Blake Griffin & Kendall Jenner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin is said to be dating Kendall Jenner, though the two haven’t gone public with their relationship.

Griffin and Jenner have been linked since August 2017. Although they’ve never stepped out together, Jenner has been a frequent court-side guest at various Clippers game throughout the season.

Recent reports suggest that the couple is on the outs, but it’s unknown if they’ve formally split.

On Valentine’s Day 2018, Griffin’s ex-fiancee, Brynn Cameron, filed a lawsuit against him. She is seeking payments from him after she claims that he abandoned her and their two children.

1. Griffin’s Ex-Girlfriend & Baby Mama Has Filed a Lawsuit Against Him

Griffin’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children has filed a lawsuit against him. According to TMZ, Brynn Cameron has filed legal paperwork, claiming that Griffin abandoned her and their child because of his relationship with his new girlfriend — Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kendall Jenner.

Cameron is seeking palimony, which is money that one member of an unmarried couple pays to the other after they split. This is different from child support, as the money would be used to support Cameron, as opposed to the former couple’s kids. The lawsuit doesn’t specify how much money Cameron wants, but TMZ reports that the figure is “in the millions.”

“Griffin himself, however, knows very well what breaching promises is all about. After all, Griffin had no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancee, and the mother of his 2 children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner,” the lawsuit reads, in part.

“Cameron was not just the mother of Griffin’s children and their caregiver, she was also a constant support for Griffin — his personal assistant, meal planner, scheduler, stylist, publicist, party planner, nurse, nutritionist, branding expert, therapist, cheerleader, basketball and fitness consultant, and more,” the documents continue.

Griffin and Cameron were engaged to be married and had been together for about eight years, according to the report.

2. Griffin Previously Sought Joint Custody of His Kids & Got a Restraining Order Against Cameron

In July 2017, Griffin moved out of the Los Angeles home that he shared with Cameron. Several reports indicate that he broke up with Cameron just before the two were planning to get married — and just after he and Jenner were spotted out in public for the first time.

A few months later, Radar Online reported that Griffin had filed papers to obtain full custody of his two kids, Ford Wilson, 4, and 1-year-old Finley Elaine.

The report indicates that Griffin also obtained a standard restraining order against Cameron.

“Starting immediately, you and every other party are restrained from removing from the state, or applying for a passport for, the minor child or children for whom this action seeks to establish a parent-child relationship or custody order without the prior written consent of every other party or an order of the court,” the order read.

A couple of weeks later, Cameron filed her own paperwork, agreeing to joint physical and legal custody of Ford and Finley.

3. Jenner & Griffin’s Relationship Was Said to Be ‘Cooling Off’

Jenner and Griffin have been very careful about letting the cat out of the bag when it comes to their relationship. They haven’t made any public appearances together, but have been spotted together enough times that people were able to put two and two together. Even still, they kept their relationship as quiet as possible and have never even admitted to dating.

After about six months, several media outlets reported that the two had been “cooling off,” and that maybe their relationship was never really that serious to begin with.

“Blake and Kendall have been cooling off recently, but they’re not officially broken up,” a source told People Magazine.

In January, a source told E! News that Jenner and Griffin were never actually serious.

“They were hanging out but both knew that it wasn’t going to be a long-term exclusive relationship. They are still in contact and hangout here and there when they are both in town because they truly have a lot of fun together. Kendall always says that Blake makes her laugh and that’s why she loves being around him,” the source said.

4. Griffin & Jenner May Have Already Split & He Has Been Spotted With a ‘Mystery Woman’

In January, a source told People Magazine that Griffin had been out on an apparent date with a “mystery woman.” Although the woman was never actually identified, the source said that the two appeared to be together.

The source said that Griffin and the woman that he was with appeared to be on some kind of double date, enjoying dinner and drinks at Soho Malibu “with another couple.”

“They were definitely giving off couple vibes. At one point, she put her hand in his lap, where he held her hand there for about five to 10 minutes or so. It was so subtle. They seemed very low-key together, and their holding hands looked entirely natural,” the source told People Magazine.

They looked like they were really comfortable with each other, and they were definitely not calling any attention to themselves and the little bit of PDA that they shared,” the source added.

5. Sources Say Griffin & Jenner Will ‘Always Be Friends’

Although Griffin seems to be at a different place in his life and may be ready to settle down, Jenner is super focused on her career and hasn’t even put a relationship on the front burner — ever.

In fact, as her sisters (Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner) have all had very public relationships and all have children (Khloe is currently pregnant), Kendall hasn’t gone public with a relationship and has separated herself a bit.

“There was nothing that caused this specifically and they will always be friends. [Kendall] has a lot on her plate and isn’t really looking for a serious relationship,” a source told E! News in January.

Jenner has previously been linked to A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles, according to Who’s Dated Who.