51 Best Gifts For Chefs: The Ultimate List

Shopping for chefs and serious home cooks can be tough. If they’re passionate about food and making things from scratch, chances are they have all kinds of cool kitchen gadgets and tools. But, have no fear! We’ve got you covered with a list of wow-worthy gifts for chefs we know they’ll love.
It’s all here: incredible cutlery, iconic brands, innovative gadgets, outdoor favorites, out-of-the-box finds, award-winning cookbooks, and budget-friendly picks. There’s something on here for chefs at all levels: professionals, home-based culinary artists, and self-professed foodies.
We’ll be updating with more great products, but for the latest and greatest chef gifts, read on.
If you’re looking for gifts for chefs that are both show-stoppers and game-changers, a Vitamix is it. One of the best kitchen tools out there, they’ll be able to make the smoothest smoothies, whip up the creamiest hot soups, and blend up dips and spreads in a jiffy. And, the A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender is also one of the best and user-friendly models, perfect for professionals and home cooks alike.
Featuring five pre-programmed settings that automatically adjust to the blending container’s size, this blender also connects to the Vitamix app that has access to hundreds of recipes and 17 additional settings. Touchscreen controls are easily wiped clean, and the programmable built-in timer helps you achieve your perfect blend, every time.
This enameled cast iron braiser from Le Creuset is a cooking necessity and an awesome gift for chefs.
Designed for maximum performance, this braiser has a 2.35-quart capacity and helps to transform tough cuts of meat and hearty vegetables into tender, flavorful dishes. The wide base of the braiser allows ingredients to be placed in a single layer for proper searing and the domed lid continuously circulates steam to lock in moisture and flavor.
Cookbooks are always great gifts for chefs. Seriously – they all love to learn new tricks and try new recipes. Now a popular Netflix series, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking is an insanely good cookbook that’s a New York Times Bestseller and a James Beard Award winner.
Distilling decades of professional experience into just four simple elements, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, provides a new approach to cooking that helps you master the use of: Salt, which enhances flavor; Fat, which delivers flavor and generates texture; Acid, which balances flavor; and Heat, which ultimately determines the texture of food.
By explaining the hows and whys of good cooking, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat will teach and inspire chefs, home cooks, and newbies how to confidently make better decisions in the kitchen and cook delicious meals.
Professional chefs have a secret, and no it’s not a blend of herbs and spices. It’s called sous vide – the process of slow cooking meat in sealable bags via bubbling water. Pretty cool, huh? If you’re looking for chef gifts and cool kitchen gadgets they’ll love and use, be sure to check out the Anova Precision Cooker.
This device circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals – chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more! Now with more power, faster heat-up times, access to the updated Anova app, and improved Wi-Fi connectivity, this is one awesome kitchen tool. And, if you’re wanting a model with a little more power, check out the Precision Cooker Pro.
Is a home kitchen even complete without a KitchenAid Stand Mixer? We don’t think so. So, if you really want to wow your favorite culinary artists this year, treat them to the ultimate small appliance: the KitchenAid 6 Qt. Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. As an owner of this particular model, I can tell you: it’s a must-have for any chef, serious home cook, or baker.
Featuring an oversized 6-quart bowl, a lifting mechanism, a power hub that can accommodate all of KitchenAid’s highly revered attachments (sold separately), and ten speeds, this is one awesome tool perfect for whipping up cookies, doughs, creams, and more. We’re featuring this model in a gorgeous pearl metallic, but there are ten colors to choose from!
Includes burnished spiral dough hook, burnished flat beater, wire whip, and one-piece pouring shield, and a one-year warranty.
Every chef and home cook knows this: sometimes a little fire is exactly what the kitchen needs.
The perfect tool to finish off desserts like Crème Brûlée, this butane torch from Sondiko will become a go-to gadget for a number of recipes they’ll be whipping up. This model from Sondiko comes equipped with a safety lock ensuring there are no accidental ignitions and a wide base offering a sturdy design.
