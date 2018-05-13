‘Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance’ Movie Actors & Cast Spoilers

The premiere of Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance finally airs, with its long-awaited release coming less than one week before the actual Royal Wedding. Get all the details on the cast, spoilers on the movie, what time the movie airs, what channel to watch and more info below.

HARRY AND MEGHAN: A ROYAL ROMANCE TIME: The movie premieres on May 13, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The premiere runs from 8 – 10:22 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:22 p.m. CT. Additional showtimes are at 12:01 – 2:23 a.m. ET/PT and 11:01 p.m. – 1:23 a.m. ET/PT. The movie will also air on May 14, 2018 at 11:02 p.m. ET/PT and 10:02 p.m. CT, on May 15th at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on May 16th at 12:01 a.m. ET/PT and 11:01 p.m. CT, on May 17th at 6 p.m. ET/PT and 5 p.m. CT, on May 19th at 11:02 p.m. ET/PT and 10:02 p.m. CT, on May 20th at 4 p.m. ET/PT and 3 p.m. ET/PT as well as at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, and on May 21st at 12 a.m. ET/PT and 11 p.m. CT.

HARRY AND MEGHAN MOVIE CHANNEL: With all of the specials surrounding the Royal Wedding, some appear to think that Meghan and Harry: A Royal Romance airs on the Hallmark channel. The movie actually airs on the Lifetime network. In 2011, the Hallmark channel came out with a movie about the royal romance of Kate Middleton and Prince William, titled William & Catherine: A Royal Romance.

HOW TO WATCH HARRY AND MEGHAN: A ROYAL ROMANCE ONLINE FREE: There are live stream options available for watching the program and some are free. Find instructions on how to watch the movie online here.

HARRY AND MEGHAN: A ROYAL ROMANCE CAST: The actors making up the cast of the movie are Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan Markle, Murray Fraser as Prince Harry, Burgess Abernethy as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Steve Coulter as Prince Charles, Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana, and Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Bowles. Sasha Rojen plays a young Meghan Markle, while Maxwell Jando and Mac Jarman play the parts of young versions of Prince Harry.

HARRY AND MEGHAN: A ROYAL ROMANCE SPOILERS: According to People, there are a lot of truths included in the movie, but there are also some inaccuracies, of course. When it comes to accurate portrayals of the couple, the truths include a trip to Africa after the death of Princess Diana, the couple being set up initially on a blind date, one of their first dates was on a trip to Botswana, and the couple’s proposal was a casual, yet intimate moment. Some of the falsehoods, as reported by People, are prominent in the movie. People reported that no one in the royal circle tried to intimidate Markle, there was no break up in the relationship in 2016, and Prince William, along with wife Kate Middleton, did not try to dissuade Prince William from seeing Markle.

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, is reportedly coming out with a show that is based on his divorce from Markle, according to The Kit. The new Fox sitcom is reportedly about a couple who divorces, with the ex-wife marrying a prince. It is supposed to be a fictional comedy.

Some of the quotes from the Harry and Meghan Lifetime movie have already been released. Have a look at some of them below:

Meghan: “I actually wanted to be the first bi-racial female President of the United States of America but then I ended up as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal.”

Meghan: “I was in Botswana with Prince Harry.” Neal, her hairstylist: “Michael Jackson’s son?!”

Kate: “Let’s face it, my most important contribution to this country is my reproductive ability. It’s bizarre.”

Will: “It’s not me that’s perfect, it’s Kate. I just shove her out there and she makes me look good.”

Tune in to Lifetime to watch the fictional love story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The actual Royal Wedding takes place on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.