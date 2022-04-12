5 Best Mug Press Machines for Fun & Easy Custom Mugs

A mug’s round shape means that flat t-shirt press machines won’t do the job so we’ve gathered the top specialized mug heat presses for both casual crafters and professionals alike.

Mug press machines expand your crafting universe and will allow you to stun your friends and followers with professional-looking coffee cups and tumblers. Sublimation printing transfers your design to your mug seamlessly for a long-lasting image that is both microwave and dishwasher-safe, making it perfect for creative and personalized gifts.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How Do You Use a Mug Heat Press?

A mug heat press is designed to uniformly apply heat and pressure to a coffee mug to transfer a design the same way a t-shirt press applies heat to transfer a print to a shirt.

Because a mug is round, you can't use just any old flat press and this is where these specialized presses come in.

The printing process varies depending on the press but essentially you wrap the mug in your sublimation ink carrier of choice (making sure it's good and flush to the surface) and apply heat with the press. That's it.

How Does Sublimation Prinking Actually Work?

It's pretty neat. Let's use t-shirts as an example. Heat transfer vinyl and even standard iron-on sheet all transfer and image to the top of the fabric and adhere it there tightly.

In sublimation, the heat actually turns solid ink into a gas. As a gas, the pigment can permeate deep into the fabric and then become solid once it cools.

This makes the ink completely integrated into the fabric. It's been described as the difference between a drawing on your skin with markers and getting a tattoo.

It's the same with mugs. The heat forces the ink to turn into a gas so it can penetrate the surface of the mug and stay there forever.

Is Mug Printing Hard?

Surprisingly, no. I would call myself crafty but I'm not necessarily skilled and I have printed some really great-looking mugs for home use and to give as gifts.

Without a doubt, the hardest part of printing mugs is waiting those long 15 minutes after printing until you can remove the sublimation sheet and get your first look at your creation.

How Long Will the Printed Image Last on a Coffee Mug?

Basically until your drop and break the mug. Sublimation ink fuses completely to the mug surface. This isn't like "permanent" vinyl where you can still feel the raised edges of the sticker. It's entirely smooth, just like mugs you would buy at a store.

I've been using my sublimation mugs daily for months and haven't had any fading at all.

Are Sublimation Ink Mugs Dishwasher-Safe?

If your mug was dishwasher or microwave safe before printing, they will be dishwasher or microwave safe after printing. How great is that?

I use mine daily so they end up in the dishwasher a lot but they still look as great as they did when I printed them. (If your mug is insulated, you'll have to handwash.)

What Sort of Ink Do You Need to Print on Mugs?

You need sublimation transfer sheets or special sublimation ink markers.

These transfer sheets are like heat-transfer vinyl sheets but specifically for sublimation. Once you've created your design with the sheet, you affix it to the mug and run it through the press.

The ink is also available in marker form so you can draw on either sublimation paper or inkjet printer paper and use that as your transfer sheet. If you aren't an artist (I can't draw to save my life) the markers fit into the Cricut Explore Air marker housing and the Cricut Explore Air can draw your designs or text for you.

I used cheap inkjet paper and it worked fine for me but be sure you insert a piece of butcher paper between your design and the press to keep the ink from staining the barrel of the press with printing.

If you're looking to go fully professional or you've to money to burn, you can also print your own sublimation designs on a dedicated Epson sublimation printer using specialized sublimation ink. I don't have that sort of cash to throw around but I've been happy using sheets or markers.

Can I Print On Anything?

No. Not all mugs will work with sublimation ink. When you're shopping you want to look for mugs that are specially marked as sublimation blanks, meaning they are ready to be printed.

You can find both ceramic and coated metal mugs as well as tumblers and stemless wine glasses.

I've personally bought and printed on insulated metal mugs and ceramic mugs.

You also will only find white or light-colored blanks because, as InkwellNation explains, this process doesn't work as well on dark colors.

Sublimation also works on a variety of other materials like polyester fabrics but those require a flat press.

What Other Materials Do I Need?

Other than a press, blanks, and your ink of choice, you can make it work with just those basics but the result might be a little rough.

One cheap item I would never print without is heat-resistant tape. I use an excessive amount of tape to hold my design in place and it pays off.

If you're looking to create truly stunning mugs, you'll want a digital cutting machine that can cut out precise designs better than you could ever do by hand.

I have a whole article on Die Cutting Machines, but I highly recommend springing for a Cricut. I use the Cricut Explore Air 2 that I got as a media sample and can't imagine being without one. It can cut intricate designs as well as draw uploaded designs with sublimation markers using the included attachment.

They recently came out with the Cricut Explore 3 if you like all the bells and whistles like not needing a cutting mat, faster processing, and faster cutting.

Some other things you might need are butcher paper if your ink doesn't come with it, to prevent the ink from staining your press, and a lightbox if you're using markers so you can trace your image easier.

What Are Some Sublimation Printing Troubleshooting Tips?

* The biggest cause of human error is not having the ink pressed tightly enough against the mug. You want to make sure your design is completely flush against your printing surface without any gaps or bubbles that might allow the ink to spread, creating what is called ghosting. This is a big one and even mentioned on the website for JD, one of the top sublimation transfer sheet makers in China.

Don't be afraid to use an ungodly amount of heat-safe tape to really plaster your design in place and press out any bubbling or gaps.

* Another thing to be aware of is that it's going to smell bad while the heat press is running. Don't be alarmed. That's normal for sublimation. Once the process is done, your mug, coaster, or clothing will not continue to smell at all.

* Presses can only get so close to the handle, so when you're making your design, be sure it doesn't need to be within an inch or so of the handle.

* From personal experience, I can say that sublimation transfer sheets are thicker than you expect, and if the digital cutter doesn't solidly go through, you'll end up struggling to weed out your design for way too long and then get a messy, ragged image in the end. Increase your cutting pressure or switch to a fresh blade when dealing with these sheets.

* Speaking of transfer sheets, when you're weeding out all the patterned sections you don't want as part of your design, it's okay if the whole section isn't removed as long as the ink section is.

If there is that stubborn thin film of white backing paper that's just stuck there good, it can stay there. That's not an issue as long as the pigmented layer on top of it is removed. This is great to know for when you have the issue above where the blade doesn't quite cut all the way through the sheet. I've done this and it saved me a lot of time.

Will All Mug Presses Work As a Tumbler Press?

Unfortunately, no. Not all presses are tall enough to print on a tumbler. Some are and I have noted this in their review.

Is a Sublimation Press for Mugs Worth It?

Yes, very much so. I've had such a blast with mine and I now own way more coffee mugs than might be legal in my state for one person. I may or may not have more blanks on order from Amazon right now. It's a great time.

Plus, if you're business-minded, you can sell your custom designs as well,

Can You Use Sublimation Without a Press?

Yes, but results will vary. There are some kits out there that use an oven to heat your mugs to the right temperature to sublimate ink but the designs need to be shrink-wrapped onto the mug to provide any sort of pressure.

If you mostly want a nice small press for mugs but wish you could print one or two tumblers, this is what I would turn to, but it's not going to be as easy or simple

What Is Sublimation Anyway?

Good question since I've been talking about it for an hour. According to the United States Geological Survey website, sublimation is the process of a solid turning into a gas while skipping the liquid step altogether. A common example of sublimation is dry ice which goes from a solid to a foggy gas. You can also see sublimation in snowbanks that slowly shrink without ever seeing them melt.

Fun fact, the opposite of sublimation is deposition, where a gas becomes a solid without becoming a liquid first--which is how snowflakes are formed.