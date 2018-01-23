Miss Gucci Witch aka Philomena: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook/Philomena

WWE star Enzo Amore has been suspended after he allegedly sexually assaulted an Arizona woman after bragging about how his Instagram followers. On January 22, Miss Gucci Witch aka Philomena, 19, took to Twitter to accuse Amore of rape saying, “OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people.”

Amore, real name Eric Arndt, was suspended a few hours after Philomena made her accusation. In a statement, the company said, “Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt has been suspended.” TMZ reports that on October 19, Phoenix police responded to a hospital in the city after a woman said she had been raped. The gossip site says that the investigation is still considered “open.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Philomena Is also Accusing Fashion Gurus Tyler Grosso & Too Poor of Being Involved

Shortly after making her initial allegation, Philomena shared a longer post about the events of October 19, she wrote:

The original question TOOPOOR asked me was if I would suck Enzo’s d***. I said possibly but if I wasn’t down she said we could all just hang out. Then they got me way f***** up & they left knowing what was about to happen. When Enzo the WWE guy stared coming on to me I was passed out on the couch. I said “I want to get to know you first before doing anything.” He replied, “B**** I have 1million followers on instagram…you should be begging for this d***.” & then he restrained me & it happened. I never would be this dramatic about something like this but I want you all to know that I would’ve left if I could. I was in psychosis- I had no idea what was going on. I remember bits &pieces & I have constant flashbacks..My mental issues have been the worst ever & i suffer from major PTSD from it.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Amore was in Phoenix on October 18 and flew to Los Angeles on October 19. The alleged attack happened in the early hours of the morning. The website also says that the incident occurred at the Clarendon Hotel and Spa in the city.

TooPoor, a social media star, apparently reached out to Philomena. TooPoor wrote in a private message to Philomena, “I’ll be contacting the detective on the case. The DMs are all here as well as my side of the story.”Like your side of the story matters at all? You said if I wasn’t down to suck his d*** we could just hang but instead you drugged me & left me for dead.”

2. Philomena Has Spoken Openly About Faking a Pregnancy in the Past

On January 7, Philomena uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled, “Storytime – I Faked a Pregnancy.” In the clip, Philomena discusses breaking up with a boyfriend when she was 17. After which Philomena says she lied to him about being pregnant. In her channel description, Philomena writes, “Hello & welcome to my channel! My name is Philomena and I am 19 years old. My life is one hell of a mess so check out my videos below!”

3. Philomena Says She’s Been Sober Since March 2017

On August 9, Philomena tweeted, “5 months sober today.” Philomena has spoken several times about her sobriety on YouTube:

On October 20, the day after Philomena says she was raped by Amore wrote on Twitter, “Wanna get high so f***ing bad.”

4. Philomena Is Also an Aspiring Actor

According to her Twitter page, Philomena makes money from a private SnapChat account. Philomena also maintains an Explore Talent page, a social media site for aspiring actors. Philomena says she’s an actor, model and singer. Philomena maintains a SoundCloud page demonstrating her singing abilities.

As of November 2017, Philomena is dating fellow aspiring actor, Sam Cook.

On her Facebook page, Philomena says she has had a range of different jobs including working at a T-Mobile and most recently at a Chipotle restaurant in Mesa, Arizona. Philomena attended Gilbert High School in Gilbert, Arizona, and lived for a time in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

5. In 2017, Amore Allegedly Cheated on His Girlfriend, Fellow WWE Star Liv Morgan

Amore was previously in a relationship with fellow WWE star Liv Morgan. The pair apparently hooked up while both were working on WWE’s Nxt brand.

Me knowing that I'm single and nobody cheating on me pic.twitter.com/v6sTLr3Ivu — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 10, 2017

The couple split in September 2017 amid allegations that Amore had cheated on Morgan. Morgan tweeted the above, all but confirming those rumors, on September 9.