Shark Cyber Monday Deal: Save 40% Off AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Are you looking for a deal on a self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner? The Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum is now yours for just $299. It’s $200 less than usual, which is a massive discount on an entry-level robot vacuum that cleans up after itself. This vacuum is loaded with features, making this Cyber Monday 2021 deal that much sweeter.

Who Is the Shark EZ Self-empty Vacuum For?

Pet owners, here’s your chance to grab a self-emptying vacuum at an amazing price! If you’re tired of seeing fur and dirt all over your home, this vacuum’s for you. It’s perfect for pet hair, with powerful suction that picks up dander, hair and other unpleasant messes that our furry friends tend to leave behind. When it’s done, the vacuum deposits the contents of its bin directly into the base, so you don’t have to deal with the mess.

The bin holds up to 30 days of debris, so you can go for a month without emptying the bin. It’s half as much as the other newly released Shark AI self-emptying vacuum, which holds double the amount. However, you’ll pay $449 for the Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base. It’s still a great deal, but if you’re trying to save money, the EZ vacuum is an even better deal.

Can’t find the time to vacuum as much as you’d like? The EZ is all about convenience. It’s even in the name. Sit back, relax and let this Shark robot vacuum pick up around your home. Even if you don’t have pets or allergies, it cleans in methodical rows to get every bit of dust and dirt off your floors. There’s plenty of suction power for hard floors and carpets.

As of this writing, the Shark AV911S EZ ($299) is much more affordable than the Shark AV1010AE IQ ($599). Think of it as a stripped down version of its other self-emptying siblings, including the IQ. But is it worth it to splurge on a pricier vacuum? We’ve highlighted a few key differences to help you decide.

The EZ is a newer addition to the Shark family, and is an affordable entry-level self-emptying vacuum. Its bin holds up to 30 days of debris, while the AV1010AE IQ can hold 45 days’ worth at a time. So if you want to go as long as possible without dealing with dust, the IQ could be the better choice.

The navigation technology in the IQ is also more advanced, which is to be expected given the price difference. With the IQ, you’ll get total home mapping. You can also choose which rooms you want to clean right away, so you don’t have to worry about picking up the entire house before setting the EZ vacuum loose.

If you share your home with at least one furry friend, you’ll really appreciate the self-cleaning brushroll. No more spending extra time unraveling long hair and pet hair as the vacuum cleans.

Prefer to skim? Here are the key features of the Shark EZ and Shark IQ robot vacuum cleaners to help you quickly decide which is right for you.

Save $200 Off Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (Now $299)

30-day capacity

Row-by-row cleaning

Great for pet hair

Automatically recharges and resumes

App & voice control

Dual spinning brushes clean edges and corners

Voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant



Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base ($599)

45-day capacity

Multi-surface brushroll for carpets and floors

Can clean the entire home or target specific rooms

Total home mapping

Voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

High-efficiency filter captures dander and allergens

Anti-wrap brushes are ideal for pets

Are There Any Other Shark Vacuum Cyber Monday Deals in 2021?

Cyber Monday deals are here, with plenty of discounts on your favorite Shark vacuum cleaners. We’ve uncovered this year’s best discounts on robot and non-robot vacuums. Here are some of the highlights:

Save $200 Off Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base (Now $449)

Save $180 Off Shark AV2001WD AI VACMOP 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop (Now $299)

Any More Deals on Self-emptying Robot Vacuum Cleaners?

There are tons of great deals on self-emptying robot vacuum cleaners for Cyber Monday 2021. From iRobot to eufy to ECOVACS and more, you’ll find steep discounts on your favorite robotic vacuums. Although self-emptying robots are especially popular, you can save big with a basic pet-friendly robot vacuum if that’s what you prefer.

