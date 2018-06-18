WATCH: XXXTentacion Shooting Aftermath Video [GRAPHIC]

The rapper XXXTentacion was shot in Florida, TMZ is reporting, and, according to the entertainment site, the rapper has no pulse. It’s not yet clear whether XXXTentacion has been declared dead or is still alive. Graphic videos emerged of the shooting aftermath scene, which you can see below. Be aware that they are disturbing.

Daily Variety has also confirmed that the rapper was critically wounded. The shooting occurred outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

According to TMZ, the rapper was looking at motorcycles when a gunman ran up and shot him. You can see video of the moments after the shooting below. The first video is graphic and disturbing because of the scene it shows, namely a man said to be the rapper lying motionless in his vehicle. Another man looks into the car. Another video, which you can also see below, shows a closer-up view of a man who is said to be XXXTentacion also lying motionless in his vehicle. Be forewarned that the second and third videos below are very disturbing and are not blurred out. The first video is blurred out.

Several Videos Showed the Disturbing Scene’s Aftermath

You can watch the first video of the shooting scene above. A version of the above video without the blurring out was also shared on Twitter, and it’s graphic and disturbing. You can see that version below:

TMZ has confirmed with the Broward County Fire Department that XXXTentacion was “rushed” to the hospital, but there is still no word on his condition. The Broward County Sheriff also wrote about the shooting on Twitter on the afternoon of June 18, 2018, writing that the department “is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.”

Here is the other video that is also said to show the rapper:

According to XXL, “it’s possible that X was followed by as many as three vehicles after he withdrew money from a bank.”

The rapper was dealing with trouble in his life and awaiting trial for domestic violence charges. XXXTentacion’s real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy. He’s 20-years-old and is from Lauderhill Florida.

The Rapper, Whose Star Was Rising, Was Described as ‘Comatose’ in Dispatch Audio

According to UpRoxx, the rapper’s condition is not yet known. The shooting occurred on June 18, 2018. A witness said the rapper seemed lifeless and seemed to lack a pulse.

It sounds dire. According to TMZ, dispatch audio describes the rapper as “comatose” and the shooting as a possible driveby. Marcine Joseph, who identifies herself as a local reporter, wrote on Twitter, “…we believe he was NOT shot in Miami, but in Deerfield beach. He was transported to a nearby hospital, alive as of now.” XXL is reporting that police dispatch audio indicates the suspects might be in a black Dodge Journey and says a man believed to be the rapper was a “level 1 trauma patient.”

Fans expressed shock on social media and offered prayers for the rapper, who was considered an up-and-comer in the world of hip-hop. In 2017, he made the cover of XXL Magazine’s influential “Freshman” issue, according to Daily Variety. You can see that cover here.

This post will be updated when more information is learned about the rapper's condition and what happened.