Diesel Prime Day Deal (2020): Save 61% off Watches

When looking for a great watch deal on Prime Day consider checking out the deals the Diesel brand is handing out. There are some serious savings on some of the coolest and most innovative watch designs in the game. These watches are not only highly fashionable but are boasting massive savings for Prime Day only!

Find More Prime Day Diesel Watch Deals Here

Save 61% on the Diesel Mr. Daddy Chronograph Watch

As you can see this is one of the coolest watch designs out there right now. If the guy on your list is looking for something a bit different than this is the watch for him. Not only does it have a totally unique watch face it also has a stainless steel case with a black bezel that looks extra sharp. The original list price on this watch is well over $300 but if you buy on Prime Day this watch has a 61% discount! Make sure you add this to your cart and purchase on Prime Day to take advantage of these massive savings.

Price: $124.59

Get This Diesel Mr. Daddy Chronograph Watch Deal Here

Save 58% on the Diesel Men’s Double Down Watch

This watch really jumps off the page. It looks even better in person. If the guy on your list is looking for a watch that really catches people’s attention then the Double Down from Diesel is a heck of a choice! This watch is bold, it is beautiful and it will make for the perfect gift especially if you buy on Prime Day and take advantage of the extra savings. This watch has a 58% off tag on Prime Day only so make sure you purchase while the savings are still available.

Price: $108.49

Get This Diesel Men’s Double Down Watch Deal Here

Save 40% on Diesel Men’s Axial Touchscreen Smartwatch

This watch looks like it comes from the future. Diesel takes the touchscreen smartwatch to a whole new level with the Axial. Compatible with Android and iPhone this watch does a bit of everything. It can track your heart rate, has built-in GPS, can receive calls and texts, and has a swimproof design. This watch is going to be a fan favorite this holiday season and is 40% off on Prime Day. At a discount like this, you might want to buy two!

Price: $210

Get This Diesel Men’s Axiam Touchscreen Smartwatch Deal Here

Save 59% off Diesel Men’s Mega Chief Watch

This watch features a mix of styles, old and new. The watch has a classic leather band that is a timeless favorite but the face is very modern. Brushed stainless steel case with cut-out detail; grey dial with luminous hands, hour markers, and silver-tone Arabic numeral at 12 o’clock. This is the perfect watch for the guy that wants something for every occasion. Formal and casual, this watch looks good with any outfit. At a 59% discount the deal is too hot to pass up on Prime Day.

Price: $88.49

Get This Diesel Men’s Megachief Watch Deal Here

Save 30% off Diesel Mega Cheif Chronograph Watch

Another absolutely unique watch design from the folks at Diesel, this watch is going to have his friends asking where he got itfor years to come. The watch boasts the classic rugged good looks of the Diesel brand and durability that he will love. Any savings are good savings, but 30% is a steal for this watch. Make sure you don’t sleep on this great watch deal this Prime Day and pick this watch up for the special guy on your list.

Price: $182

Get This Diesel Mega Chief Chronograph Watch Deal Here

Prime Day is the day to buy a watch for yourself or the guys on your list. You can save hundreds on Diesel watches by making the most of these special, one day only deals. If He is a fan of unique styling and durable design than he is going to love his new Diesel watch and you are going to love saving big time this Prime Day!

