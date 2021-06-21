Greenworks Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 47% on Lawn Mowers

‘Tis the season for cutting the grass. If you still have not experienced the ease and grace of a cordless electric lawn mower, now is the time to pick one up. Greenworks is offering up to 47% off their most popular models of lawn mowers for just one day only. Take advantage of great savings for Amazon Prime Day 2021. Looking for yard tools to go with your Greenworks mower? Check out these amazing Prime Day deals on Greenworks yard tools.

Sign up to be an Amazon Prime member in order to save big. I recently got a Greenworks lawn mower and I must tell you that I’ll never go back to gas-powered grass cutting. Slap the battery in and go…plus I don’t smell like a small engine repair shop anymore.

Save Big on Greenworks Lawn Mowers

Save $120.00 on the Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Twin Force Lawn Mower

The Greenworks 40V Twin Force Lawn Mower is perfect for yards up to a third of an acre with a total battery run-time of approximately 70 minutes. This twin-blade mower is designed to deliver better mulching, cutting, and bagging. Two battery ports provide an automatic switch to the backup battery so you have a longer run-time to get the job done.

This mower is a full-sized 20-inch machine that offers a great balance of maneuverability and cutting capacity for mid-sized lawns. The set comes with two 40V battery packs, a 4Ah and a 2Ah, along with a single recharger unit. Greenworks battery packs fit the entire line 40V system with over 40 tools to choose from (unfortunately, they’re not included).

Pick up this great lawn mower for 30% of the retail price for just $279.30 this Prime Day. That's a savings of $120.00.

Save $120.00 on the Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Lawn Mower

Save over $108.00 on the Greenworks 40V 17-Inch Lawn Mower

This Greenworks 40V 17-Inch Lawn Mower includes a 4Ah battery and quick charger that provide up to an hour of runtime. It includes a mulching kit and a cloth rear bag depending on your clean-up preferences. Six height choices can easily be attained with the single button adjustment switch. But the best part is that it’s on sale for Prime Day for just $209.30. That’s a savings of $108.00.

For small to medium-sized yards, this lawn mower is more than a match to gas-powered machines. Charge up the battery pack, open the front panel, and slap it in. Pull back the handlebar and hit the start button to get going on your grass cutting. That’s it.

The handles fold for convenient storage and the machine features a carrying handle to maneuver it into your garage or shed. What are you waiting for? This deal isn’t going to last very long.

Save $108.00 on the Greenworks 40V 17-Inch Lawn Mower

Save over $142.01 on the Greenworks G-Max 40V 16-Inch Lawn Mower

With up to 45 minutes of runtime on the included 4Ah battery pack, an easy one-handle height adjustment system, and incredible portability, this Greenworks G-Max 40V 16-Inch Lawn Mower is a great solution for those of you with smaller yards. My lawn measures about 2,500 square feet and not only can this lawn mower trim all of it in one charge of the 4Ah battery, the 16-inch cutting width is adequate for the job.

This machine is lightweight yet sturdy to be pushed easily across the grass. includes a 4Ah battery and quick charger that provide up to an hour of runtime. The included mulching kit and cloth rear bag provide the user a choice of how to deal with clippings. And when you’re done, simply fold the handles over and use the carry handle to put it away. No fuss, no muss.

The Greenworks G-Max 40V 16-Inch Lawn Mower will tackle yards up to a 1/2-acre. The quick charger will recharge the included 4Ah battery pack in about two hours in case you get stuck. What I’d like you to pay attention to is that on Prime Day 2021, this mower can be had for just $156.99 for a savings of over $142.00.

Save $142.01 on the Greenworks G-Max 40V 16-Inch Lawn Mower

