from your car with the help of a car power inverter.

The more powerful your vacuum, the quicker your car's battery will drain. You may need to run your car while you perform deep cleans, but it shouldn't be necessary for spot cleaning, unless you've got a very weak battery.

It's a good idea to take your car for out for a bit of a drive after using the battery to power something so the alternator has a chance to recharge the car's battery for the next start.

Car Vacuum Cleaners vs. AC System Vacuums vs. Vacuum Pumps

By now it's obvious that the point of this post is focused on interior car cleaning and care, in the vein of car cleaning kits. However, some valiant web search efforts can be stymied by overlapping terminology when it comes to the concepts of car plus vacuum.

A car vacuum cleaner is a straightforward device everyone should have some familiarity with, particularly after reading this article.

They cannot be used, however, to vacuum the AC system of your car. The air conditioning system is a closed loop of hoses that, in short, circulate air to the AC compressor, which uses rerfrigerant to generate cool air that can be blown into the cabin.

Sometimes that refrigerant runs low and requires refilling (which 99% of the time should be done by a professional). If you opt to do it yourself, it's necessary to vacuum the AC system, which means removing foreign debris and moisture so that the whole assembly runs optimally and doesn't cause damage to the parts therein.

Generally speaking, you should have a trained professional do this, but if you do the recharge yourself, it's something to keep in mind.

There is also such a thing as a vacuum pump in vehicles. In some engines, these pumps are used to power things like the brake system and air conditioning. If you're having issues like extremely poor fuel economy or the AC isn't working, the vacuum pump could be to blame. This is another item best left to the professionals.

Cleaning your car at home, though? That's easy, especially with the help of one of the car vacuum cleaners on this list.

