How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 5 Episodes 6 & 7 Online

Bachelor in Paradise airs each week, twice per week, which means that tonight is episode 6 of season 5, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the ABC network. And, tomorrow night, episode 7 will air. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bachelor in Paradise episodes live, as they air, online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to having a Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu also offers subscribers a bundle of live television channels, including the ABC channel (live in most markets), so you can watch Bachelor in Paradise live online. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you cannot watch tonight’s episode of the show live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has Bachelor in Paradise episodes available after they air as well) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which provides you with 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

The ABC network (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle via Sling TV. You can now sign up for a free 7-day trial for both of the packages, and then you can watch the ABC network live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet and streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you cannot watch season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise live tonight, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Catch-Up

Last week on the show, Leo Dottavio showed up in paradise and rocked the boat in Kendall Long and Joe the Grocer’s relationship. Joe thought he was beginning a solid relationship, so he was upset when Kendall accepted a date with newcomer Leo. Thinking that the two would not be compatible, Joe tried to reassure himself that this would not alter his connection to Kendall. So, when the date went well, he was determined to fight for the woman he was interested in. Meanwhile, Kendall seemed to be investing herself more in Leo.

What Kendall didn’t realize was that Leo was exploring his options with other women. So, here Joe was agonizing over Kendall’s connection to Leo, while Leo was taking it for granted.

Another relationship that was rocked was Jordan Kimball’s romance with Jenna Cooper. When the french gentleman, Benoit, showed up, he had nearly instant chemistry with Jenna and the two shared a smooch-filled date. This throws Jordan for a loop and he works to win over Jenna.

Also on Bachelor in Paradise last week, Colton Underwood and Tia Booth got to enjoy a date together. At one point, the two played musical chairs and Booth was reunited with her BFF Raven Gates. As the two women caught up, Raven became emotional, warning Tia to beware of Colton. She worried that Colton wasn’t genuine in his feelings for Tia.

In addition to the above live streaming options, Amazon also has episodes of Bachelor in Paradise available for purchase online. BIP episodes can be bought individually, or purchased for an entire season. Individual episodes start out at $1.99 and users can also purchase an Amazon TV Season Pass. In order to get the TV Season Pass, users can go to the Prime Video website, or open the Prime Video app on your compatible device. Then, open the video information for the TV season you would like to purchase.

On episode 6 of Bachelor in Paradise 2018, the official Xfinity description of the show reads, “One woman bounces between two men, risking heartbreak; a woman finally agrees to go on a date with the man she was initially waiting for; a bachelor leaves a distraught woman behind.” And, episode 7’s plot description states, “A guy is hurt when his girlfriend kisses another man; four men battle over one bachelorette; a new arrival shakes things up.”