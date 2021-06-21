SodaStream Prime Day Deal: Save Up To 44%

There’s never been a better time to add some fizz and fun to your water than right now. During Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 44% on two incredible SodaStream systems: the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle with Bubly Drops, and the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker. Talk about one crazy good SodaStream Prime Day Deal. For all the details, read on.

Shop The SodaStream Prime Day Deal

Save 38% On The SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle With Bubly Drops

The SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle pairs SodaStream’s signature technology with the flavors of Bubly for an incredible fizzy water experience.

Sold as part of a bundle that includes the Jet Sparkling Water Maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (3) 1-liter carbonating bottles, and (2) Bubly drops – 40ml each – you’ll have everything you need to add some much-needed sparkle and fun to your beverages. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water and the system is incredibly easy to use, too.

Featuring a snap-lock system for quick carbonation, and one-button functionality, you’ll have no issues making your own fizzy water at home. And the Bubly drops? Delicious! Sold with the grapefruit and cherry flavors, the newly introduced Bubly drops for SodaStream make about 12 liters of your favorite Bubly sparkling water. Bonus: no calories. No sweeteners. All smiles. And, all unsweetened natural flavor essence. Yum!

Don’t miss out on your chance to save 38% on this incredible bundle with the SodaStream Prime Day Deal.

Price: $86.49

Buy The SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Save Up To 44% On The SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker

While not as robust as the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker, the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker is a popular choice. This premium system has over 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and is available in a variety of fun colors. And, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 44% off the full retail price. Talk about a crazy good deal.

Included with this sparkling water system is one 60L Co2 cylinder and one 1-Liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water, too. This model is also compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonating bottles, except the SodaStream glass carafe. To look through all available flavors, click here.

Easy to use and available at a great price point, this is one deal you do not want to miss.

Price: $49.99

Buy The SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker

Why Buy A SodaStream?

If you’re a fan of sparkling water, SodaStream should definitely be on your list of “must-have kitchen gadgets.” The perfect way to add some fizz and sparkle to your beverages, SodaStream doesn’t just deliver delicious results, it’s also a more environmentally-friendly way to enjoy your favorite drinks.

Per Soda Stream’s website, each of their reusable bottles saves on the amount of waste produced by 3,700 single-use bottles and cans. And, in 2017-2018, SodaStream stopped over 6.3 billion pounds of plastic from polluting our environment around the world. Talk about a big impact. Flavorful and environmentally-friendly – two thumbs up in our book.

Shop The SodaStream Prime Day Deal

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.