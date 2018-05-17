Dieter Addison: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hilary Duff looks set to become involved in a legal war after she put her neighbor on blast in an Instagram story where she accused him of constantly smoking weed and cigarettes which led to her apartment stinking. Duff posted the story on May 15 in which she accused Dieter Addison, an heir to a real estate empire, of anti-social behavior inside of the Soho apartment building they share. Page Six now reporting that Addison is lawyering up because he says he is dealing with threats and hate mail from Duff’s fans. Added to that, Addison says that Duff’s boyfriend, Matthew Koma, tried to attack him, something Duff’s people are denying.

In her Instagram story, Duff says that Addison has “never worked a day” in his life and that his parents pay his rent. Duff says she believes that Addison should have respect for the people who “work hard” to live in the building. Duff later added, “And another thing… stop breaking all your furniture when you fight with your girlfriend or boyfriend… it scares me and my kid. Therapy is cheaper.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Addison Says He Doesn’t Smoke Weed & Lives With a Sober Roommate

In an interview with Page Six, Addison admitted that he smokes a lot of cigarettes but denied smoking weed. He said, “I’ve been sober for months now. I smoke a ton of cigarettes, don’t get me wrong, but this is a smoking building, which is why I signed the lease here. I am getting a lot of hate mail and threats from her fans, it is so bad I’m going to have to get a bodyguard. I am from a very private German family and we are hiring lawyers.” Addison is alleging that he was confronted by Duff’s boyfriend, Matthew Koma. Addison says Koma “barged in and tried to punch me in the face. I tried to avoid his fist, but he hit me on the head. So I pushed him out of the apartment, but I didn’t assault him.

Speaking to People, a spokesperson for Duff and Koma said, “These allegations are untrue… there was no altercation whatsoever… Koma went over and asked politely yet again for [Addison] to take his smoking outside so as not to impact others.” In a separate statement to Page Six, a spokesperson for Duff said, “Hilary and her young son have been subjected to excessive secondhand smoke, late night noise, garbage in the hallways, and an overall hazardous living environment from this man for months now. She tried numerous times in polite ways to handle this situation including countless sessions with the landlords of the building. As every mother knows, protecting your kid has to come first and foremost and that is her primary goal. She reached a breaking point after a 15 hour work day and yet another sleepless night.”

Addison contends that it’s Duff and Koma who are causing the problems, “When they moved in I turned down the music right away. When she first complained about the smoke, I did offer to send in my own contractors to fix the ventilation problems. But the building owners did not get back to me to give the okay for the work to be done, but I did try.”

Page Six reports that Addison’s sober roommate is Topes Calland. The London Evening Standard reported in 2015 that Calland is known as a $1,300 per hour mentor and tutor for the children of celebrities and politicians. In 2012, Calland was the subject of a feature in the London Times feature which refers to him as a “tutor who gives his history lessons on private jets.”

2. An Obit for Addison’s Wealthy Grandfather Referred to Him as a ‘Self-Made Man’ & a ‘Giant Among Men’

Addison is the grandson of H. Dieter Holterbosch, a German national who emigrated to the United States and served in World War II. Holterbosch’s New York Times obituary referred to him as a “self-made man,” “giant among men” and a “wonderful raconteur.” Among his business interests was the importation of German beer Lowenbrau and a separate beer distribution network. In 1964, Holterbosch ran a beer garden during the World’s Fair in Queens, New York. Holterbosch was a collector of European royal carriages and classic cars.

Addison’s other grandfather, Bruce Addison, also served in World War II in the U.S. Air Force, according to his obituary. Bruce Addison is described as, “the original renaissance man, who did everything at an extraordinary level, and had fun at doing it all. He was the life of the party. He was avid golfer and tennis player, and enjoyed all that the East End had to offer.” The tribute says that Bruce Addison was an advertising executive for Sports Illustrated.

3. Addison Predicted in 2010 That Weed Would Be Legal in New York City by 2015 Ny getting huuuuggggeeee passing legal weed. Give it 5 years until full legalization — Dieter Addison (@dieteraddison) March 25, 2010

On his Twitter page, which hasn’t been updated since 2010, Addison predicted that weed would be fully legal in New York City by 2015. In another of his tweets, Addison wrote, “Spotted: 2 lesbians. One with a colosal cigar and one packing a fattass lip.”

While on his Instagram page, that was put on blast by Hilary Duff, Addison writes simply in the description, “Love All.” According to his Facebook page, Addison has previously lived in Paris and in Zurich, Switzerland. Addison attended high school at the private Dwight School in New York City.

4. Addison’s Sole YouTube Video Shows Him Dancing Wildly to a 1980s Dance Song

The sole video on Addison’s YouTube channel shows him dancing wildly to a cover of a 1980s dance song, Good Bye Horses, by Q Lazzarus. In his interview with Page Six, Addison says that he works in his family’s real estate business and that he also has work in the music industry with event production and management. Addison is among those thanked as a person who “helped to make possible” the recording to the last two albums of Brooklyn indie rockers The Attic Ends.

5. Hilary Duff Was Thought to Have Moved to Brooklyn in 2015

Duff’s last move that made headlines was when she moved to the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, in 2015. In an interview with Elle, Duff said, “I’d actually never been to Brooklyn before I started apartment hunting. Just having Luca here, I wanted a little more space so it just made sense. It’s quieter. I live in a really cute neighborhood with just enough not to be bored but not have the craziness of having 200 people on the street that are like all over you when you’re trying to walk out of your apartment.”