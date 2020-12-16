Garmin Watch Deal: Save Up to $400

Save up to 50 percent off your favorite Garmin devices with these mega year-end discounts. You’ll find steep discounts on newer releases and older models alike, from basic GPS smartwatches to ones with all the features you might need for multi-day wilderness adventures.
Save $400 off the Garmin fēnix 5X Plus this Cyber Monday. The 5X Plus comes fully loaded with even more features, including a wrist-based Pulse Ox Acclimation sensor to keep track of your blood oxygen saturation at high altitudes. Whether you’re exploring new territory or are eager to try out a new path, Treadline popularity routing guides you to the best routes and trails.
This Garmin GPS watch caters to runners who want to listen to their favorite music on the go. Not only is there enough room to store and play up to 500 songs, but this watch also connects with your favorite Bluetooth headphones for hands-free listening. You can also use the Garmin Pay feature to make contactless payments on the go. Advanced running dynamics make it easy to keep tabs on your workouts and track your progress. Highlights include stride length, cadence and wrist-based heart rate monitoring. This Garmin fitness watch also tracks cycling and pool workouts.
The Garmin Edge 1030 has a large 3.5-inch color display, so you can clearly navigate, read alerts and more. A pre-loaded cycling map keeps you on track with turn-by-turn directions and navigation alerts. This bike computer also boasts rider-to-rider messaging and a battery that lasts up to 20 hours.
Garmin’s Instinct is a rugged GPS watch designed for the most challenging conditions. This watch is built to military standards for water, shock and thermal resistance. The battery lasts up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and 40 hours in UltraTrac battery-saver mode. You can expect up to 16 hours in GPS mode. Other perks include Trackback routing to bring you back to your starting point, along with an altimeter, barometer and electronic compass.
Garmin’s vivoactive 4 is a GPS smartwatch with an array of health stats and user-friendly features. For example, the watch has energy monitoring, stress tracking, hydration tracking, and a pulse ox sensor. There’s also wrist-based heart rate monitoring and advanced sleep monitoring. Built-in sports apps are available with access to over 20 preloaded activities, including running, cycling, swimming, golf and more. You can also follow along with pre-loaded workouts, including strength training, yoga and Pilates.
The 4S is identical in every way except it’s designed for smaller wrists. The 4S has a 40mm band, compared to the 45mm band found on the 4.
Save $125 on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT Tri-Bundle. This bundle is specifically designed for triathletes and comes with all the necessary tools to track workouts on land and in the water. You’ll find Garmin’s 735XT smartwatch along with the HRM-Swim strap for pool-based workouts and the HRM-Tri strap, which is best for runs, bike rides and open water swims.
Whether you’re hiking, geocaching or exploring, the rugged Oregon 750t GPS and GLONASS handheld device will keep you on track. Highlights include live geocaching and live tracking, so your loved ones will feel more at ease while you’re out. You’ll also find a large three-inch touchscreen, 8MP digital camera and Topo mapping.
The price of the Garmin Approach S40 has been cut by $100 for Cyber Monday. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen when sold by Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.
This GPS golf smartwatch features a 1.2-inch color display that’s easy to read in sunlight. It’s also pre-loaded with over 41,000 golf courses from around the world. The watch measures and automatically records detected shot distances. This Garmin also doubles as an activity tracker and keeps tabs on your daily steps, sleep and more. The battery lasts up to 15 hours in GPS mode.
The Garmin Approach S60 features full-color course maps along with over 40,000 courses. There’s also Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity. The 1.2-inch screen is easy to read in the sunlight and features a scratch-resistant bezel for durability.