If you’re looking for some seriously fun and hands-on chef gifts they’ll love and appreciate for years to come, check out one of the best manually operated pasta makers on the market: Marcato’s Original World-Famous Atlas 180 Pasta Machine.
Known for rolling and cutting some mean pasta, from traditional lasagna to tagliolini (thicker spaghetti), this is an essential kitchen gadget for any chef or home cook. Made in Italy – which is important! – this machine features a pasta cutter, easy to use hand crank, table clamp, and a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty. Features three pasta shape cutters (lasagna, fettuccini, and tagliolini) and ten thickness settings.
All-Clad might have a higher price tag, but this brand of exceptional cookware is favored by chefs and home cooks at all levels. As an owner of this specific set, I can tell you this is one awesome gift for chefs and home cooks. Featuring a classic stainless-steel style, these All-Clad pots and pans are well-constructed, high-performing, and easy to use kitchenware for beginners and culinary artists.
This 10-piece set includes the following: 8-inch and 10-inch fry pans, a 2-quart saucepan and 3-quart saucepan with lids, a 3-quart sauté pan with a lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with a lid. Each piece is crafted with quality materials to hold and distribute heat evenly throughout the pan, so only medium heat is needed for most searing, braising, sautéing, and simmering.
All items included are dishwasher safe
If you’re shopping for a professional chef or a home cook who fashions themselves as one, treat them to this tortilla press from Victoria. Not only will they love pressing their own tortillas, but the trend of doing more hands-on cooking at home is only on the rise.
Easier than you think and way more delicious and healthy than the stuff you can buy at the store, making homemade tortillas is just plain fun. And, with this 8-inch tortilla press from Victoria, it’s more efficient than ever.
If you’re looking for practical gifts for chefs, be sure to check out this necessary and cool kitchen gadget. Used for thousands of years to grind, crush and smash fresh herbs, spices, and other ingredients like nuts, fruits, and garlic, a mortar and pestle is a fun and unique addition to any kitchen.
A versatile kitchen gadget that can even be used to make guacamole, this one from ChefSofi is made of unpolished granite – very traditional.
Any chef and serious home cook will tell you wine is an essential part of the cooking experience. So, treat your favorite chef to the ultimate wine gift: the Coravin Model Six Advanced Wine Bottle Opener and Preservation System.
Drink any wine, any time, without ever pulling the cork with Corvin. Coravin’s innovative wine preservation system is not only incredibly cool, but it’s incredibly effective at making bottles of wine last longer. How does it do that? Coravin’s system passes a surgery-grade hollow needle through the cork of the bottle and pressurizes it with argon gas. When done pouring, remove the device from the bottle, and the cork will reseal itself.
Model Six features an ergonomic handle and is sold with three Coravin Pure Capsules, two Coravin Screw Caps, and a carrying case. It’s also available in a range of colors.
Cool kitchen gadgets come in all shapes and sizes, and this food processor from Cuisinart is definitely one of them. One of the best all-around gifts for chefs on the market, a food processor helps with so many prep tasks – slicing, dicing, blending, mixing, and more. It even makes dough – seriously.
Featuring a large blending bowl, this model comes equipped with the following:
- 13-cup work bowl, 4-cup work bowl
- Wide mouth feed tube with small, medium and large pushers
- Dicing disk, slicing disc, shredding disc
- Stainless steel chopping/mixing blade, dough blade, and large s-blade
- Electronic touchpad controls: high/low/pulse/off
All accessories fit in the included cool storage case
Food scales are not only cool kitchen gadgets but they’re essential for any real-deal baker and chef. And, if you know a home cook who truly wants to master the art of bread making and tackle all those recipes listed in grams and ounces, this food scale from Escali is truly one of the best.
Recommended by many bakers and home cooks alike – and me! I own this, love this, use this all the time – Escali’s Primo Precision Food Scale is one awesome cook’s tool. This scale has three different measurement settings (ounces, pounds, grams), sealed buttons to protect against spills, an 11-pound capacity, and the ability to precisely measure weights as low as .05 ounces and 1 gram.
