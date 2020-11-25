3 Best Sonos Early Black Friday Deals

The Sonos brand makes some pretty nifty tech for your home and right now, there are a few great deals available before Black Friday. From smart speakers to home theater components the audio specialists have a variety of different accessories for your home. Check out the best deals to come out before Black Friday that will save you a good chunk of change.
The Sonos Move is one of the premier battery-operated smart speakers on the market today and perfect for your home. The popular brand makes a powerful yet easy to operate smart speaker that can link to your phone, tablet, computer, or television for a supreme viewing and audio experience. The jet black speaker looks great in any room of the house and provides a crisp and clear sound.
Being that the speaker is wireless and wi-fi enabled it is totally portable and can surround you and your family with premium sound. The battery lasts for 11 straight, uninterrupted hours of play. It is also weather-resistant so you can bring it outside and not worry if it gets a little rain on it. Setup takes minutes, and control is simple with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and your voice. It is one of the most durable speakers in the game and can withstand drops, bumps or any other shock.
If you are looking for a sleek and sexy smart speaker then you have come to the right place. The Sonos Beam is perfect for the house that has a flow and wants it to stay that way. The beam is nearly flat so it lays below the front of a tv or behind a computer. This speaker is a great match for the person that has everything already but loves their music and movies and shows. Add this to your cart if you need a boost for your audio or have someone on your list that lives for sound.
Experience rich, detailed sound for your TV that fills the entire room and home. Control Beam with your voice, remote, the Sonos app, and more. At just 25.6 inches, Beam won’t hang off furniture or block the TV. Go from unboxing to listening in minutes with just two cords and automatic remote detection. With Alexa voice control, you can simply tell the speaker what you want it to do and it will do it! For a limited time, this speaker has a hefty discount to help with those holiday shopping lists.
The days of massive, bulky, rattly subwoofers are way behind us. I remember saving for months for a subwoofer that made my car heavier and pretty much eliminated any chance at putting anything in the trunk. The same went for a subwoofer for the home, they were big and took away valuable square footage from your place. Now, with the Sonos brand, things are a bit different. This subwoofer is compact, but it’s smaller stature doesn’t mean less bass, it means more.
There are two force-canceling drivers at the center of Sub eliminate vibration and rattle so you get powerful bass without any distortion. The design is perfect for any home, it is made to be both seen and heard. The award-winning and versatile design feature a slim, sculptural shape and high-gloss finish. Stand Sub upright or lay it on its side. Connect Sub to Arc or Beam, and enjoy TV, movies, and video games like never before. There is a great deal available before Black Friday but act now before this deal goes away for good!