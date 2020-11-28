9 Best Cyber Monday Video Game Deals on Amazon

9 Best Cyber Monday Video Game Deals on Amazon

  • Shares
  • Updated

Shop All Cyber Monday Video Game Deals Here

Don’t you just love getting something you would have bought anyway at a discounted price? As a gamer, that’s the dream. So get comfy and check out the best Cyber Monday video game deals around.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
9 Listed Items

Will The PS5 or Xbox Series X Be On Offer for Cyber Monday?

As much as I'd love to tell you yes, there are, unfortunately, there are several factors to consider. 

The first is that consoles rarely see a decent discount. You're more likely to see bundle deals than you are steep discounts. 

The other factor, and this is likely more the case with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, getting hold of stock right now is nightmarish. Even if there were a discount, getting a console before they sell out would be near impossible. 

My general advice with regards to the PS5 and Xbox Series X is don't wait for any deals. If it's in stock, get it at the full asking price, because that's going to be the only way to grab next-gen consoles for the foreseeable future. 

What Will Be The Big Games Going into Christmas?

As is customary with Christmas, November is big game month. With the exception of Cyberpunk 2077 (due in December), most of the titles gamers will want will already be released. 

If there are any major deals on the must-have games, we'll be sure to add them to the main article above. But for a quick glance at the games people will be wanting this year, you'll find them below. 

Will PS4 or Xbox One Games Work on PS5 or Xbox Series S/X?

This is a very important question. In short, PS4 games will work on PS5 and Xbox One games will work on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

Why is this so important? That's simple. The new generation features a crossover of sorts where you don't need to buy a second copy. For example, if you insert a PS4 disc into a PS5, you'll be able to download the PS5 version of the game at no extra cost. It's the same over on the Xbox Series S and X. 

Meaning if you buy Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS4, you won't need to buy a second copy for the PS5. The disc will work on both systems. Isn't that great? 

See Also: 

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , ,