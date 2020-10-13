Electric Shaver Prime Deals (2020) Save 64% on Braun and Gillette

Shopping for an electric shaver can be painstaking with all the options and price ranges. If you are going to invest in a new shaver this year then I suggest getting a trusted name like Gillette or Braun. Gillette and Braun have been in the shaving game for decades and they make some of the best grooming devices on the planet.

Here are some of the best deals on electric shavers and razors for Prime Day from trusted and true brands like Braun and Gillette. Shaving shouldn’t be painful and spending money on the right razor shouldn’t be either.

Find More Prime Day Braun and Gillette Electric Shaver Deals Here

Save 64% on the Braun Series 3 Proskin Electric Razor

A close shave used to be really hard to come by. You had to go to a barber and get a hot lather shave with a risky straight blade. Nowadays there are some pretty fantastic electric razors out there like this Series 3 Proskin from Braun. It features 3 pressure-sensitive shaving elements for efficiency and skin comfort. The set includes the trimmer, shaver, pouch, cleaning fluid, AA battery, cleaning station, and a brush. Save 64% on this trimmer by purchasing it on Prime Day!

Price: $69.94

Get This Braun Series 3 Proskin Electric Razor Deal Here

Save 30% on the Braun Series 7 Electric Razor

There are a few things a man looks for in a new electric razor. Comfort and durability. Often times a guy will find a great electric razor and it will die on him early into ownership or the razor will irritate his skin and doesn’t shave close enough. This Braun Series 7 electric razor is built to last and will provide a close shave, wet or dry, in fewer strokes than other competing razors. This 100% waterproof razor contours to a person’s face so there aren’t any nicks or cuts. It features 5 personalized shaving modes for a closer shave. On Prime Day only this electric razor is 30% off its original list price of nearly $200.

Price: $139.94

Get This Braun Series 7 Electric Razor Deal Here

Save Nearly $100 on the Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver

The Series 9 electric shaver from Braun is one of the most powerful shaves on the market today. Advanced shaving technology powers this razor for a close comfortable shave the guy on your list will truly appreciate. The specialized head shaves more hair in the first stroke than any other premium electric razor. It is the most efficient electric razor in the world and features a slide-out precision trimmer that helps you reach difficult areas like under your nose or sideburns. At 30% off this razor is nearly $100 less than its listed price on Prime Day only!

Price: $214.94

Get This Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver Deal Here

Save Over 50% off Gillette 3 Men’s Razor Blade Refills

When a guy finds that perfect razor that leaves his face feeling refreshed and new he tends to stick with it forever. The Gillette 3 razor is one of the most purchased razors in the world. Any guy can attest to the fact that new razor blade refills are pretty expensive for how long they last. With this Prime Day deal, you can purchase a 12 pack of Gillette 3 razor blades for more than half off of the original listed price.

Price: $9.99

Get This Gillette 3 Razor Blades Deal Here

Save 48% off Gillette Fushion5 Proshield Razor Blades

The Gillette Proshield razor blades offer supreme comfort especially for men with sensitive skin. If you or the guy on your list experiences razor bumps and irritated skin when he shaves then these razor blades are going to be a life saver…or life shaver. The razors feature lubrication before and after the blades for a smooth and fresh feeling after every single stroke. These blades, a 4 pack of refills are typically pretty costly. With the Prime Day only deal, they are 48% off the original price.

Price: $12.55

Get This Gillette Fushion5 Proshield Razor Blades Deal Here

There are a bunch of Braun and Gillette deals offered on Prime Day this year that you can take advantage of. Don’t sleep on these deals as they are only available on Prime Day and will save you some serious coin on your shaving and razor needs. From electric razors to razor refills Prime Day is the day to buy everything for your shaving needs.

Find More Prime Day Braun and Gillette Deals Here

See Also: