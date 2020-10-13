Prime Day Deal: Up to 50% off Razer PC Gaming Gear

Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 is off and running but the deals aren’t dried up yet. You can still save up to 50 percent off MSRP on a lineup of gaming accessories from Razer. These are great items to check off your Christmas shopping list early or to upgrade your own new gaming laptop you just got on sale.

Just don’t forget that you need to be a current Amazon Prime subscriber to get these deals. If you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for the Amazon Prime 30-day free trial here. With that out of the way, let’s dive into some deals.

Browse all Razer gaming gear deals here

34% Off Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset

The Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset is a great addition to any gaming setup, especially while it is 34 percent off MSRP for a limited time. But even at normal price, the Kraken X delivers surprisingly clear 7.1 surround sound for its price point. They come in a 3.5mm or USB version but only the 3.5mm version is on sale. The microphone on both is solid too, so you won’t have to issue commands twice. Unless your teammates aren’t listening, that is.

Buy the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset here

$40 Off Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard

The Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard has everything a veteran gamer expects out of a keyboard. It has tactical mechanical switches, durable PBT keycaps, and glorious RGB lighting. The lights work with the Razer Chroma software to sync your light pattern across devices. That means the more Razer gear you use the fancier your PC setup looks.

Buy the Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard here

20% Off Razer DeathAdder v2 Gaming Mouse

The Razer DeathAdder v2 Gaming Mouse is one of the most popular gaming mice of all time. Right now you can snag it for 20 percent off, making now a great time to upgrade to something tried and true. The DeathAdder v2 has 8 programmable buttons which are all distributed across the top and sides of the mouse for maximum ergonomics. It also has an ultra-detailed 20k DPI optical sensor so you can click on the exact pixel you need to when the time comes.

Buy the Razer DeathAdder v2 Gaming Mouse here

34% Off Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone

If you are streaming or recording content then a quality USB microphone like the Razer Seiren X is a must-have. Its compact form factor allows it to fit easily on a cluttered desktop. It comes with a detachable shock mount though you can also swap that for a third-party mount if desired. Its supercardiod pickup pattern helps the mic only catch more of what you’re saying and less background noise too, so it really is perfect for gaming.

Buy the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone here

38% Off Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad

No, this isn’t an expensive fidget spinner. The Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad is an extension to a normal keyboard, which you can connect and then use the Razer Chroma software to program. You get a total of 32 macro keys as well as an extra scroll wheel and an 8-way thumbpad in case you need one to hack into the mainframe.

Buy the Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad here

31% Off Razer Wolverine Xbox One Controller

The Razer Wolverine Xbox One Controller is kind of like if you took the normal Xbox controller and injected it with a healthy shot of PC-inspired RGB lightning. But looks aren’t the only thing that set this Wolverine controller apart from the original. It also discounted by 31 percent off for Prime Day. Add hairpin triggers and remappable controls to the wishlist and you’ll see why so many prefer the Wolverine controller to the original.

Buy the Razer Wolverine Xbox One Controller here

$20 Off Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad

We all have our proclivities. If yours is being the type of person to own a gigantic glowing mousepad then you are in luck. The Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad is 33 percent off its normal price though Prime Day. This still makes it one of the most expensive mousepads out there, but hey, does your mousepad glow along with your other Razer Chroma RGB products? And is your mousepad wide enough to fit your keyboard underneath as well? Well let’s change that.

Buy the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad here

$25 Off Razer Base Station Headset Stand

The Razer Base Station Headset Stand isn’t your ordinary headset stand It also has a built-in 3-port USB hub and Razer Chroma-compatible RGB lights. It is great for synchronizing across your devices or just using to highlight your favorite gaming headset or headphones. The best part is its nonslip base, which keeps your headphones exactly where you need them when you need them.

Buy the Razer Base Station Headset Stand here

