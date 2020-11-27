9 Best Black Friday Projector Deals

Adding a projector to your home or office is a great move. More and more projectors are popping up around the world in homes and office spaces and they make for fantastic gift ideas. There are some heavy discounts on projectors and mini projectors that you are going to want to take advantage of before the Black Friday Deals disappear.
This is one of the coolest projectors out there right now. The portable design makes it easy to pack and take with you anywhere. This projector is being offered at a sizeable discount for Black Friday so don’t sleep on this deal or you will miss out. Typically projectors like this will run you over $100 but for a limited time, you can get it for a fraction of that original list price.
This projector features a max screen size of 150 inches but is recommended for sizes ranging from 60-100 inches. Being that it is so small and portable you can carry it in a bag with ease and take it everywhere you go. Perfect for camping trips, movie nights and video games, and for children’s cartoons. The projector supports 1080P full HD and the natural resolution has increased to 640*360. Improve the brightness and color saturation of the projected picture to make the picture clearer and more comfortable.
A laser projector is one of the coolest inventions and gift ideas that you can give this holiday season. Typically these projectors go for way over $1000 but for a limited time on Black Friday you can purchase this projector for far less than the original list price. With savings like these, you should definitely jump on this projector deal before time runs out and the price goes back up.
Its 4K picture of up to 150 inches is one of the best and clearest screens you will ever see from a projector. Featuring the latest Android TV interface with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant. Watch all your favorite streaming channels including Hulu, HBO, YouTube, and more. Even stream live TV with apps like YouTube TV and others. Unique multi-array laser diode technology produces an exceptional level of brightness while significantly enhancing the black density.
Not all projectors can stream TV and movies on a massive screen, but it doesn’t make them any less cool than the big boys. This projector is typically over $60 but you can buy it for less if you act fast and purchase before the end of Black Friday. This projector is small in size but projects a beautiful array of different settings like stars and constellations.
SKY Lite incorporates a direct diode Laser, precision glass optics, and holographic technologies to create an otherworldly visual experience. You can dine under the stars or use it with your movie projector to create an outdoor theater experience in the comfort of your own home. Simple button controls make it easy to cycle through light effects, adjust brightness, or start/stop the rotating motion. This is a stellar, or interstellar gift idea for kids and adults alike.
The VicTsing WiFi projector is a great addition to any home that loves movies, gaming, TV, and any other media. This projector is typically priced well over $100 but you can buy it today for far less and save some money while you upgrade your home entertainment. The kids will love this projector as all of their favorite characters come to life right in front of their eyes. Setup is easy and you will be watching your favorite programs in minutes with this amazingly intuitive projector.
Featuring true 1280x720P native resolution and powerful 5000LUX brightness, VictSing mini wifi projector delivers HD pictures with remarkable clarity, vibrant colors, and fabulous contrast. It is 60% brighter than ordinary projectors and performs pretty well even in the daytime. There is a touch panel on the top of this portable projector and you can take it anywhere with you. You can also sync it to tablets, smartphones, and your laptop/computer and watch all of your favorite shows and movies as well as music videos and video games.
The Crenova mini projector is a great gift idea and is on sale now for Black Friday. Make the most of this limited-time deal by purchasing today and saving on the original list price of nearly $300. This would make for a great gift for a house with kids or any theater fans or gamers. This is a sleek designed projector with unlimited power.
The smart iPhone projector with Andriod 7.1, not only a video projector but also a mobile streaming online theater, you can enjoy your favorite streaming and 1000+ Apps like Youtube, Aptoide TV, Netflix, Google Play, etc. Endless entertainment waits for you to explore. It is also equipped with a 7000mAh Built-in battery, allows you to enjoy 2 hours of leisure projection time constantly without charging. Act fast so you don’t miss out on this amazing deal on Black Friday.
Another super powerful mini projector that will bring all of your favorite characters to life right in front of you. This projector is one of the most energy-efficient projectors on the market and for a limited time, this deal is too good to pass up. It is a full HD projector with a 200-inch screen which is perfect for gaming, movies, TV, and anything else you can think of either indoors or outdoors.
QKK home theater projector supports 1920*1080 resolution with 50,000 hours long term lamp life, 2000:1 contrast ratio, 16::9 aspect ratio, 32-176” big screen display at the distance of 1.5M-5M. (Ideal distance is 3.5M with 120” display.). Multimedia Home Theater Mini Projector – QKK full HD projector also has HDMI, AV, VGA, SD Card port, which allows you to use it with laptop, PCs, TV Box, TV Stick, Chromebook, tablets, blu-ray DVD player, SD Card, USB Flash Drive, media players (Music, Pictures, Video), and smartphones.
If you are looking for a smart projector that is sleek and sexy and will fit into your home like every other smart device you have then you have stumbled across the right review. This projector is perfect for homes with kids and teens and will be their new favorite gift for the holiday. There is a great deal on this projector for Black Friday only and drops the price from $550 to $110 off. What a great deal that you should definitely take advantage of.
Built-in. Download more than 5000+ apps directly from Google Play Store, search contents with Google Assistant, voice control your smart home with a remote controller. Direct casting your favorite entertainment apps. Movies & TV shows, music, games, sports, and more—from your Android or iOS device, Mac or Windows computer, or Chromebook to the MOGO Pro. Features a 30,000 Hours’ LED Lifespan. Your family is going to love you for getting them this amazing projector.
Want a professional style projector for your home? This is the projector for you and your family. This makes a fantastic gift for anyone that loves movies, cartoons, TV, and video gaming. The projector is listed at a 36% off savings for Black Friday only. This deal will not last much longer so take advantage of it and save some money while you still can.
Professional has taken the latest technology and adopted the highest native resolution 1920*1080 pixels, a contrast ratio of 8000:1. You can enjoy the free streaming experience for both gaming and outdoor movies by WIFI OR Cable Synchronization. It features the largest screen of any projector on the market today at a whopping 300-inch view. This will provide you with an unparalleled view of your favorite TV shows, movies, and video gaming. This is a great gift and your family will thank you for investing in their entertainment.
If this mini projector doesn’t jump out at you for being hella cool and incredibly portable then you are looking into the wrong projectors. On top of its cool style and sleek design, this projector is discounted heavily for Black Friday only. Make sure you act fast so you can add this to your cart and make out with a great deal for the lucky person on your list. Or, purchase it for yourself because let’s be honest, you deserve a great gift after this year.
The unique and creative built-in system Android 7.1 system allows you to smoothly watch any movies and videos you like. Pocket size mini projector (2.4×2.4×2.4 inches) and lightweight (0.46 lbs). Easy to take and operate which is an ideal gift for Christmas. This portable projector can widely connect to a laptop, TV Box, DVD, tablet, camera, PS3/4, smartphone, etc. via HDMI port to enjoy a variety of entertaining resources from many devices. Perfect for outdoor watching as well as in your living room or bedroom.