Calphalon makes some seriously awesome cookware and we know that any chef or home cook would love to receive this killer 15-piece set. And, you know what makes this series even more awesome? It’s designed to be space-saving. Yep! All of these non-stick pots and pans stack together thanks to an innovative lid design. A great gift for chefs who has a smaller living space.
Included with set: 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 12-inch fry pan, 2.5-quart sauce pan with cover, 3.5-quart sauce pan with cover, 4.5-quart soup pan with cover, 3-quart saute pan with cover, 5-quart sauteuse with cover, and an 8-quart stock pot with cover.
All of these are metal-utensil-safe with a durable, 3-layer, hard-anodized aluminum interior.
Quality knives are always a good go-to gift for chefs, and this one from MAC Mighty is an exceptional choice.
Made in Japan, this 8″ chef’s knife features a wooden handle, super-sharp blade, and dimples along the edge to help cut, slice, and dice anything and everything – including sticky and tough food. The 8″ blade size is also the most-used knife size by any chef, and the sturdy yet light design is easy and comfortable to use.
This is a hand-wash only item.
If you’re on a quest for super cool kitchen gadgets that make great gifts for chefs, have we got one for you: Breville’s Smoking Gun.
A popular tool on a number of Food Network shows, your chef friends and family will have all kinds of fun infusing all kinds of smoky flavor into meats, fish, cheese, veggies, and even cocktails – oh, yeah! – without much effort. All done through a gentle cold smoke process, this is a great way to add some oomph to those recipes.
Ideal for chefs, grill masters, home cooks, and budding mixologists, this smoking gun comes with the smoker, replacement screens, .5-ounces of apples and hickory wood chips, batteries, instructions, and a recipe booklet!
The French have contributed many things to the culinary world – some of which are on our list! – but one of our favorites is Silpat baking mats and accessories.
Great gifts for chefs, bakers, and home cooks, Silpat mats turn any pan into a non-stick surface and save on clean-up time. Made of fiberglass mesh and the highest quality food-grade silicone, these sheets are available in a variety of sizes and shapes. Simply place the mat on the baking sheet and place food directly on the mat. That’s it. Super simple.
Silpat mats are freezer, microwave, and oven-safe, and can handle temperatures from -40 degrees F to 500 degrees F.
One of the greatest tools a chef has is their knife collection. Think about it: all that prep work can only happen with a quality and reliable set of knives. So, if you’re shopping for chef gifts, think about selecting an item that helps protect and carry all those prized and cherished chopping utensils.
Made by Aaron Leather Goods, this handcrafted bag features top-quality buff calf leather, gorgeous stitching, and antique buckles for a stylish-looking carryall. With space for 10 knives and chef’s utensils and accessories, there’s more than enough room to store, roll, and carry their most important tools. And, each pocket is elastic and stretchable so that any kind of knife will fit securely.
Size when open: 29.5″ x 19.7″
Every chef needs a healthy dose of caffeine in the morning to get them going – home cooks, too! So, treat them to the ultimate gift they’ll use every day: the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine with the Aeroccino Milk Frother. A versatile coffee maker, all those fancy drinks they love to order are now accessible at home.
This Nespresso makes various single-serving cup size at the touch of a button: an espresso (1.35oz), double espresso (2.7oz), a gran lungo (5oz), coffee (7.7oz), and alto (14oz). For an added twist, they can even pour these drinks over ice for a cooler start to the day. Featuring an extra-large 54-ounce water tank, space for 17 Nespresso Vertuo capsules, and a quick heat-up time, they’ll never have to wait long for a cup of coffee.
Complimentary gift: Each machine includes a welcome kit with a range of Vertuo capsules with unique aroma profiles
Bundle: The Aeroccino 3 milk frother is included to create the perfect finish on cappuccinos or lattes
Looking for unique gifts for chefs? Check out the Emile Henry Tagine. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, tagines are named for the aromatic Moroccan stew they’re designed to cook.
