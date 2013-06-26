Paula Deen Lied to Matt Lauer on Today Show: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

We are all familar with all the media circling Celebrity Chef Paula Deen in relation to her racial slurs and multiple apologies. This morning, Deen sat down in an emotional interview with Today Show’s Matt Lauer to lay it all out on the table. Check out our 5 Fast Facts on what went down.

1. Paula Deen Shows Up This Time

Previously, Deen was scheduled to appear on the program this past Friday, but didn’t show up due to claims of exhaustion.

This time was different and Paula Deen was ready.

2. Apparently, Paula Lied to Matt Lauer

Anger has arisen (as always) that Paula Deen lied to Matt Lauer when she said she only used the ‘N’ word once.

Should we cut her a break since she may have just been nervous?

3. Many Still Don’t Believe Paula Deen

Even with Paula’s public break-down, former fans and viewers still don’t believe her to be true of her word.

4. Paula Says She Will Not Change

Instead of explaining herself or apologizing again, Paula Deen owns what she did … in a way. She claims that she made a mistake and she will not change. She also addresses the haters in an emotional speech. Paula pleads to the camera to connect with viewers saying:

If there’s anyone out there that has never said somethin’ that they wish they could take back … if you’re out there, please pick up that stone and throw it so hard at my head that it kills me. Please. I want to meet you. I want to meet you.

She also stands firm that:

I is what I is and I’m not changing.

5. Donald Trump is On Her Side

Support from the Donald is always a plus. Maybe things are looking up for Paula?

Other celebrities have spoken up on behalf of Deen as well.

On the other hand, there are Hollywood heads who are still on the other side of the fence.

And then there’s the celebrities who are just having fun with the situation.

