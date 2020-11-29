Cyber Monday Deals on Roku TVs: Save Up to 42%

In the world of streaming platforms, Roku is one of the most well-known. Roku is also one of the best. Just in time for the holidays, Roku smart TVs made by TCL are on sale on Cyber Monday.

While supplies last, save up to 42% on various sizes of thin LED flatscreens with high-definition pictures including 1080p and 4K. These smart TVs are good for watching television programs, movies, streaming music, or using as monitors for PCs. Christmas only comes once a year and so does a deal like this.

Save Up to 42% on Roku Smart TVs by TCL

Many TCL Roku Smart TVs are on sale for Cyber Monday but four immediately stand out:

Save 42% on TCL 43-Inch 1080p HD Smart Roku TV – $199.99

Save 40% on TCL 40-Inch 1080p HD Smart Roku TV – $179.99

Save 31% on TCL 32-Inch 1080p HD Smart Roku TV – $129.99

Save 33% on TCL 32-Inch 720p Smart Roku TV – $119.99

Smart TVs by TCL with onboard Roku connectivity are light, bright, and will deliver all of your favorite content with over 500,000 movies and television episodes, accessible through a simple, intuitive interface in a sleek, modern design. With a high-definition display and an advanced refresh rate, this line of televisions will have you wondering why you waited so long to pick one up.

The sleek, modern design looks great without commanding attention and is simple enough to fit in with any room decor. The crystal-clear picture is provided by a direct-lit LED screen with a high refresh rate for fast-moving action scenes with virtually no motion blur. Settings may be adjusted to suit your preferences.

The bezel is thin and the entire unit, no matter the screen size, is light enough to be hung on a wall without a special (read: expensive) wall mount. I use my 32-inch TCL Roku TV as a PC monitor for my home office setup. A smaller 19-inch screen sets on my desk and the TCL, once the legs were easily removed, now hangs on the wall like a framed photo.

The dual-band Wi-Fi provides a strong connection with your desired modem and router so your viewing or listening may happen unabated. Setup couldn’t be easier. The Roku platform will walk a user through the process once power is turned on.

Possible connections include three HDMI ports, a USB port, a coaxial cable female, a mini headphone jack, and an optical audio out port. Once peripherals are connected, the home screen interface will display each one as a separate “channel” that can be renamed in the settings screen.

Whether you stream the entertainment you enjoy, pay for a cable or satellite subscription, or use the built-in tuner to enjoy free over-the-air channels, TCL Roku Smart TVs are up to the task. The simple, intuitive interface allows easy access to thousands of streaming channels, cable television, gaming consoles, and other devices.

Don’t spend all night flipping through inputs or menus to find what you want to watch. Roku Search makes it easy to search across all of the channels by title, actor, or director, all from just one place. These TVs are also voice-command ready to work with your Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri devices.

Voice search is also available on the free Roku mobile app. Transform your smartphone or tablet into a full-function Roku remote with the ability to browse and add new channels. You can even listen to TV audio on headphones connected to your mobile device.

If you must use a traditional remote, then you’re in luck. The super-simple Roku TV remote that’s included only has 20 buttons to make navigating easier. With half the buttons of a traditional TV remote, you won’t have to struggle to find the button you need.

