Nintendo Switch Deal: Get a Gray Nintendo Switch with a Free $25 Amazon Gift Card

The Nintendo Switch is currently the most in-demand video game console. As the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One begin to wind down their generational lifecycles, a lot of gamers are jumping ship to get some new experiences before the PS5 and Project Scarlett launch.

If you’ve been sitting back on picking up the Nintendo Switch because the bundles are, quite frankly, dire, then we’ve got a great Nintendo Switch deal for you.

Over at Amazon, you can grab the gray Nintendo Switch with a $25 Amazon gift card for just $299.99.

It’s worth keeping in mind, the Nintendo Switch goes for $299.99 anyway, so that’s a free Amazon gift card to spend on anything you want!

So, what to spend your newly-found gift card on? If you’re not looking to spend too much more, there’s the X-Com-like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, the three-games-in-one Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, my personal fave Minecraft, or if you’re old-school, the very excellent Sonic Mania.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee, as Amazon has a habit of discounting that version for sub $30, which is an absolute steal given how great it is. And yes, it is, in fact, a proper Pokemon adventure. Some people decided it wasn’t a proper Pokemon game without having actually played it then screamed about how awful it is online. I, however, have played it and can confirm it is brilliant.

Use the Gift Card to get a Full-Price Game For Half Price

Moving on. If you’re thinking of treating your gift card as a way to get a Nintendo Switch game half-price, that opens you up to a whole load of new options.

My first pick has to be Super Mario Odyssey. If you grew up on Mario 64 or you’re after something for the kids, you won’t go wrong with Mario Odyssey.

Next up there’s Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, which I’m currently playing and having a blast unlocking new Marvel characters and perfecting my team set up. Nothing beats being able to grab enemies as the Hulk and wave them around like they’re a puppet.

The other big one that’s worth considering is Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If you’re after something to last you a while, this game took me around 30-40 hours to beat. It’s long, but it never feels like it drags. The pacing, as you explore different dungeons and solve puzzles, was always just right.

What Are the Best Switch Games for Kids?

What I will say, if you’re buying this for a child, I’d definitely consider the beat-’em-up featuring Nintendo characters, Smash Bros. Ultimate and/or Super Mario Maker 2, which lets kids (and adults!) create their very own Mario Bros. levels.

One final thought if you are buying this for a child, keep in mind you can save yourself $100 by opting for the Nintendo Switch Lite instead.

If you’re wondering what the difference between the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite is, I’m here to help.

The Nintendo Switch hooks up the TV and can be removed from the dock to be played like a tablet. The Nintendo Switch Lite, however, doesn’t connect to the TV and is purely just a tablet. The Nintendo Switch also has a larger tablet screen, while the Nintendo Switch Lite has a longer battery life.

The vast majority of games for Nintendo Switch will work on Nintendo Switch Lite with the exception of games that use motion controls, simply because the Switch Lite doesn’t have that feature.

All it comes down to when deciding on which Switch to buy is how will they use it. If they’re going to use it as a handheld (as most Nintendo Switch players do), grab the Lite. If they’ll be hooking it up to the TV, go with the Nintendo Switch.

Grab The Nintendo Switch Deal Here

Heavy Buying Advice – All Your Burning Questions Answered!

Will The Ever Be a Nintendo Switch Price Drop?

This has been the question since the Switch first launched. Yes, eventually there will be a price drop, but when is anyone’s guess. Plus with the Nintendo Switch Lite available at $100 less than the main Switch, I can’t see a price drop happening any time soon.

And when we do eventually get a price drop, I can’t see it being anything massive. Maybe $20-$30 max. So if you waiting for a price drop, I’d suggest jumping the gun and getting more game-time out of your new console rather than waiting.

What About Nintendo Switch Bundles?

There isn’t much in the way of Nintendo Switch bundles either, and when there are, the price isn’t anything to rave about.

You can pick up the Nintendo Switch Pokemon console with Let’s Go Eevee, yellow joy-con, and the Pokeball controller for around $430. That’s essentially the same price as buying the console with Let’s Go Eevee with a free Pokeball controller.

That’s a good Nintendo Switch deal, but the Pokeball controller only works in Pokemon Let’s Go, and if you’re not into Pokemon, you won’t get much out of it.

If there are any new Nintendo Switch bundles, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Is There Ever a Nintendo Switch Eshop Sale?

Yes! Quite often actually. You can either view the heavy-hitters online via the Nintendo website or hop on your Switch, load up the eshop, then venture over to ‘deals’.

For the full-price Nintendo games, you’re looking at a saving of around $5. Not a lot, but cheaper is cheaper.

Where the real discounts kick in is on non-Nintendo-made titles and indie games. Also be sure to keep an eye on pre-orders. Untitled Goose Game, for example, had a saving of $5 during the first few days of release.

Don’t forget, you can pick up Nintendo eShop credit at Amazon in denominations of $10, $20, $35, $50, $70, or $99. As an aside, I prefer to use online download eshop codes instead of having my credit card hooked up to the Switch because I am TERRIFIED my kids will clean out my account.

Also, feel free to use that Nintendo Switch deal gift card to buy eshop credit. I won’t tell anyone. Promise!

