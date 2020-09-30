21 Best Gifts for Coaches

Being a coach is typically an underappreciated job that usually doesn’t result in being given gifts. That is about to change. There are so many cool gift ideas out there for coaches and they truly deserve it. These are the best of the best in gifts for coaches and a great way to say thank you for volunteering their time.
With sports making a return there are a few more precautions that coaches and players have to follow and one of them is wearing a face covering. Luckily there are some really cool face coverings out there that will allow your coaches to stay safe and be fashionable. I coach Legion baseball in the summer and was able to get a few team color face masks this summer for myself and my coaching staff. Not only did these protect us and help us follow the new rules but they also helped us show our support of our team.
Into the AM makes some really cool and incredibly comfortable face bandanas that protect the nose and mouth and stay around the neck all game long. While wearing certain masks can be hot and stuffy, these face bandanas don’t really make it hotter at all. Once you get used to wearing them, you barely even notice that you have them on. Check out all the cool colors and styles HERE.
With technology being what it is these days there are some pretty cool and inventive gifts you can get for coaches in the tech department. A Fire HD tablet can do a number of things on the fly that coaches can utilize. I coach baseball and using a tablet has improved our team’s overall metrics. The tablet provides instant lineup switches and can track stats far better than anything else. Give the coach on your list the ability to coach more efficiently with a new tablet.
The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet is super fast and incredibly responsive to the touch. It is available in 32 and 64 GB formats and has a 10.1″ 1080p full HD display. It features 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording so any coach can film live-action and break down any issues with a player’s performance. The tablet is also great for recording and going over film to study the competition. This tablet is available in 4 different colors and can also include a case and a faster charger.
While these shades are listed as “men’s” sunglasses they can be worn by both men and women. No matter how your coach identifies, if he/she coaches an outdoor sport then not having to worry about the sun being in their eyes is important. Under Armour makes some of the best athletic gear on the planet. Their gear is designed for athletes by athletes and is tested n professional and college players alike. These sunglasses are available in a number of different colors that can be matched to almost any uniform color. Give your coach the ability to coach in style and comfort with a pair of new shades.
Agility is important in every single sport on the planet. Teaching agility and conditioning can make a huge difference in how a team performs late in the contest. From baseball to football to basketball and hockey there isn’t an athlete in the world that doesn’t require good footwork to do their job better. Coaching players to be more agile isn’t an easy task. Agility drills are some of the hardest drills in the sporting world and take true athleticism to master. This training kit features a few tested and true tools that every coach can use to make sure their players are in the best shape possible.
This kit includes 1 Agility Ladder with 4 Steel Pegs, 1 Resistance Parachute, 12 Agility Disc Cones, 4 Adjustable Hurdles, 1 Whistle, 1 Carry bag that can hold all of the tools sold in this set. All of the tools in this set are constructed to last and to fit any sized player. They are weather-resistant and can be used in rain or shine. This is a great set to get any serious coach and can be used for training in nearly any sport.
Sometimes the most thoughtful gifts are the ones that are simple and show a love for the giftee. This Coach Definition tee shirt is the perfect gift for the coach that has seemingly everything he or she needs. The shirt features the definition of the words “coach” as a noun and is a serious thank you for any and all coaches that give their time teaching their players the ins and outs of the game. The shirt is made of cotton and polyester so it is as durable as it is comfortable. It comes in men’s and women’s styles as well as youth styles. It is available in five different colors and a ton of different size options.
The days of toting around a stopwatch are over for coaches everywhere. The Fitbit smartwatch is the perfect gift for any coach. Chances are the coach you are buying for is an athlete him/herself and can use this watch not only for coaching but for working out, running, and playing on their own. The Fitbit Charge 3 has a ton of cool features that every coach can take advantage of. It has a built-in stopwatch for tracking performance from his/her players.
It measures calories burned, heart rate, and activity. The watch is durable and comfortable and incredibly stylish. Choose from 15 plus exercise modes like run, bike, swim, yoga, circuit training, and more, set goals, and get real-time stats during workouts and group activities. Swim proof and water-resistant to 50 meters, so you can track swims and wear in the shower. Work with most operating systems and sync with smartphones. It is available in 5 different colors including a special edition that is really cool.
Any good coach that is looking to improve has a list of books on his or her shelf in their office. Coaching books are a great tool to help create positive coaching styles and can also assist in training drills and advice. The HeART of Laser-Focused Coaching is a great book to get the coach that has everything. This is a book that the coach on your list will read cover to cover and take with them to every coaching job they ever take. The book is full of tips that will improve the way a coach approaches the job.
