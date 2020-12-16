DuroMax Deal: Save $750 on XP10000E Portable Generator

Give the gift of peace of mind this holiday season with the Duromax XP10000E Portable Generator. It’s on a crazy good deal right now in time for the onslaught of winter. Save $750 off the list price, a savings of 47 percent.

As of December 16, 2020, the Duromax can be delivered before Christmas. The XP10000E is on sale now for just $849 and that includes free delivery. If you’ve ever tried moving a boxed portable generator on your own, you understand how heavy they are. $849 for this portable generator with delivery included is an amazing deal.

Save $750 on the Durostar XP10000E Gas-Powered Generator

While not the largest of the Duromax line of portable generators, this portable generator is right up there. This thing is the hard-working beast that you’ve been looking for. This model provides the power that can be found in some home standby units but sized down into a portable package.

Be aware that this unit is very large. You’ll be very happy with the included mobility kit featuring pneumatic tires and rubber-lined feet. Foldable wheelbarrow-type handles are perfect for toting this machine where you need it to go.

The DuroMax XP10000E can provide power for all of your home’s essential appliances (even central air conditioning) in spite of power outages, storms, or emergency events. The portable generator runs well on standard gasoline however you may want to consider using premium to lengthen the life of the carburetor.

There is a keyed electric start for the 440cc, 18HP OHV engine with an optional recoil start. This generator is a definite workhorse that offers a maximum of 10,000 starting Watts and 8,000 running Watts of power.

This unit is designed primarily as a portable home standby generator and because of that, features fewer 120v household outlets in favor of larger twist-lock connections for home and RV use. The panel includes two GFCI 120v/20a outlets, one 120v/30a twist-lock outlet, a 120/240v 30a outlet, and a 50a heavy-duty outlet to satisfy large power needs.

The panel also features a voltmeter, circuit breakers, low oil indicator, idle control, and a unique switch that doubles 120v amperage for heavy loads giving users the option to operate both 120 and 240 volts simultaneously.

The all-metal frame has fully-isolated motor mounts and an oversized noise-reducing muffler with a built-in spark arrestor. DuroMax generators feature all copper windings which is a plus that should make the unit last for years with proper maintenance.

Large-scale home standby generators cost many thousands of dollars more than this unit. While this DuroMax unit begins to top out the “portable” category of portable generators, its size, capabilities, and most importantly price makes this model an ideal option.

