Camplux Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 50% on Water Heaters

Have you ever considered smaller, compact water heaters for your home instead of dealing with a large (and potentially disastrous) 50-gallon tank installation every seven years? Then consider this incredible Prime Day deal on Camplux Mini-Tank Water Heaters.

There are three different sizes for sale this year: six gallon, four gallon, and a cute little 2-1/2 gallon unit perfect for right under your sink. They’re efficient, easy to hook up, and take up very little room.

Only Prime Members can take advantage of this great electric water heater deal so if you’re not already a member, click that link and sign up.

This deal has ended but click HERE for more great Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Save 50% on the Camplux Mini-Tank 6-Gallon Water Heater

Save 50% on the Camplux Mini-Tank 6-Gallon Water Heater

Camplux Mini-Tank Water Heaters are excellent for saving water and energy, not to mention time and trouble. The six-gallon heater is on sale for this Camplux Prime Deal for just $143.99. That’s 50% off the retail price.

They’re designed for portable applications and mobile installation like in RVs and campsites. Camplux water heaters are designed to provide hot water quickly to the necessary point of use.

Because the water is heated directly at the source, forget about waiting for the water to heat up at the sink. The distance from the supply to the tap is much shorter than a typical water heater setup allowing you to save energy, water, time, and utility money.

Whether you use a Camplux water heater as a sole heating source for a single sink or as a supplement to an existing heater located far from the sink, the standby loss is next to nothing compared to a typical large water heater. Camplux Mini-Tank Water Heaters store hot water under the sink or basin where you need it. They’re ideal for a basement wet bar, patio kitchen, garage, attic, or even in an RV or on a (large) boat.

This deal has ended but click HERE for more great Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Price: $143.99

Save 50% on the Camplux Mini-Tank 6-Gallon Water Heater

Save 32% on the Camplux Mini-Tank 4-Gallon Water Heater

Camplux mini-tank water heaters are lightweight and compact which means they can be mounted on the floor, shelf, or wall. The four-gallon tank heater is available for this Prime Day deal for just $127.99; 32% off the shelf price. Any small space is perfect for installation. Speaking of installation, it couldn’t easier: simply tap into the waterline and install the heater directly at the sink.

There isn’t a need for recirculating lines or pumps; everything is handled within the unit. Each water heater comes with a pressure relief valve installed and features a simple 120V plug-in connection. The power draw is 1,440 Watts.

The tank is lined with glass which offers insulation and added durability. The heater’s fast recovery rate eliminates long waits for hot water or wasting resources.

This deal has ended but click HERE for more great Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Price: $127.99

Save 32% on the Camplux Mini-Tank 4-Gallon Water Heater

Save 42% on the Camplux Mini-Tank 2.5-Gallon Water Heater

If you’re looking for this little 2-1/2-gallon tank heater, it’s on sale during Prime Day for only $103.99. That’s a 42% savings for a very short time.

The temperature range is controlled by an external dial while the CSA listed temperature-and-pressure relief valve provides safe use and installation. If the unit is mounted in the open, that’s okay: the exterior features a stylish and attractive design that will blend in with your existing decor. Because it’s self-contained, this heater is a great option for use in a visible location.

Camplux water heaters feature an adjustable thermostat. Once it’s set, the thermostat will automatically control the water temperature. The red indicator lamp will light up when water is being heated.

What about using one of these mini-tank water heaters in a remote location like a lake cabin, you ask? No worries. When it’s time to shut up the cabin for the season and the little water heater won’t be used for an extended period of time, simply turn the thermostat knob to the snowflake position to guard against freezing. You may also unplug and drain the water heater.

This deal has ended but click HERE for more great Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Price: $103.99

Save 42% on the Camplux Mini-Tank 2.5-Gallon Water Heater

See Also:

Best Air Quality Monitors for Your Home

101 Best Gifts for DIY Dads

Best Bunk Beds with Desks for Study at Home

Best Workbenches for Your Garage