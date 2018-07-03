Craig Turner Dead: Tina’s Son Commits Suicide

Craig Raymond Turner, Tina Turner’s oldest son, killed himself inside of his home in Studio City, California. TMZ reports that Craig Turner shot himself dead. Cops were first called to his home at around noon on July 3. He was 59 years old.

Craig Turner was born when his mother was 18 years old. His father was Kings of Rhythm saxophonist Raymond Hill. Craig was then adopted by his mother’s husband, Ike Turner. It’s alleged that Ike Turner and his friend once beat up Craig’s father, breaking his leg, over Raymond’s treatment of Tina. It was Tina’s pregnancy with Craig that saw the singer kicked out of her mother’s house. Tina then moved in with Ike Turner in East St. Louis. Tina would later have another son, Ronnie, with Ike. She also adopted two of Ike’s children, Michael and Ike Jr.

In April 2018, Craig’s brother, Ike Jr., told the Daily Mail that their mother had “abandoned” their family to live in Switzerland. The piece mentions that Ike Jr. and Craig saw each other regularly and that Craig worked in real estate in California.

New pictures with Tina Turner and her son Craig. They both look great!@LoveTinaTurner pic.twitter.com/LgQXnT0IXU — Tina Turner Online (@TinaTurnerNL) November 2, 2016

Ronnie Turner’s wife, Afida, made similar accusations in 2016 to Radar Online. Afida Turner said that Tina help to pay for her son’s medical bills saying, “I love my mother-in-law, and she loves me. But I am very disappointed that I don’t get a dime from her.”