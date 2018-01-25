Josie Bush, Billy’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram/Josie Bush

Shamed former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush is opening up about his eldest daughter’s long battle with addiction. In a new feature with People Magazine Billy Bush spoke candidly about Josie’s three year sobriety anniversary. Billy says, “It’s a hero’s journey. I watch her and I’m blown away by the strength of character she has.”

He adds, “Part of me was beating myself up, like, ‘How did I miss this? But forget about that — we had someone to take care of and someone to help find her way. Still, I cannot give credit to myself. It’s all Josie. She’s found an amazing sober community. I like watching them without drugs or alcohol. They do fun things together.”

Billy Bush married Sydney Davis in 1998. They have three daughters together, Josie, 19, Mary and Lillie. In September 2017, nearly a year after the infamous Trump Access Hollywood tape dropped, Billy and his wife announced their separation. Speaking about his daughters to People, Billy said, “It’s incredible. They’re starting to take off. The journey was great, but seeing them where they are and making awesome decisions and taking care of their lives is fascinating. It’s awesome.”

1. Josie Said in 2015 That She Was in a Treatment Facility in Maine

29 months sober 🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Josie Bush (@josiebush) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

During the summer of 2017, Josie posted on Instagram that she was celebrating her 29 month anniversary of sobriety. Billy commented on the post saying, “It’s the hero’s journey my love. Very proud of you and that awesome fact.” Josie’s mother and Billy’s estranged wife also commented saying, “Beyond proud.” In 2016, as featured on Today, Billy and Josie got matching cross tattoos to celebrate her 18th birthday.

It has never been disclosed exactly what type of substance abuse Josie has suffered. In July 2015, Josie wrote in a lengthy Instagram post:

6 months ago today, I walked into something that changed my life forever. I was introduced to a program that would soon save my life. Getting sober has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. In 10 days, I will come home to a family whom enjoy my presence and TRUST me. Just one of the many gifts I have today. I value these people immensely and credit them to the person I’ve become. Loved from as far as Maine, I am 6 months sober today.

2. Josie’s Friend Jakey Was Stabbed to Death in a Drug Deal Gone Wrong in 2015

Josie has written multiple posts on her social media pages about the death of her friend, Jacob “Jakey” Koffman. In November 2017, Josie wrote on Instagram, “Happy what would have been your 20th, Jakey. Forever in my heart and on my mind.” Jacob was killed in Sherman Oaks, California, when he was 17 years old in a “dispute over narcotics,” according to the Los Angeles Times. The Times said that Jacob was stabbed. ABC Los Angeles later reported that two of Jacob’s friends, D’Andre Charles and P.J. Wartak, both 17 at the time, were sentenced to four years in juvenile detention each. The pair were Jacob’s friends but were found culpable to his death despite not stabbing him, because they had helped to create the situation in which he died. Jacob’s mother told ABC Los Angeles at the time, “I know that two innocent boys are going to be serving time for my son’s death unjustly. They’re not guilty. I’m really disappointed in the out come. P.J. and D’Andre should be home.

Jacob had an IMDb page that showed he had written and directed two short movies, one titled Kick-Ass Elephant, and another titled, “The Jake Koffman Variety Show: Honor Your Truth. On her Twitter page, Josie writes, “Honor your truth, RIP Jakey.”

3. Josie Has Been in a Relationship With a Man Named Jack Pucin Since the Summer of 2017

According to her Instagram page, Josie is in a relationship with a man named Jack Pucin. The couple has been together since the summer of 2017. Pucin, a Chicago native, was arrested after cops accused him of punching a man at a Chicago Transit Authority station.

On her Facebook page, Josie says she’s a student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. Josie says she works at the Lollipop Theater Network also.

4. In May 2017, Josie Posted on Instagram Discussing Her Pride in Her Father Telling His Side of the Pussygate Story

Josie posted a photo of her father’s Hollywood Reporter cover in May 2017, writing in the caption, “I am incredibly proud of my dad for finally getting the chance to share his side. Everybody deserves forgiveness and a chance to make things right. Love you. Billchop.”

In a separate interview with ABC News, Billy said that it was his other daughter, Mary, who took the Pussygate Scandal the worst. He said, “She was really upset, and I said, ‘Mary, it’s, it’s, going to be OK. You know, don’t worry.'” Billy said his daughter replied, “No. Why were you laughing at the things that he was saying on that bus? Why were you playing along with it, Dad? It wasn’t funny.’ I said, ‘Mary, I am sorry. And there is no good answer for that.'”

5. Billy Bush’s Cousin Has Also Been Open About His Daughter’s Battle With Addiction

During the 2016 Republican presidential primary race, Jeb Bush’s daughter Noelle’s substance abuse problems were constantly brought up. The New York Times reported that when Noelle was 24, she was arrested and accused of filling a fake Xanax prescription. At that time, Jeb Bush was the governor of Florida and her uncle was the president of the United States. Later, Noelle faced prison time when officers found crack cocaine in her shoe. Jeb went on to write a lengthy blog about the “heartbreak of addiction” for Medium.