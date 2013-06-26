Paula Deen Lied to Matt Lauer on Today Show: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

We are all familar with all the media circling Celebrity Chef Paula Deen in relation to her racial slurs and multiple apologies. This morning, Deen sat down in an emotional interview with Today Show’s Matt Lauer to lay it all out on the table. Check out our 5 Fast Facts on what went down.

1. Paula Deen Shows Up This Time

Previously, Deen was scheduled to appear on the program this past Friday, but didn’t show up due to claims of exhaustion.

Looking forward to sitting down with Matt Lauer tomorrow on @TodayShow at 7:30 AM et. Thanks to everyone for your continued support. — Paula Deen (@Paula_Deen) June 26, 2013

This time was different and Paula Deen was ready.

2. Apparently, Paula Lied to Matt Lauer

Paula Deen LIED: Told TODAY Show She Used ‘N’ Word Only Once, But Admitted Under Oath She Used… | http://t.co/DQWuaVoo2Q — AmehDaily (@Amehdaily) June 26, 2013

Anger has arisen (as always) that Paula Deen lied to Matt Lauer when she said she only used the ‘N’ word once.

@todayshow Lets get real Paula Deen never said she was sorry ! She lied on TV with Matt. No wonder the TODAY show rating are down!!! — Bernard (@Bernard23158) June 26, 2013

Should we cut her a break since she may have just been nervous?

An uncomfortable lesson from the Paula Deen situation: If she had lied under oath, most likely she’d have been fine. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 26, 2013

3. Many Still Don’t Believe Paula Deen

Paula Deen Breaks Down on Today Show: http://t.co/VZymEAqIiO via @usweekly I watched this, sorry, don’t believe a word she said, my opinion — Gayle M (@peachsouth09) June 26, 2013

Even with Paula’s public break-down, former fans and viewers still don’t believe her to be true of her word.

Paula Deen on The Today Show crying. She trying to save that bread somehow lol. — Leon Bailey (@TheLBsta) June 26, 2013

4. Paula Says She Will Not Change

Instead of explaining herself or apologizing again, Paula Deen owns what she did … in a way. She claims that she made a mistake and she will not change. She also addresses the haters in an emotional speech. Paula pleads to the camera to connect with viewers saying:

If there’s anyone out there that has never said somethin’ that they wish they could take back … if you’re out there, please pick up that stone and throw it so hard at my head that it kills me. Please. I want to meet you. I want to meet you.

She also stands firm that:

I is what I is and I’m not changing.

5. Donald Trump is On Her Side

Paula Deen made a big mistake in using a forbidden word but must be given some credit fot admitting her mistake. She will be back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2013

Support from the Donald is always a plus. Maybe things are looking up for Paula?

Donald Trump to Paula Deen, “You’re Hired!” — Rich (@kayak247) June 26, 2013

Other celebrities have spoken up on behalf of Deen as well.

God does everything for a reason @Paula_Deen Only God can judge your heart BTW my daughter loves your show (only way she can get me to cook) — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) June 25, 2013

On the other hand, there are Hollywood heads who are still on the other side of the fence.

Paula Deen: I think what she said is wrong, & shows how far we still have to go in this country re:racism. (cont) http://t.co/AeMvwd2hKO — kristen johnston (@kjothesmartass) June 22, 2013

It’s sadistic to beat up someone who punched THEMSELVES in their own mouth…“@IslandgirlStacy: what’s your view on Paula Deen?” — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) June 23, 2013

And then there’s the celebrities who are just having fun with the situation.