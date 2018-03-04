Gina Kimmel, Jimmy’s Ex Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gina Kimmel is the first wife of Oscars and talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel. Gina was Jimmy’s college sweetheart. They were married for about 15 years, and their union produced two children, Katie and Kevin Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel is now remarried to second wife, Molly McNearney, with whom he has two children, Jane, 3, and Billy, 10 months. Molly is a writer on Kimmel’s television show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is how the couple met. What fewer people know is that Kimmel was married one time before. Gina Kimmel is also known as Gina Maddy Kimmel or Gina Maddy. The latter was her maiden name.

1. Gina Kimmel Runs a Vintage Lingerie Company

Gina Maddy Kimmel now runs an apparel company called Maddy James. “Who among us has watched a movie from the the Golden Age of Hollywood and not lusted for the delicious nightgowns and pajamas that the starlets were wearing?” the website says.

“Unable to find anything that was feminine and gorgeous yet still left something to the imagination, I decided to create a line of loungewear that was inspired by the lovely women of bygone eras who would never dream of looking sloppy, even when going to bed. And thus, Maddy James Vintage-Inspired Loungewear was born!”

She writes for a blog on the website about her family. One post read, “Even though Independence Day has been celebrated since the 18th century, it wasn’t a federal holiday until 1941. We decided to have an old fashioned and low key 4th of July celebration this year, with a simple back yard barbecue, beer margaritas and a croquet tournament.”

According to The Daily Herald, “After her divorce from husband, comedian Jimmy Kimmel, she eventually returned to the Chicago area. She also picked up a career where she redesigns classic Hollywood lingerie and parlayed it into an online business last year.”

2. Gina & Jimmy Kimmel Had Two Children Together

The marriage between Gina and Jimmy was fairly long-lived, and it did produce Jimmy Kimmel’s two oldest children. According to IMDB, Gina and Jimmy were married from 1988 through 2003. The couple had two children, named Katie Kimmel and Kevin Kimmel. Both are in their 20s.

According to Good Morning America, “Kimmel married Gina Maddy in 1988 and the couple has two children. They divorced in 2002 and Kimmel dated comedian Sarah Silverman until they split in early 2009.”

Kevin Kimmel bears a resemblance to his famous dad. His Twitter page says he’s living in California and is captioned, “A simple man on a simple journey.”

In a father’s day post, Kevin called Jimmy his fishing buddy. According to Kevin’s IMDB page, “Kevin Kimmel was born on September 19, 1993 in Arizona, USA. He is known for his work on Survivor (2000), Big Brother (2000) and Tosh.0 (2009).”

Jimmy Kimmel once accused a clothing brand of appropriating his daughter’s designs on Twitter. The company responded, in part, “We have a deep respect for artistic integrity and would never replicate or appropriate the work of a young artist, or any artist for that matter.”

scumbag move by @reformationx stealing ideas from a young artist (who happens to be my daughter @katiekimmel) HERS: https://t.co/YSMXbRBJTU THEIRS: pic.twitter.com/VLqFiwjox9 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 18, 2017

Gina and Jimmy met in college while attending Arizona State University. She has been described as his college sweetheart.

3. Gina Kimmel Has Worked as a Costume Designer

Like Jimmy, Gina Kimmel found a way to forge success in movies. However, she’s worked in the wardrobe department on costuming.

According to IMDB, “Gina Kimmel was born on December 13, 1964 in the USA as Gina Maddy. She is known for her work on Party Like the Queen of France (2012), The Man Show (1999) and Party Like the Rich and Famous (2012).” She worked as a costume designer and wardrobe supervisor, the site reports.

In addition, Gina appeared on Jimmy’s The Man Show as herself. According to Biography.com, the marriage dissolved as Jimmy’s career took off. “Kimmel married his college sweetheart Gina Maddy in 1988, and they have a son, Kevin, and daughter, Katherine. As Kimmel’s show and career thrived, his marriage began to dissolve. In 2002, Gina filed for divorce, and Kimmel became closer to friend and Crank Yankers co-star Sarah Silverman,” Biography.com reported.

4. Gina Kimmel’s Instagram Page Shows a Love of Travel & a Whimsical Nature

Gina Kimmel fills her Instagram page with posts about traveling and family. “So it’s almost November and I’m eating my sandwich outside in short sleeves listening to that guy sing Tom Petty. #freefalling #WTF,” read one post. She appears to be in a new relationship based on posts on her Instagram page.

She also shows a penchant for humor – just like Jimmy. “Grandma’s watch with a new band. Now it fits on my fatter than her wrist,” she wrote. Other photos show a planned trip to Spain and home redecorating. Some photos show Gina at Navy Pier in Chicago.

5. Jimmy Is Now Married to a Writer on His Show

Jimmy, of course, has gone onto great success in Hollywood. His other long-term relationship, to Sarah Silverman, did not last.

He pulls in a salary of at least $10 million a year as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Through that show, he met his second wife, Molly McNearney, and with her, he has had two more children, also a boy and a girl. McNearney was a writer on the show when she met Kimmel.