This versatile and attractive vessel features a tall, conical lid that locks in aromatic steam so that the food continuously bastes. This process allows the food to cook it its own juices, which only elevates the flavor profile of the dish. An ideal cooking dish and cooking technique for any type of stew or braised recipe, this dish is made with Emile Henry’s proprietary ceramic and is designed to cook on the stove, under a broiler, in the oven, in the microwave, or even on the grill.
Smart mugs? You know it! Ember brings some serious wow-power to the table with their line of incredibly cool kitchen gadgets, including this temperature-controlled mug. We know – seriously cool. Any chef will love the convenience of hot coffee until the last sip.
The award-winning Ember Mug and Ember Travel Mug are the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing you to set and maintain your preferred drinking temperature for any and all hot beverages. You can even manage it from your phone! Sold with a charging coaster, this 10oz mug has 90 minutes of battery life. If you’re looking for something a little bigger, be sure to check out the 14oz edition!
Hand wash only
As a serious home cook, I can tell you this: pizza ovens are awesome gifts for chefs. One of those things they’ll use forever, they’ll be serving up delicious, wood-fired inspired pies in 60 seconds – seriously. They’re all kinds of awesome, and the ROCCBOX from Gozney is one of the best.
Designed with flexibility in mind, this gas-powered oven is completely portable meaning they can take it anywhere. All they’ll need is a portable propane tank (sold separately) and the included pizza peel and they’ll be ready to fire it up and cook pizza night wherever and whenever.
A hand mixer might be one of the most useful kitchen gadgets for home cooks, bakers, and chefs. Easy to use and versatile, hand mixers should definitely be on your radar if you’re on a quest for chef gifts.
This latest release from KitchenAid features a cordless design, meaning they’ll be able to mix up wherever and whenever without being tied down to an electrical outlet. How cool is that? With a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, they can whip up to 200 cookies on a single charge, and the mixer will even tell you when it’s time to stop and plug-in.
Featuring seven different speeds and available in seven different colors, this is an awesome pick for any chef, home cook, or baker.
A cast iron dutch oven is the ultimate tool for any chef and home cook – it’s just a kitchen staple. And, there’s non better than Le Creuset.
This 7.25-quart cast iron dutch oven is the perfect size for a variety of meals and roasts. Designed specifically to enhance the slow-cooking process, the cast iron evenly distributes heat and locks in the optimal amount of moisture. Use this on the stove or in the oven, this is one great cool kitchen gadget and chef gift.
An Instant Pot is one cool kitchen gadget that’s even loved and used by professional chefs and serious home cooks. And, this six-quart capacity version is seriously one of the best on the market.
Known for cutting cooking time down by more than half, an Instant Pot is a wonderful addition to anyone’s cooking game. This model blends together ten different appliances into one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. And, with loads of new features including altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button, and custom programming options, we know they’ll love this.
Other capacity sizes are available at different prices
Any chef or home cook will tell you a FoodSaver is completely necessary. Besides the obvious function of saving your food for future use – something we’re all doing right now! – you can also prepare meat and vegetables for sous vide – and that’s just really cool.
This vacuum sealer from FoodSaver is a good one, too. Easy to use and customize, you can actually create your own vacuum-sealed bags in different sizes. It’s also a workhorse, performing up to 60 airtight seals before needing to cool down.
When it comes to quality knives, two countries do it better than most: Japan and Germany. While the Japanese-made knife on our list is ideal for precision work, this one from WÜSTHOF is a real workhorse in the kitchen. It’s perfect for chopping, dicing, and slicing a variety of vegetables, meats, and other ingredients.
Founded in 1814 in Solingen, Germany, WÜSTHOF has been making incredible cutlery for a long time. This 8-inch chef’s knife is a great overall selection for any chef at any stage. Forged from a single block of high carbon stainless steel, this knife features a sharp blade and ergonomic handle.
