How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 5 Episode 2 Online

Last week was the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 5, and this week, the show extends to two nights per week. Episode 2 airs tonight, on August 13, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. If you do not have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch Bachelor in Paradise live online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to having an extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including the ABC network (live in most markets), so you can watch Bachelor in Paradise live online. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you cannot watch Bachelor in Paradise live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has Bachelor in Paradise episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which provides you with 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

The ABC channel (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial for both of the packages, and you then can watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet and streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you cannot watch BIP5 live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Amazon also has past episodes of Bachelor in Paradise available for purchase online. Episodes can be purchased individually, or bought for an entire season. Individual episodes start out at $1.99 and users can also purchase an Amazon TV Season Pass. In order to get the TV Season Pass, users can go to the Prime Video website, or open the Prime Video app on your compatible device. Then, open the video details for the TV season you’d like to purchase.

Episode 2 of Bachelor in Paradise 2018 airs tonight and the Xfinity episode synopsis reads, “A noncommittal single returns from a date to an unwanted confrontation; a man learns last season’s Bachelorette is there to visit her friends, causing him a major breakdown.” The episode airs from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:01 p.m. CT and episode 3 airs tomorrow night at the same time.

On the premiere episode, Tia Booth was disappointed to find no Colton Underwood on the beach, so she went on a date with Chris Randone. Then, Underwood showed up with a date card and the two mended their awkward relationship with a rebooted romance. In turn, a love triangle was created. But, in promo videos of upcoming episodes, Underwood is shown crying and it looks like he may not get the happy ending he may have been hoping for this season.

Bekah Martinez, a former co-star of Booth’s from The Bachelor, threw some shade towards Booth on Twitter, according to People. Martinez wrote, “Tia: I’m in love with Colton. Also Tia: I have all of his contact info but decided not to talk to him for 2 months and rely on a TV show to bring us together.” Martinez is referring to when Underwood was a contestant on The Bachelorette 2018, making it to the final four with Becca Kufrin. Then, Booth revealed to Kufrin that she actually still had feelings for Underwood, after the two briefly dated. Booth previously gave Kufrin the go-ahead to date him, so this definitely added a negative twist.

During the BIP5 premiere, Booth and Underwood’s unfinished business seemed to be the focus of the episode. Fans will have to see what other story lines make their way into the show this season.