Looking for a gift idea that isn’t related toa actually coaching the team or squad? If you are searching for a sentimental gift to present to the greatest coach after the season is over then you have come across a really cool idea. Some teams sign a ball or jersey at the end of the year, this is the kind of gift that holds the same sentiment but can be put on the coaches desk every year after. The word coach is an important word especially to the athletes that play for him/her. Get all the players and assistant coaches on the team to sign this wood display and give it to him/her at the end of the year. When he/she hands out trophies and plaques, hand them this and say thank you for all of their hard work. There are four total designs, this is the BIG option with pen included.
New Balance is known for making some of the most comfortable shoes in the game today. If you or someone you are buying for coaches then he/she spends a lot of time on their feet and sometimes on unforgiving ground like turf, parkay, or asphalt. These shoes are designed for the athlete that plays on different surfaces. They feature an extra grippy sole that will keep him/her on their feet without having to deal with back issues or knee soreness. The featured shoe is designed for women but they also come in a men’s version and are available in multiple colors and in both wide and regular sizes.
The Boogie Board Blackboard is one of the coolest coaches gifts out there right now. This paperless tablet will help your coach design plays on the fly without having to erase and start over. The tablet is super responsive and perfect for the coach that works the sidelines. It can handle any of the four main sports and can be used for soccer as well. It features a fast touch instant clear button so no more wasting time erasing during time outs. It has a free app that can be downloaded and synced to almost any smartphone. No need for a charge as it doesn’t plug in or even turn on. This is a smart and efficient gift for any coach.
While this technology isn’t new the battle rope has seen a resurgence in the exercise community in the past 25 years. The rope is designed to work the arms, back, and core by whipping it up and down while in a crouched stance. It is one of the exercises that prevent injury because the movement used with the battle rope is a natural movement. If your coach is a coach that values conditioning and strength training than this is going to be a very popular gift for them.
The rope measures 1.5″ in diameter and 30 feet long. It is meant to be wrapped around a solid structure and used with both hands. The triple-braided rope features thicker handles that are meant to stay in the hand no matter how sweaty they get. All together the rope weighs about 15 lbs and is one of the best upper body workouts a player can get. It is easy to store and take with the team on the road for warmups and conditioning after each contest.
The wireless headset is just another example of how technology is being used in sports all over the world. Typically you will see a football coach wearing one of these on the sideline. The headset is used to connect instantly with the coach up in the booth and the quarterback on the field and is a way to circumvent crowd noise by being right in the player’s and coach’s ear. The single ear headset is widely used because it allows the coach to hear what is going on around him in one ear and hear what is being said into the headset in the other.
These headsets come in packs of two and operate on 1.9 GHz frequency to avoid interference with other devices. Up to 1,000 ft, LOS wireless range; up to 6 hours of talk time on a single charge; pivoting microphone allows for the headsets to be worn on either left or right side. These can be used for multiple sports from football to track and field and are utilized at the high school level all the way up to the pros. They feature a noise-canceling microphone that automatically mutes when pivoted upwards.
Two years ago the head coach of the baseball team I coach for gave all of the assistant coaches a windbreaker like this one. It is honestly one fo the best gifts I have ever received. I wear it not only for practices but during the games as well. It fits perfectly over any jersey and is great for outdoor coaches that walk the sidelines every game. It is light enough that it doesn’t make you sweat and heavy enough to keep the wind off of your back.
This windbreaker comes in a ton of sizes so no matter how big or small the coach is there is a size to fit him/her. While it is listed as a men’s windbreaker it does some in women’s sizes. I always recommend buying the windbreaker in a size larger than you would normally so it fits over a jersey or heavier sweatshirt. The windbreaker also comes in 15 different colors so the coach you buy this for can match the team’s colors.
While a First Aid Kit isn’t traditionally a gift that you give to a coach it can be a great gift idea for the teams that don’t have an athletic trainer on hand. I coach baseball in the summers and cannot tell you how many times this First Aid Kit has come in handy. From cuts and scrapes to bumps and bruises this kit is perfect for patching a player up and sending them back in the game. The kit is the perfect size for traveling and for keeping on a bench or in a dugout. Don’t let the coach in your life alter a lineup because there is an injury that he/she cannot take care of.
This First Aid Kit includes Instant Cold Pack, Stainless Steel Shears, Bandaids, Gauze pads, CPR Mask, Survival Tools, and more. Everything is packed in the kit perfectly and the kit is small enough to set aside and not trip over while walking the sidelines but big enough to hold everything a coach could need should an injury occur.
Very seldom does a coach receive an award at the end of a season. Usually, the coach spends his/her time at the end of the season handing out trophies and individual awards to his/her best players and walks away only with the satisfaction of doing a good job. This year, make sure your coach knows how appreciative you and the rest of the team are by getting him/her a personalized award. It features excellent craftsmanship and can be customized any way that you like. It is available in three sizes, medium(featured), large, and XL. The medium size is 6.5″, the large size is 8″ and the XL size is 10″.
Some of the best coaches I have ever played for focused on physical fitness and conditioning not just as a punishment at the end of practices and games, but as a way to outperform the opposing team. If a coach pushes a team to be better conditioned than their opponents then at the end of the game or contest his team will have more stamina and a better chance at victory. Kettlebells are a great tool to help players stay strong and focused during practices and most coaches will tell you to practice how you play.
Having a set of kettlebells at his/her disposal is an amazing tool to push their players to another level. The kettlebell set is less expensive than a set of dumbells and can travel with the team. These kettlebells have wide and comfortable grips make these weights easy to hold. They are made of durable HDPE and filled with cement and feature 5, 10, and 15lb weight increments. The included base rack provides a location for easy storage and keeps your kettlebells organized when not in use.
One of the tools of the trade for coaches is the whistle. It is potentially the most iconic tool in the coaches toolbox and coaches across all sports utilize the whistle for a number of things. Get players’ attention with a short blast, end practices, or start and finish drills. Every good coach has a whistle somewhere in their office. What is great about this whistle is that it is personalized. Have your coach’s name engraved into the whistle and they will take it with them for the rest of their coaching career.
At first glance, you might not understand why a drone is such a great gift idea for a coach, but as technology becomes more advanced there are more and more ways to coach. Filming practices and games have grown to a completely different level of awesome in the past decade or so. Prior to drone technology becoming something that civilians could possess coaches would need someone to film practices and games or contests with a camcorder. This meant the quality of the film would be iffy at best. Now, with drone technology, coaches can get every angle and every play on film and use it as a learning tool to study not just their team but the opposing team as well.
This drone from Holy Stone is a foldable drone with a 4K UHD camera. The optimized full HD camera built with a shock absorption holder ensures shooting 3840 x 2160 high-resolution images and videos without camera vibration. With GPS assisted intelligent flight the drone will return to a home destination hen low on battery. The battery life on a full charge is just under 30 minutes. The control range of the 2.4GHz transmitter reaches 3000 feet high range; battery level and GPS signal shown on the LED screen. This is a really cool tool to help any coach improve his/her team.
A duffel gym bag is a great gift idea for any coach or athlete. The bag will hold all of his/her gear including notebooks, shoes, clothing, and anything else he/she needs to take with them to practices and games. If you are going to invest in a gym bag why not invest in a brand that is the premier name in athletics gear, Under Armour. These gym bags are made of polyester so they are durable and weatherproof. The bag features a 24-inch strap that can be worn across the chest or over one shoulder. They are available in 3 sizes and 9 different colors.
During my senior year of high school, I played football and my football coach would lose his voice at the end of every practice from screaming so loud. While we, as players thought this was hilarious, it made me think, what if there were a way for a coach to be heard without having to yell all the time. You might have seen something like this if you watch football on Sundays. The referees wear an item like this for when they need to address penalties or reviews. It is a simple voice amplifier, like a personal bullhorn that can be worn as a headset.
The headset features a microphone and a speaker that can be controlled by the coach that wears it. The 18W super output makes sound cover 10000 sq.ft, the wireless voice amplifier can amplify a coach’s voice across a group of 20 to 300 people clearly and loudly. This is a perfect item for coaches to use during practice to prevent them from losing their voice and having to scream over the team. When the battery is fully charged the amplifier will work for up to 15 hours. The microphone amplifier comes with an adjustable waistband strap, with a compact size: 3.66″(L) * 1.65″(W) * 4.57″(H) and weighs only 0.86lbs.
A classic gift for any coach in any sport is the Best Coach Ever coffee mug. Typically coaches are overworked and underpaid and rely on caffeine to stay alert during the late hours of practice or early morning workouts. This coffee mug is a great way to show your coach how much he/she means to you. The mug holds 11 oz of coffee or whatever beverage they prefer. it looks great on the desk in the coaching office and is a gift they will take with them no matter what team they are coaching. The mug is ceramic and is microwave and dishwasher safe.