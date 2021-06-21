Ninja Foodi Prime Day Deal: Save Up To 40% On Air Fryers, Pressure Cookers & More

The Ninja Foodi line of cool kitchen gadgets and small appliances are designed to make home cooking easy and hassle-free. Featuring all kinds of bells, whistles, and game-changing tech, Ninja Foodi air fryers, pressure cookers, and blenders make excellent gifts for anyone and everyone – including yourself. And, thanks to this Ninja Foodi Prime Day Deal, you can save big on several popular items.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 40% on the Ninja Foodi Smart Air Fry Oven, the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, and the Ninja Compact Kitchen System. For all the details on these incredible Ninja Foodi deals, read on.

Shop All Ninja Foodi Prime Day Deals

Save 40% On The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

Part pressure cooker and part air fryer, the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL blends together the technology of two appliances for an incredible cooking experience. What we consider to be a true “one-pot wonder,” this cool kitchen gadget features an 8-quart capacity and comes equipped with Ninja’s signature TenderCrisp technology. That’s right, this kitchen gadget allows you to pressure cook, slow cook, air fry, steam, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, and dehydrate. You can even make yogurt.

Here’s what we like about this particular pressure cooker-air fryer combo: the capacity. It’s big. Like, feed the whole family and party, big. Sold with both an 8-quart ceramic-coated pot, as well as a 5-quart cook & crisp basket, you’ll have more than enough room to cook up a variety of meals and snacks for the entire crew. The pot and cook & crisp basket are also free of harmful PTFE’s and PFOA’s and are easy to clean.

And now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save 40% with this Ninja Foodi Deal.

Price: $148.99

Buy The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

Save 33% On The Ninja Foodi Smart Air Fry Oven

The Ninja Foodi Smart Air Fry Oven blends together some seriously cool features for an incredible cooking experience. Called an “Air Oven,” this countertop appliance doesn’t just air fry your favorite meals, it also air roasts, bakes, whole roasts, broils, toasts, reheats and dehydrates your food. It even comes with pre-programmed features for bagels and pizza. Pretty sweet, huh? Even better: it preheats within 90 seconds and cooks meals 30% faster than a regular oven. You’ll be whipping up gourmet meals in no time.

Measuring in at 17.09″ x 20.22″ x 13.34″, this appliance is big. Designed to stay on your counter, this oven has enough space to cook a whole 12lb turkey, two pizzas at once, or a 5lb chicken alongside a sheet pan of vegetables. Bonus: it’s easy to clean and comes with the following accessories and tools: 2 sheet pans, 2 wire racks, air fry basket, roast tray, and crumb tray.

And now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save 33% with this Ninja Foodi Deal.

Price: $219.99

Buy The Ninja Foodi Smart Air Oven

Save 31% On The Ninja Compact Kitchen System

Looking for a blender system that does it all? Check out the Ninja Compact Kitchen System. Offering 3-in-1 versatility, this cool kitchen gadget can be used as a blender, ice crusher, and food processor. Featuring a 1200-watt motor and Ninja’s high-performing Pro Extractor Blades, this blender provides a drink-making experience unlike anything else.

Equipped with three Auto-IQ Programs for smoothies, frozen drinks, and dough, this blender ensures the right consistency and results every time – no guesswork required. Ninja’s also included an 18oz single-serve blending cup that can be taken on the go for added convenience.

The food processing functionality is especially cool. Sold with a 5-cup Precision Processor Bowl and chopping and dough blades, there isn’t much you can’t prep with this tool. And now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save 31% with this Ninja Foodi Deal.

Price: $109.99

Buy The Ninja Compact Kitchen System

Why Buy A Ninja Foodi Appliance?

Ninja churns out some incredible products: pressure cookers, air fryers, indoor grills, and blenders. All kinds of awesome gadgets and appliances to help with all kinds of tasks and food prep. With the ability to serve up pot roasts, pulled pork, stews, “fried” favorites, barbeque, and other delicious meals in under an hour, Ninja makes mealtime a breeze and makes it possible for you to check all of life’s other “to-do’s” off your list.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to save big with this Ninja Prime Day Deal.

Shop All Ninja Foodi Prime Day Deals

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.