If you’re searching for gifts for chefs who love to grill and smoke meat, take a look at one of the best: the Trager Pro 575. Mixing innovative technology with a serious ambition to make outdoor cooking easier and better tasting, Traegar has become the number one wood pellet grill producer in the world. Like all Traeger grills, the 575 is a grill and smoker all-in-one, with the power to plug in anywhere – yep, no gas or charcoal required.
With the latest in cooking technology, this grill utilizes WiFIRE, which allows you to monitor and adjust your grill’s settings anytime, anywhere from the convenience of the Traeger smartphone app. Plus, all Pro Series WiFIRE-enabled pellet grills now start quicker, heat up faster, and put out better smoke quality.
If you’re shopping for chefs and home cooks who lack counter space, treat them to this awesome magnetic strip perfect for holding onto all those awesome knives. Featuring a classy wood surface and a powerful magnet strip, this is an attractive and useful addition to any kitchen that attaches to any wall or surface easily.
This is also available in a variety of lengths, sizes, and wood finishes.
Between drinking fresh juice and cooking with it, any chef or serious home cook will get a lot of use out of a juicer. Considered one of the best on the market, the Breville Juice Fountain Cold Centrifugal Juicer has all the bells and whistles they’ll need or look for in an at-home kitchen gadget.
And here’s the cool thing about this particular model: the juice is filtered into a storage container shaped like a pitcher. Here’s the other awesome feature: with Breville’s Cold Spin Technology, they’ll avoid damaging valuable vitamins and minerals that can be lost from heat and processing with other juicers.
Eating and cooking seasonally is what chefs and excellent home cooks do best. So, if you’re looking for gifts for chefs take a gander at Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables, a James Beard Award-Winning cookbook that is sure to inspire even the most seasoned chefs.
Featuring hundreds of seasonally-inspired recipes that redefine what fresh food really is, this book shows us how to best use and eat vegetables and ingredients throughout the year.
If you’re looking for gifts for chefs that infuse technology and convenience into the cooking and grilling experience, the Meater Plus Long Range Smart Thermometer is a great option.
The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer, this 100% wire-free device helps monitor their cook from the ease of their phone or tablet. Featuring an extended range – 165 feet! – smart cooking technology, and the ability to monitor internal temperatures up to 212-degrees and external temperatures up to 527-degrees, they’ll absolutely love having this cool kitchen gadget to work with.
While not the coolest thing on our list, food storage containers are arguably one of the most essential things we all need – especially right now.
Airtight, stackable, and space-efficient, these food savers from OXO Good Grips are a truly great find and a good pick for any chef or home cook. Making it easier to store dry foods and keep kitchens organized, these containers seal with the push of a button, keeping food like cereal, flour, sugar, pasta, rice, coffee, nuts, and snacks, fresh longer. They’re all dishwasher safe, too!
Set includes: one 4.0 qt Container, one 2.5 qt Container, one 2.4 qt Container, one 2.1 qt Container, two 0.9 qt Containers, two 0.5 qt Containers, two 0.3 quart Containers
Here’s the thing: even professional chefs and serious home cooks love the convenience cool kitchen gadgets can provide. Part pressure cooker, part air fryer, the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL blends together the technology of two popular appliances – a pressure cooker and air fryer – enabling you to deliver all kinds of delicious one-pot wonders.
Featuring an eight-quart capacity and equipped with Ninja’s TenderCrisp technology, you’ll be able to pressure cook, slow cook, air fry, steam, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt. Like we said: cool kitchen gadget. So, if you’re searching for gifts for chefs and home cooks, this is a good one.
Salt. Arguably the most used ingredient by any chef or home cook. So, if you’re looking for useful gifts for your favorite culinary artist, treat them to something that keeps it conveniently available at all times: the Salt Pig from Emile Henry.
