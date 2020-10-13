Instant Pot Prime Day Deal (2020): Save Up to 58% On Instant Pots

Treat yourself – or someone you know – to the best all-around kitchen appliance: an Instant Pot. A pressure cooker that trumps all other pressure cookers, an Instant Pot will have you whipping up pot roasts, pulled pork, stews, soups, and other meals in under an hour. Now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save big with one of these Instant Pot Prime Day deals.

So, if you’ve been thinking about snagging one for yourself or someone you know, today is the day. During Amazon Prime Day you can save up to 58% on some incredibly awesome models. Check out the Instant Pot deals below!

If you’re looking for the latest and greatest, the Instant Pot Ultra Mini is the pressure cooker for you.

Ideal for small batches and dishes where you’re cooking for two, this model features a three-quart capacity, automatic altitude adjustment, a visual progress bar, a steam release auto-reset function, simple twist and click programming, and 16 microprocessor controlled programs that take the guesswork out of cooking.

Small but mighty, this Instant Pot does it all…and then some. Developed with the latest technology, this pressure cooker is truly an all-in-one device as it also operates as a slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, and egg cooker. It also sautés/sears, steams, and warms your food.

Versatile and multi-functional, this is a must-have kitchen appliance. So, don’t wait! Save 58% today with this incredible Instant Pot Prime Day deal!

Price: $49.99

Talk about a great pressure cooker!

A true favorite and one of the most popular models, the multi-use and programmable eight-quart Instant Pot Aura Pro is ideal for large families and dinner parties where you’re cooking for six or more people. With an oval design, a stainless steel body, and a non-stick removable cooking pot, this Instant Pot is both fashionable and functional.

Equipped with 11 smart programs, ensuring that all dishes are prepared to perfection, you can sear/sauté, bake, slow cook, steam, stew, sous vide, and roast your food in addition to making yogurt and rice. You can even customize your cooking time, adjust temperatures, and postpone your cooking start time by up to 24-hours with the “delayed start” feature.

Large and multi-functional, this is a must-have kitchen appliance. So, don’t wait! Save 53% today with this incredible Instant Pot Prime Day deal!

Price: $69.99

Why Buy An Instant Pot?

The better question is: why not?

An Instant Pot is a true game-changer in the kitchen. Cutting your cooking time down by more than half, you’ll be whipping up delicious gourmet meals in under an hour and reaping the benefits of spending less time in the kitchen.

The truth is people love their Instant Pots. Some professional chefs have even written about their love affair with the device.

Essentially a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker wrapped up in one machine, it’s multi-functional, versatile and recipe ideas are seemingly endless. And, the two models available during the Instant Pot Prime Day deal have integrated more technological advances than ever before, allowing you to do more with this one-pot wonder.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to save big with these Instant Pot Prime Day deals!

