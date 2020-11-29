Ooni Cyber Monday Deal: Save 20% On Outdoor Pizza Ovens

There are pizza ovens and then there’s Ooni. Founded back in 2012, Ooni’s been churning out some of the best wood-fired-inspired portable pizza ovens on the market for years. A great gift for families, chefs, and all kinds of pizza connoisseurs, you’ll want to take a look at this Ooni Cyber Monday deal: 20% OFF the entire store. We’re talking all ovens, all tools, and all pizza-making accessories. Everything. Yeah, it’s one insanely good deal.

So, whether you’re looking to treat yourself to the best pizza you’ll ever have at home, or want to surprise someone you know with one incredibly cool appliance, this pizza oven Cyber Monday deal is not to be missed. For all the details and inside scoop, read on.

This Ooni deal is good through Wednesday, December 2.

Save 20% On Ooni Pizza Ovens, Tools & Accessories

Full disclosure: we own an Ooni outdoor pizza oven. We’ll get into all the details of each of the most popular models in a bit, but we first want to start with this: Ooni’s are as cool as you think they are.

Designed to provide you with an authentic wood-fired pizza experience, each oven is completely portable and easy to use. And the pies? Oh, they only taste like real-deal Neapolitan pizza and are cooked and ready to eat in just sixty seconds. Yeah, seriously. We know – total game-changer.

A major upgrade to any pizza party, tailgate, camping trip, or weekday dinner plans, an Ooni oven is a serious must-have. And, with this incredible pizza oven Cyber Monday deal, there’s no better time to buy.

All ovens come with a three-year warranty and baking stone.

The Ooni Koda 12 & Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Ovens

As two of the most popular and best-selling Ooni ovens, the Koda 12 and Koda 16 are incredibly cool. We actually own the Koda 16 and can confirm it’s all kinds of awesome.

Gas-powered (propane), portable, and available in two sizes, the Koda 12 and Koda 16 both feature instant gas ignition, reach internal cooking temperatures as high as 932-degrees, and cook pizza in just sixty seconds. These ovens are also ready to cook with right out of the box, and take just twenty minutes to preheat. You can also adjust the temperature, too.

Featuring large openings so that you can easily get your pizzas in and out, the Ooni Koda 12 can handle pies as large as 12-inches in diameter, and the Ooni Koda 16 can handle pizza as large as 16-inches in diameter. The Koda 16 also features Ooni’s innovative L-shape flame for one-turn cooking.

Here’s the other really cool thing about these ovens: you can cook more than just pizza with them. Yep, with the right tools and accessories, you can whip up roasted fish, vegetables, and steaks. A great gift for yourself or someone you know, don’t miss out on saving 20% on the Koda 12 and Koda 16 with this incredible Ooni deal.

Ooni Koda 12 Price: $263.20

Ooni Koda 16 Price: $399.20

The Ooni Pro 16 Multi-Fuel Oven

Large pizza, roasted meat, seared fish, fresh baked bread – the Ooni Pro 16 can do it all, and then some.

A versatile and portable oven with the flexibility and technology for multiple fuel types – wood, charcoal, and gas with the Ooni Gas Burner (sold separately) – the Ooni Pro reaches internal cooking temperatures of 932-degrees, and cooks 16-inch pizzas in just sixty seconds. You can even adjust the heat level using the Ooni Pro’s dual airflow control system.

The Ooni Pro comes equipped with two oven door styles: Oono’s Pizza Door with a postbox-style entry that’s perfect to slide pizzas in and out, and a full door that enables faster heating time and fuller heat retention. Pretty cool, huh?

A great gift for yourself or someone you know, don’t miss out on saving 20% on the Ooni Pro 16 with this Ooni Cyber Monday Deal.

Price: $479.20

The Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Oven

Fuelled by real wood or charcoal, and gas with the Ooni Gas Burner attachment (sold separately), the Ooni Karu 12 accommodates pizzas up to 12-inches in diameter and offers up an authentic wood-fired cooking experience.

Equipped with a heavy-duty stainless steel body and a fuel tray to maximize airflow, this oven delivers a powerful and searing flame with minimal ash cleanup. Just like all other Ooni ovens, this one reaches an internal cooking temperature of 932-degrees in just fifteen minutes. Weighing in at 26.4lbs, Ooni Karu offers a portable experience so you can take your pizza to-go.

A great gift for yourself or someone you know, don’t miss out on saving 20% on the Ooni Karu 12 with this Ooni Pizza Oven Cyber Monday Deal.

Price: $263.20

The Ooni Fyra 12 Wood-Pellet Oven

The Ooni Fyra offers up a streamlined cooking experience with live fire and tons of flavor. And, with a completely portable design, you can level up your pizza game no matter where adventure takes you.

Featuring an innovative gravity-fed pellet hopper that feeds the oven with hardwood pellets for a continuous and effortless cook, the oven heats up and is ready to go in just 15 minutes. Like all other Ooni Pizza Ovens, this one reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 932-degrees, cooks pizza in just sixty seconds, and accommodates pizza with a 12-inch diameter.

A great gift for yourself or someone you know, don’t miss out on saving 20% on the Ooni Fyra 12 with this incredible Ooni deal.

Price: $199.20

