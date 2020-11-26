FOTILE Black Friday Deals: Save Up to $300 on Range Hoods

When you’re planning a major or even minor kitchen remodel, there’s nothing that can better set the stage for your finished design like a top-quality range hood like those manufactured by FOTILE. With more than 50 international design awards, FOTILE range hoods elevate your cooking experience on the daily.

Right now you can get up to $300 off some of their most popular designs with these FOTILE Black Friday deals, so whether you’re choosing based on looks, performance, or price, we’ve got the solution. These range hoods could be the inspiration that jumpstarts your new kitchen design or be the final addition that brings it to perfect completion.

Save $300 on FOTILE EMG9030 36 Inch Wall-mount Range Hood

This stunning stainless steel range hood is built to defy kitchen smoke, steam, and odors with a capture shield that detects and extracts them before they can spread. It has an Intelligent Air Management System that detects dangerous gasses and instantly powers on this unit. It also features Smart Smoke Detection to instantly extract and remove smoke before it becomes overwhelming. When you’re counting on efficiency, this hood boasts a 92% grease filtration rate and a 95% odor reduction rate, which is truly impressive.

An LED touch screen panel gives you easy access to choose from four fan speeds and an auto-turbo setting for maximum extraction, and yet even at the highest speeds, this hood reduces noise generated through the airflow down to a very reasonable 40dB.

But let’s talk about the sleek design because this range hood is flat-out gorgeous. The brushed stainless finish looks exceptional in any modern kitchen, and when you can save $300 on the best, why wouldn’t you?

Save $300 on the FOTILE 36 Inch Wall Mount Range Hood

Save $200 on FOTILE JQG7505 30 Inch Under-Cabinet or Wall-Mount Range Hood

When you’re looking for a range hood in a smaller space or for an under-cabinet design, this FOTILE range hood has the flexibility for you to design with existing cabinets or incorporate into your new set. It uses a 90-degree automatic open baffle plate that reduces the spread of cooking fumes and odors in a flash. It can quickly exhaust up to six square feet of space thanks to its excellent airflow.

This is one of only a few side-draft range hoods. It has dual DC motors that boost the effective smoke and odor extraction rate by 30% compared to traditional range hoods, yet it lowers the noise level to just 39dB. The tempered glass surface is seriously sleek and clean looking.

But there’s one feature we’re really nuts about – the Smart Hands-Free Technology. With a simple wave of your hand, you can power up the unit without ever leaving a greasy or goopy smear. It also has an easily removable grease tray and filter for quick cleanups and its efficiency for extraction of grease and smoke is equivalent to the larger hood above. Get it right now and save $200.

Save $200 on the FOTILE 30 Inch Wall Mount or Under-Cabinet Range Hood

Save $150 on FOTILE JQG7501.G 30 Inch Side Vent Range Hood

In case you’re at the end of your kitchen project, and money has gotten a little tight, you can still get this FOTILE 30 Inch stainless steel range hood for less than $1,000. With many of the same odor and smoke extraction efficiencies as the more expensive models, this side draft design features dual motors, three speeds, and easy touch controls.

While it’s not quite as quiet as the larger models, it does offer the flexibility for either wall or under-cabinet mounting. Right now you can save $150 on this range hood that gets rave reviews for its simplicity and effectiveness as well as its ,attractive appearance.

Save $150 on FOTILE 30 Inch Side Vent Range Hood

See Also:

Best Black Friday Purse Deals

Best Christmas Gifts for Women

Best Gifts for Moms from Daughters

Best Gifts for Daughters In Law

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.