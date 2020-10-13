Casio Prime Day Deal: Save 80% on Watches

When shopping for a great watch deal this Prime Day it is a good idea to check out some of the more popular brands because they can have bigger discounts. Casio is a watch brand that has been around for almost 80 years and makes some of the more durable watches on the planet. If the man on your list is in need of a great new watch, Casio is a brand you can definitely trust.

Find More Prime Day Casio Watch Deals Here

Save 47% on the Casio Men’s Pro Trek Sports Watch

If durability is on the top of your watch wish list then it is going to be hard to find a watch more durable than the Pro Trek. Casio prides itself on function and versatility and this watch is proof of that. The watch features a Quad sensor (thermometer, Altimeter/Barometer, digital compass, step counter), smartphone link (Bluetooth connection compatible with iOS and Android smartphones), activity tracker. With all of these cool features and a sharp look, this watch will be in high demand this Prime Day. Save 47% off the list price of $200.

Price: $104.86

Get This Casio Men’s Pro Trek Sports Watch Deal Here

Save 78% on the Casio Men’s Edifice Quartz Watch

The Edifice Quartz Watch from Casio is a nice mix of formal durability and casual comfort. The watch is featured in a gorgeous blue that will look as great on the wrist as it feels. The watch is available at 78% off of the original list price and is a steal at that discount. The watch is silver and blue but is also available in two other colors at different price points. water-resistant up to 100m it features a Count down bezel, Date display, Stainless Steel Bezel, Stainless Steel Band.

Price: $43

Get This Casio Edifice Quartz Watch Deal Here

Save 52% on Casio ProTrek Quad Sensor Smartphone Link Watch

For some reason, black and orange just seem to stand out on a watch. The mix of dark and bright colors really make this watch an attractive buy. If you need another reason to get this watch on Prime Day the massive price drop will save some serious coin. From $220 this watch is reduced 52% for some massive savings. The Quad Sensor technology features a Thermometer, Altimeter/Barometer, Digital compass, and Step counter. This watch is a great gift idea at a great reduction.

Price: $104.86

Get This Casio ProTrek Quad Sensor Watch Deal Here

Save 60% off Casio Pathfinder Sports Watch

A great mix of the old school Casio style with a bit of new school technology this is the perfect watch for any outdoorsy guy. Able to handle and bump or scrape this watch will last a lifetime. The watch features a digital compass, altimeter, barometer, thermometer, low-temperature resistance (-10 C/14 F), EL backlight, world time, city code display, five daily alarms, 1/100-second stopwatch, full auto-calendar, countdown timer, 12/24-hour formats, battery power indicator, and power-saving function. Originally priced at $250 this watch is available at a 60% discount on Prime Day for less than $100.

Price: $97.99

Get This Casio Pathfinder Sports Watch Deal Here

Casio is a trusted and true brand and if the guy on your list needs a tough, durable watch for his outdoor adventures and everyday life you have come to the right place. Saving money on the perfect watch will feel good, but not as good as seeing the look on his face when he opens and tries on his new watch.

