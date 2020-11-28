9 Best Cyber Monday Video Game Deals on Amazon

Shop All Cyber Monday Video Game Deals Here
Don’t you just love getting something you would have bought anyway at a discounted price? As a gamer, that’s the dream. So get comfy and check out the best Cyber Monday video game deals around.
Ghost of Tsushima is great and this saving is great.
For those yet to play this, Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world samurai game. You’ll hack, slash, and stealth past enemies on a quest to rid the world of dishonorable warlords.
If you’ve played Assassin”s Creed, it’s kind of like that, albeit with a stunning Japanese art style.
Admittedly I’m yet to finish it, but what I have played I’ve had a blast with. Stabbing people never gets old when it looks this good.
Recommended Ages: M For Mature
Now this is one of those Cyber Monday video game deals you absolutely do not want to sleep on. A whopping 50 percent off a newly-released game is a win in my book.
For those who don’t know, Watch Dogs Legion follows the exploits of hacker group Dedsec as they attempt to overthrow the powers that be in a post-Brexit England. And yes, that was a wild sentence to type out.
The hook this time around is you can play as anyone. See that granny pushing a shopping cart? You can recruit and play as her. The options for pure chaos are nearly endless.
I’m yet to play it (blame my backlog!) but IGN was a huge fan of the game.
Availability: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X (PS4 and Xbox One discs will work on PS5/Xbox Series S/X)
I don’t know about you, but I can’t manage with 1TB of space. That problem got even worse now I’ve upgraded to PS5 and only have around 600GB.
That’s why I cannot recommend the Seagate Game Drives enough. Sure, any hard drive plugged in via USB will work, but, if the cache isn’t up to scratch, your games are going to run slowly. With the Game Drives, that isn’t an issue, and setting up is as simple as plugging it in.
I actually bought this product a few weeks ago (thanks, Cyber Monday) and being able to store all my games on one drive, and switch the cable between PS4 and PS5 and have it all work, has been a godsend.
Deal-wise, the 2TB PS4 Game Drive has a meaty $40 off, while the Xbox version has just $10 off. It’s still worth it, though.
I’ve played with a lot of different gaming headsets and the only that stands head and shoulders above the rest is the HyperX Cloud MIX.
This absolute beast is everything you want. It’s hi-res certified, meaning it can reproduce sound at the highest level, which makes it perfect for listening to music or video game audio.
The mic is super clear, as well. And you can detach it for when you’re out and don’t want to look like a massive nerd.
They’re also really comfortable in spite of the chunkier design.
I’ve been using my Cloud MIX for around two years now and I’m still yet to find a headset that manages to match its quality. It really is the best out there.
Vrum vrum! Cars! Crashes! Speed you feel the need for!
As you can probably guess, I haven’t played Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered. That said, it’s a game racing fans are always banging on about as being the series’ high point, and as the rules state, remastered games should only be bought when they’re on offer, which it now is.
If you’re after some car-tactual action with lots of, errm, driving? This is the game for you. I think.
I don’t care what anyone says, I had a blast with the single-player of Marvel’s Avengers.
To be honest, I was expecting something grindy, with a random loot system where each new piece ups some sort of useless stat by one. It turns out, the single-player isn’t anything like that. Loot is there, sure, but it’s all manageable, and you don’t spend much time in your inventory at all.
I had a blast smacking up enemies with Kamala Kahn’s stretchy arms and pounding fools into the floor as Hulk. Sometimes you want a gamey game that’s focused on being fun instead of deep.
The story itself I found engaging. It’s not on the same level as Marvel’s Spider-Man or Spider-Man Miles Morales, but it’s enough to keep you entertained. The main villain (I won’t spoil it) was a really solid take on what is a very comic-book-looking character, too.
Plus, like, it’s really cheap now. What have you got to lose?
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection is one hell of a deal.
Mortal Kombat 11 by itself is a great game, add in extra story content, new custom content, Robocop, Terminator t-800, Spawn, and the Joker, plus a saving, and this is one deal you won’t want to sleep on.
Whether you play Mortal Kombat 11 for the story or for testing your metal online, you’re almost guaranteed to get your usage out of it.
Recommended Ages: M For Mature
It’s not often you see decent savings on Nintendo games, but this Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening offer is one of those Cyber Monday video game deals you absolutely want to get on.
This version of Link’s Awakening is a remake of the original from the ground up. This isn’t a quick slap of HD graphics on an old game. Every area has been rebuilt with modern tools. It’s even got a familiar yet new art style you’ll either love or hate.
As for whether it’s as difficult as the original, it totally is. Fun! There’s a lot of working stuff out for yourself which some may find taxing, but if you’re an OG, you’ll relish the challenge.
Just keep in mind – and this is important if you’re buying for a Christmas gift – this won’t ship in time for Christmas. It’s still a killer deal and a great price, but definitely factor that in when making your decision.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
I am a HUGE fan of what Labists is doing with its Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kits.
Raspberry Pi is an affordable computer, but how many of us can list off everything we need with 100 percent certainty? I can’t. That’s why these bundle packs are so great. You don’t need to worry about forgetting something. All the cables, cases, and the thing everyone forgets, heatsinks, are included.
It’s all super easy to set up as well. It’s a shame getting Linux or Android onto the Raspberry Pi isn’t as simple.
If you’re after something for homeschooling or even running demanding emulators, this is one deal you don’t want to pass up.