Featuring a wide opening and large storage space, the salt pig accommodates hands of all sizes. And, with the slightly arched hood in the design, they won’t have to worry about food debris contaminating the salt. The simple, yet fun shape of this piece is only made more elegant by the vibrant colors and deep hues of the available glazes.
Emile Henry has been making amazing cookware and products in France since 1850. You can’t go wrong with this brand!
If your favorite chef or home cook is also a lover of history, gift them this incredible book, Salt: A World History. One of the best books we’ve personally ever read.
Spiceology is changing the game when it comes to spices and blends, and this set of rubs and seasonings is seriously awesome. Featuring 12 gourmet spice rubs for all kinds of delicious food, these rubs are perfect for beef, pork, game, chicken, tofu, lamb, seafood, fish, and vegetables. These rubs are amazingly versatile, too, and can be used for grilling, smoking, and searing.
A favorite amongst home cooks, John Boos’ wooden cutting boards are a cut above the rest. A hearty cutting board with an heirloom quality that measures 1.5″ thick, this John Boos’ board stay within the original tradition of being made with sustainably harvested North American hardwoods. The result? A commercial-grade cutting surface, protecting the sharp edges of your cutlery set.
Internationally known for their expertise in crafting American hardwoods into products of beauty, durability, and function, this makes for one amazing grilling gift we know your favorite pitmaster will love using.
Every chef and home cook needs an awesome set of knives, so if you’re looking to treat your favorite culinary artist to an upgrade this year, check out this incredible 19-piece set from Zwilling J.A. Henckels. Known for making insanely good knives, this German-based company is a cut above the rest.
TWIN Signature knives are made of proprietary and special formula steel that’s been perfected over the last 280 years – wow! The result? Harder and sharper blades that won’t stain or chip. Stamped from a single piece of German steel, these knives are lighter in weight and very sharp.
This set includes the following: 2-1/2″ Peeling Knife, 4″ Paring/Utility Knife, 5″ Serrated Utility Knife, 6″ Utility/Sandwich Knife, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 7″ Santoku Knife Hollow Edge, 4-1/2″ Utility Knife, 8″ Bread Knife, 9″ Sharpening Steel, 8 – 4.5″ Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, and Block.
For chefs who have everything, think about gifting them something outside the box, like this sushi-making kit.
As one of the most fun and interactive cooking experiences, this is definitely something they’ll love trying. Equipped with all the sushi-making necessities you’ll need, including bamboo mats, chopsticks, avocado slicer, paddle spreader, and sushi knife, you and your crew will be rolling up delicious homemade creations in no time.
If you’re looking for fun and interactive kitchen gadgets to give this year, take a look at the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker.
Seriously one of the best on the market, this two-quart capacity ice cream maker does all of the intensive labor and work. Just pre-mix the ingredients, turn on this machine, pour in the mixture, and let this cool kitchen gadget go to town. Delicious, creamy, and perfectly churned ice cream in less than 45 minutes. Talk about a winner!
Aprons are a must for anyone who works in the kitchen, and this one from Chef Works is a great gift for chefs. Suitable for both men and women, this apron is available in both black (pictured) and denim blue. Made of 100% cotton, this apron features a pocket for cell phones and a pocket for utensils and tools.
If you’re shopping for fun and “healthy” gifts for chefs, take a look at this amazingly cool spiralizer from Paderno. A seriously cool way to jazz up recipes with fun curls and twists, this spiralizer is all kinds of awesome.
This spiralizer does it all in the way of turning vegetables into ribbons, curls, and accordions. You can even make super-thin, super thick, and super wavy varieties. And, with eight different cuts, seven different blades, and a beautifully engineered design so that everything fits together into an easy to store box, this is one must-have and totally cool kitchen gadget!
Looking for unique and fun – and less expensive! – gifts for chefs? Read on. This one’s a good one.
With the Boska Holland Partyclette To-Go Mini Raclette Set, they’ll be able to melt cheese anywhere – including the dinner table! Powered by the flames of tea lights – so cool, so old school! – all their favorite cheeses melt into gooey goodness, ready to pour over sandwiches, chips, pasta, and more.
