Cricut Amazon Prime Day Deals: Save Up to 34%

Last year, the Cricut Amazon Prime Day sale sold out in around two minutes so don’t sleep on these discounts.

People don’t believe that I’ve made the clothes I have using my Cricut. I love crafting but I have never been good at anything that requires precision so if I can pull off professional-looking projects, you can too. Cricut is the most user-friendly smart cutter out there. If you’ve been waiting for a sale to grab your very own Cricut, this is it.

Save 32% on Cricut’s Explore Air 2 in Mint

When the deal goes live today at 8 A.M. PST, the Cricut Explore Air 2 in Mint will be on sale for $169.99 for a savings of 32% off. According CamelCamelCamel Amazon Price Tracker this has never been offered for anything under $169 since it was released so this deal is for real.

The Explore Air 2 was named the top pick in our best cutting machines of 2021 article. It’s user-friendly, intuitive, and the possibilities of what you can make with this thing are practically endless.

One of my favorite things about this brand is that when I received my Explore Air 2, it came with an example project with step-by-step instructions to use the cutter to create an iron-on design on a bag they provided (to hold the Cricut extras). It helped me learn how to use the Explore Air 2 so much faster and in a painless way. Plus I could see what the thing could do first hand which was great.

You can upload your own designs or browse through their huge library of available Cricut images. I upload my own designs and their program makes sizing simple and easy. The cutter can handle over 100 different materials with this machine. It can even write for you if you replace the blade with the included writing tool.

Another great feature is its ability to work with printed images. I tend to make clothing with iron-on sheets or printed on magnets because I like my designs to be more than one color. You can do that by using the Bluetooth Explore Air 2 to communicate with your printer. Print your design like normal and then the Cricut will cut it out for you.

I got to test out a media sample of the Explore Air 2 last year with no promise of a positive review or even a review at all. I love this little powerhouse and plan to continue to make all sorts of neat projects.

30% Off Cricut Maker & Vinyl Bundle in Champagne

The Cricut Maker has an even greater range than the Explore Air 2 and is capable of cutting over 300 different materials. Starting at 8 A.M. PST today, it’s 30% off for Monday and Tuesday only. That brings the price down to $279.

If you sew, this is the machine for you. It comes with both a normal cutting blade and a rotary blade, perfect for cutting out patterns. You can upload your own patterns into the Maker or you can use one of the many patterns available through Cricut.

The Maker has Bluetooth connectivity to make projects move faster and with fewer wires to get tangled up in. Like all of Cricut’s smart cutters, the Maker has a focus on being user-friendly and intuitive so it’s easy to learn.

The bundle comes with the Maker, cutting blade, rotary blade, pen “blade”, light grip mat, fabric grip mat, power cords, and a 26-sheet variety pack vinyl, some removable and some permanent. You also get a free trial to Cricut Access with opens up a world of downloadable designs and the Cricut community.

This awesome bundle all comes at the sweet Prime Day price of $279, making it a seriously approachable price.

