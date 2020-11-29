7 Best Cyber Monday Deals on Soundbars

Looking to upgrade your sound capabilities for the holidays? Boy, are you in luck. There are soundbar deals to be had during the week leading up to Black Friday and beyond.
There are bargains to be had on big names like Bose, Sony, and Samsung, as well as a number of other brands that may not have the marketing budget of the big guys but sound just as good and sometimes a little better.
Don’t settle for those tiny speakers in your flatscreen! One of the soundbars on sale below will make those dinosaurs, starfighters, and swordfight sound like they’re right there in your house. And you don’t even need to be an engineer to hook them up.
Don’t wait too long to take advantage of these great deals, though. If there’s anything 2020 has taught us, it’s to expect the unexpected and live in the moment.
Yamaha is a force of nature in the world of high-quality audio equipment and this SR-B20A soundbar is no exception. Save $50 on this crack piece of audio gear on Cyber Monday. Stream content from up to two devices via Bluetooth straight to the soundbar.
The subwoofer is built into one slim soundbar that will have you wondering how something this compact can create such a deep sound. Want more bass? Wow, greedy. Okay: just hit the Bass Extension but don’t say we didn’t warn you.
Virtual 3D surround sound creates a more spacious, lifelike sound for all of your favorite TV shows, movies, and games. And with four different sound modes, you’ll have a personalized experience depending on whether you’re watching television, movies, or gaming.
Easily hook up the SR-B20A to your television via optical or HDMI cable then control it with your existing television remote, the included soundbar remote, or the free soundbar remote app on your mobile device. If you want to mount it to the wall, the housing features keyholes to make things quick and easy so you can get listening.
The Sony ST5000 Premium 7.1.2 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar will allow you to discover a new level of audio excellence. Three-dimensional surround sound that erupts from this unit is immersive to give the owner a real taste of what cinematic magic is really all about. The ST5000 is on sale this week for $300 off the list price for Cyber Monday.
Sony’s 7.1.2ch S-Force PRO Front Surround technology combines digital signal processing and wavefront production to emulate a natural, three-dimensional sound field that comes from a single soundbar and subwoofer. The effect is a little jarring…in a good way. This one soundbar and subwoofer delivers completely realistic surround sound in a way that was impossible just five years ago.
Each speaker unit in the soundbar (there are seven speakers) features a woofer and tweeter that work together to deliver aligned audio across multiple frequencies. Two of the speakers bounce sound off the ceiling to reproduce overhead sound. The ST5000 is adaptable with multiple HDMI, analog, and USB inputs.
Bluetooth connectivity is on board as is Google Chromecast. With the Sony Music Center app, link multiple Sony speakers together to broadcast throughout the house. The ST5000 supports DTS:X object-based audio technology with a firmware update to place sound where it would occur naturally in space to create a multi-dimensional audio experience. In other words, your home theater setup will be an actual home theater setup.
There are a few Samsung soundbars on our list and for very good reason. For one, Samsung makes excellent audio equipment. For another, many of their soundbars are on sale for Cyber Monday like this HW-S60T All-In-One Soundbar.
It has features four channels and six speakers built into the space-saving frame so wherever it’s placed in the designated room, it will sound great. The rounded shape is nice to look at and doesn’t compete for attention. The premium fabric exterior is classy, functional, and suitable for any interior.
Bluetooth connectivity allows the S60T to sync up with the television right away as well as stream content from another device. Two different devices can be connected at the same time as well. Two sound modes allow for customization of the overall presentation whether you’re listening to music, a podcast, or watching a movie. 5.1 Dolby surround sound, Wi-Fi, and Alexa capability puts this soundbar over the top.
Sometimes simple is the best. The Sony S100F 2.0 Soundbar was designed for that house that just needs a little oomph put into their television watching. This Sony soundbar will definitely do that.
It features a setup process so easy that you’ll wonder how it happened. The built-in tweeter, Bass Reflex speaker, and two-channel output sound superb and housed in a slim design that will fit into any room, especially small ones. You’ll experience high-quality, room-filling sound with something Sony calls “S-Force Pro Front Surround Sound”; fancy talk for “really great sound”.
Stream audio via Bluetooth, aux connection, or USB. It measures a little more than 37 inches long to fit under most television screens. Here’s the best part: this prime piece of audio hardware is less than $100.
The Samsung HW-T650 3.1 Soundbar may look a lot like another item on our list, the 5.1 Samsung HW-Q60T, but there are subtle differences other than price. Both soundbars have dedicated center channels that sound crisp and clear.
The T650 mixes surround content down to stereo in order to play it and the Q60T doesn’t. What this means is that the T650 isn’t quite as “good” as the other one. The T650 has a nice design and a good build quality (they look virtually identical) but no graphic EQ. You’d have to be an audio technician to really tell but there it is.
The HW-T650 has a couple of advantages, however: it has a better-balanced sound right out of the box. Its soundstage sounds wider. And it also is cheaper. If you’re a real audiophile, spend some extra dollars on the Q60T. Everyone else, just save some dollars and pick up the T650 for $192 off the retail price (48%!) during Cyber Monday.
Don’t let the lack of a brand name fool you: this 40-inch soundbar from BYL features a full range of bass and treble levels for some incredible sounding stereo with great clarity and less distortion. Six professionally-tuned drivers are the backbone of this impressive piece of hardware. And for the week of Black Friday, this soundbar is on sale for $15 off the standard price.
Three different sound settings accessible directly from the remote are available to customize your listening experience. Watching a movie? Movie mode provides richer cinematic sound with deep bass. Music mode will tweak the bass and treble to fit. And dialogue mode crisps up spoken word programs for clarity.
Measuring 40 inches long and with 100 Watts of power onboard, this soundbar will make a great addition to your home theater. Sound is projected at a wide angle to the room for an optimal listening experience. It’s Bluetooth 5.0 capable with ports for RCA, optical, and USB connections.
If you don’t need a 40-inch soundbar, BYL has models that measure 34 inches and 28 inches wide respectively. All of them are on sale this week for Black Friday.
If you’re looking for a soundbar deal that will turn your living room into a theater, then look no further than the Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1 Soundbar. For the week of Cyber Monday, Samsung is knocking off $222 from the $500 retail price. This unit comes in five sizes from the HW-Q60T to the HW-Q950T and all of them are on sale this week.
This soundbar series features immersive 3D sound and Acoustic Beam technology that delivers sound precisely from where the action is coming on screen. Surround sound is an understatement: The Q60T makes audio come to life with speakers that fire from the front, side, and above. Yes, I know: awesome.
The DTS Virtual:X experience will make the room that you watch television in like a movie theater. Remember those? Powerful 3D sound comes to life by recreating audio that makes you feel like you’re a part of the action. True 5.1 channel sound will really improve anything that you’re watching. Plus, if you already have a Samsung QLED TV, this soundbar perfectly matches with it to provide a simpler setup, matching design, and integrated sound.