Included with this set: nonstick coated barbeclette, a frame, a spatula, and three tea lights.
Every chef and home cook needs a reliable zester and this multi-functional one from Microplane is seriously the best. One of the coolest and most versatile kitchen gadgets on the market, they’ll have no problem zesting and grating a variety of fruits, cheeses, chocolates, spices, ginger, garlic, nuts, hot peppers, and more.
A tool that we personally love to cook with, we can’t recommend his one enough. And, because Microplane is just the best, this is available in 14 different colors and is 100% dishwasher safe.
Homemade pasta and ravioli are must-makes for any professional chef and serious home cook. So, if you want to treat them to cool kitchen gadgets to help with the process, check out this ravioli maker starter kit from Imperia.
Made of pressed aluminum that’s been mounted on enameled steel bases with rubber feet, these molds keep a secure hold to your work surface ensuring an easier production. Each mold also features raised ridges that not only define the shape of each ravioli but also help with the cutting process, an aspect made easier with the included rolling pin.
This is a hand-wash only product.
For any chef or home cook who’s serious about grilling, think about gifting them a meat grinder – it’s an absolute game-changer. Beyond the fact that fresh ground meat is healthier than storebought, it’s way more delicious, too. And, STX International is known for making some killer meat grinders, with this one being one of the best.
An all-in-one machine, the Turboforce Classic 3000 features four grinding plates, three cutting blades, three sausage stuffing funnels (1/2″, 5/8″, 3/4″), one beaner for stuffing sausages, two meat shredders, and a burger press-maker. With the ability to grind 180-240 pounds of meat per hour – when properly prepped – this appliance works harder and faster so they can get to grilling.
Please note: the manufacturer advises against grinding animal tendons, bones, vegetables, plants, nuts, or fruits with this appliance.
This set of two ramekin dishes from Emile Henry is an excellent gift to give. Finished with Emile Henry’s signature glaze, these 8.5oz ramekins are scratch and chip-resistant, dishwasher safe, and the perfect size for a variety of dishes and small portions. And, thanks to the high-quality ceramic, all ingredients will cook evenly.
Available in a variety of colors, too!
If you’re shopping for cool kitchen gadgets that are great gifts for chefs and home cooks, check out this electric pasta maker from Philips.
Between mixing the ingredients, kneading the dough, and extruding pasta, this is the no-fuss no-muss option that creates fresh pasta in a variety of shapes and sizes. Equipped with four different pasta discs for spaghetti, fettuccini, penne, and lasagna sheets, this electric pasta maker can process a half pound of pasta in as little as 10 minutes. Easy to assemble and disassemble, this machine also features dishwasher-safe parts for easy care and cleaning.
Another one of those unique gifts for chefs we think they’ll flip for, this paella pan from Garcim is a real winner. Authentically made in Spain, this 20-inch dish is constructed with carbon steel, which is durable and conducts heat incredibly well. Safe for the stovetop, grill or oven, this pan is a great addition to any chef’s kitchen and will serve enough paella for 6-10 people.
If you’re shopping for gifts for chefs who love pizza, check out this baking steel from NerdChef.
Here’s the thing with baking steel: it’s an incredible cooking surface for pizza. Sure, starting out with the right dough recipe is essential, but what you cook that dough on is just as important. Baking steel conducts heat incredibly fast, which is great when you’re trying to achieve crispy and chewy dough. Definitely a favorite of ours, this is something they love to use for years!
If you’re shopping for a chef or home cook who loves to try new things, check out this awesome cheese making kit. Yep! There’s no better time to make your own cheese than right now!
Equipped with all the tools and recipes necessary to make Mozzarella, Chevre, Goat Cheese, Queso Blanco, Queso Fresco, Mascarpone and Ricotta, they’ll definitely have fun with this one. The only thing you’ll need to get in addition to what’s in the box is the milk – and you can get that anywhere!