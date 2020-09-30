21 Best Gifts for Coaches

With sports making a return there are a few more precautions that coaches and players have to follow and one of them is wearing a face covering. Luckily there are some really cool face coverings out there that will allow your coaches to stay safe and be fashionable. I coach Legion baseball in the summer and was able to get a few team color face masks this summer for myself and my coaching staff. Not only did these protect us and help us follow the new rules but they also helped us show our support of our team.

