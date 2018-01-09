Lee Fromm, Jake’s Mom: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram/Jake From

The mother of Georgia’s quarterback could be about to become the real star of the family. Jake Fromm’s mother, Lee, 45, will no doubt be in attendance at the 2018 National Championship Game to watch her son and his UGA teammates take on Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Jake’s parents, Lee and Emerson, married in Georgia in 1995. The couple began their life together living in Dudley before moving to Warner Robins, where Jake and his brothers were born. Various media reports about the parents have shown their devotion to their three sons and the pursuits in sports. Jake’s twin brothers are both college prospects in their own right.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lee Was a ‘Basketball, Track & Softball Star’ in Her Youth

A May 2016 feature on Jake in the Macon Telegraph mentioned that his mother was a native of Dublin, Georgia. The piece refers to her as a former “basketball, track and softball star.” Prior to marrying Emerson Fromm, Lee went by Julie Lee Haskins. Lee attended Trinity Christian Academy for high school. On her Facebook page, Lee describes herself in the intro section saying, “I love Jesus, my family , and football. I love my 3 boys more than I can describe in words.”

2. Lee Is a Nurse

Lee Fromm works as a nurse at the Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, Georgia, according to a blog post on Dawg Nation. A blog post on the hospital’s website identifies Lee as the case manager in behavioral health.

Lee also helps her husband, Emerson, with the family pool business that was first started Lee’s father, Bill Haskins, her mother’s name is Julianne Haskins. The same feature includes the lines, “The lives of Emerson and Lee Fromm, like many sports parents, have been devoted primarily to shuttling their kids between various athletic venues and contests.”

It’s unclear of Lee’s medical background comes into play while she watches her son play. Lee told WMAZ in an interview, “Oh, I am a basket case. He steps back to throw and I lose my breath. He gets sacked by two, I lose my breath.”

3. Lee Uses Her Son’s Names as a Twitter Handle

Lee’s Twitter handle is “@DylanTylerJake,” a nod to her son’s names. Dylan Fromm succeeded his brother Jake as the quarterback for Houston County High School. Her other son, Dylan’s twin brother, Tyler, plays as a wide receiver and is a “college prospect in his own right,” according to Dawg Nation. Both Tyler and Dylan have transferred from Houston County to Warner Robins High School. When the pair made the switch, it was Lee who spoke to the media about it, telling HHJ Online, “It was a tough situation, but we felt more comfortable in [Mike] Chastain’s system with only two years to go.” Lee said that the decision was “100 percent” a business one.

Lee told WMAZ in an interview, “Dylan and Tyler play every Friday night, so we have to decide are we getting up at 4 a.m. or 5 a.m… and where are we playing? If it’s Tennessee, we’re driving because we don’t want to miss any of the games.”

4. Lee Confessed in an Interview That Her House Was Pretty Quiet After Jake Left for College

The Columbus Ledger Enquirer interviewed Lee and Emerson Fromm about what it was like at home since Jake left for college. Lee said, “It’s a little bit quieter around the house.” Lee said that Jake’s routine had been the same every morning for years, he would be the first to wake up. Jake would then go downstairs to cook eggs. Lee went on to say that she contacts her son via text message or by calling every day while her husband takes a more “hands off” approach, according to the Ledger Enquirer report. Lee added that her son had a hard time upon first attending classes in Georgia, feeling overworked both athletically and academically. Eventually, Lee says, Jake got control of his college life.

In terms of Jake’s morning routine, Lee told WMAZ that he also reads “his bible every day before he gets out of bed” in addition to encouraging his teammates to follow Jesus. Lee says, “Faith is important to him and it always has been.”

5. Lee Said That Jake’s Debut for Georgia Was the Best Weekend of Her Life

When Jake made his debut for Georgia after starting quarterback, Jacob Eason, got injured against Appalachian State, Lee told WMAZ about her feelings, “Jake was on the sidelines and I thought he was second in line, so I’m like, ‘Get your helmet, get your helmet, dude.’ After that game though, I said you know what? His bucket list is crossed, he’s always wanted to play football at Georgia and he’s lived his dream. That was probably the best weekend of our lives.” At the time of Jake’s first appearance, Lee told WGXA, “I almost cried I was so nervous. I can’t really say how proud I was at that moment.”