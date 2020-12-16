Garmin Watch Deal: Save Up to $400

Garmin’s vivoactive 4 is a GPS smartwatch with an array of health stats and user-friendly features. For example, the watch has energy monitoring, stress tracking, hydration tracking, and a pulse ox sensor. There’s also wrist-based heart rate monitoring and advanced sleep monitoring. Built-in sports apps are available with access to over 20 preloaded activities, including running, cycling, swimming, golf and more. You can also follow along with pre-loaded workouts, including strength training, yoga and Pilates.

The 4S is identical in every way except it’s designed for smaller wrists. The 4S has a 40mm band, compared to the 45mm band found on the 4.