Ottavia Busia, Anthony Bourdain’s 2nd Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Prior to his relationship with #MeToo activist Asia Argento, Anthony Bourdain was married to MMA fighter Ottavia Busia. The pair married on April 20, 2007, a little over a week after Busia gave birth to their daughter, Ariane.

In September 2016, the couple announced their split with Busia saying that Bourdain’s demanding work and travel schedule had made their relationship impossible. Busia said in a statement to Page Six at the time, “Because of professional decisions we both have made, my husband and I have been for years in an unconventional relationship. Nothing has changed. We love each other. We respect the decisions the other has made. And we’ll always consider ourselves a family.”

On June 8, 2018, CNN reported that Bourdain had taken his own life while filming Parts Unknown in Strasbourg, France. Bourdain had hanged himself, he was found by his friend, French chef Eric Ripert.

If you, or anyone you know, is having suicidal thoughts please call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number on 1-800-273-8255 or go to their website here.

1. Busia Made it From Her Small Town in Italy to the U.S. as a Groupie With an Irish Rock Band

Busia was interviewed for a feature in the New York Times in October 2012. She told the newspaper that she grew up in a small town in Lombardy in the northern part of the country. Busia added that she was studying to be a dentist. That all changed in 2000 when Busia moved to the U.S. to follow an Irish rock band with whom she was infatuated with.

2. The Couple Was Set Up by Eric Ripert

Busia told the Times that after moving to the U.S. she worked in a variety of restaurant jobs in New York City before becoming the general manager of Geisha. The consulting chef of that restaurant was Bourdain’s friend and the man who would find the CNN star dead, Eric Ripert. Ripert thought that Bourdain and Busia would hit it off so he introduced them. Ripert said in the Times article, “It was what we call in French a coup de foudre,” love at first sight.

3. Busia Said in a 2010 Interview that Bourdain’s Schedule Was the Biggest Strain on Their Relationship

In a 2010 interview with the Miami New Times, Busia said that the hardest part of her marriage to Bourdain was his constant traveling schedule.

4. On Her MMA Career, Busia Says Bourdain Would Joke, ‘I Married Sophia Loren & Ended Up With Jean Claude Van Damme’

Busia wrote in an essay for Lena Dunham’s Lenny newsletter about her love of MMA in 2016. In the essay, Busia said that her husband often joked that, “He married Sophia Loren but ended up with Jean-Claude Van Damme.”

5. Busia Says Her Training Diet Is ‘Mostly Meat & Cheese, With the Occasional Donut’

Busia explained her training diet in an interview with the Jiu Jitsu Times saying, “My training diet is mostly meat and cheese with the occasional donut, so it’s definitely not hard to maintain!”